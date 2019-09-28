College football scores, schedule, games today: Oklahoma and Michigan dominate, Texas A&M survives
NCAA football scores, top 25 rankings, highlights and updates from Week 5 of the 2019 season
Full action for Week 5 of the college football season is underway, and a number of top-25 teams are playing big home favorites Saturday. No. 6 Oklahoma rolled past Texas Tech in convincing fashion while No. 8 Wisconsin was able to grind out a win against Northwestern. No. 2 Alabama are especially heavy favorites, with Vegas putting the spread at at least three touchdowns. Other teams, like No. 17 Washington, No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 7 Auburn, could face a bigger challenge at home as conference play starts to heat up around the country.
Will Saturday go according to script as early conference races start to take shape, or will any underdogs emerge as surprising winners like in Week 4? CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way for all the latest highlights, scores and storylines.
Week 5 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 6 Oklahoma 55, Texas Tech 16 -- Box Score
No. 8 Wisconsin 24, Northwestern 15 -- Box Score
No. 23 Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 27 in Arlington, Texas -- Box Score
Ole Miss at No. 2 Alabama -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- LIVE updates
No. 21 USC at No. 17 Washington -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox -- LIVE updates
No. 18 Virginia at No. 10 Notre Dame -- 3:30 p.m. on NBC -- LIVE updates
No. 1 Clemson at North Carolina -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- LIVE updates
Mississippi State at No. 7 Auburn -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- ATS picks, preview
No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- ATS picks, preview
Click here for the full Week 5 college football scoreboard.
Texas A&M edges Arkansas in tight contest
Yes, this is apparently a thing. Texas A&M, a 23.5-point favorite, had an early 14-3 lead on the Razorbacks who are coming off of an embarrassing loss to San Jose State. However, a fumble by the Aggies deep in their own territory led immediately to an Arkansas touchdown. Another Hogs touchdown gave them a 17-14 lead, though A&M mounted a quick touchdown drive right before the half to take a 21-17 lead. Arkansas had Texas A&M on the ropes as the Hogs were driving down the field in the final minute of the game before ultimately turning the ball over on downs. Quarterback Kellen Mond led the way for the Aggies with 251 passing yards and three touchdowns in a narrow 31-27 win.
Wisconsin's Taylor helps carry Badgers to victory
For all of Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor's success over the years, Northwestern has historically done a good job of containing him. Taylor had never eclipsed 100 yards on the ground against the Wildcats until this afternoon. It wasn't quite the 203-yard performance that he had against Michigan last week, but Taylor tallied 119 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in a hard-fought 24-15 triumph. Neither team was particularly efficient offensively and the Badgers only accumulated 243 yards of total offense.
Oklahoma's Hurts puts up another huge performance
Surprise, but Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was tallying up yards and touchdowns vs. Texas Tech. College football's most efficient quarterback through four weeks turned in another Heisman-worthy performance as he threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-16 Sooners victory. Hurts also ripped off 70 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Wideout CeeDee Lamb also had himself quite the afternoon as he hauled in seven passes for 185 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Michigan makes offensive tweak in dominant win
It's been well-documented how terrible Michigan's offense was against Wisconsin in Week 4, a compounding problem for some time under coach Jim Harbaugh. One change the Wolverines made for their home game against Rutgers was moving offensive coordinator Josh Gattis from the coaches booth to the field. It would seem, based on how ineffective the Wolverines have been, that Gattis is looking for more face-to-face interaction with his players in the hopes that something will finally click. This is a time-honored tradition when one side of the ball is particularly struggling. It certainly appeared to work as the Wolverines smoked Rutgers 52-0 on Saturday. It's Rutgers, yes, but that's a positive development after the way that quarterback Shea Patterson and the Michigan offense have performed in the early portion of the season.
