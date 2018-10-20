College football scores, schedule, games today: Oklahoma, Auburn kick off the action early

Week 7 of the college football season was a wild slate that shook up the landscape a bit, but that's generally how the month of October works. Saturday we move along with Week 8 action, and there are plenty of big-time matchups to get excited about. The day begins with No. 6 Michigan looking to keep its momentum going when it travels to battle rival No. 24 Michigan State. Later in the afternoon, No. 1 Alabama takes on Tennessee while No. 3 Clemson could be tested at home by No. 16 NC State in an ACC Atlantic Division clash. To cap off the night, No. 2 Ohio State faces Purdue, No. 5 LSU welcomes in No. 22 Mississippi State to Death Valley and No. 12 Oregon heads to Pullman, Washington, to battle No. 25 Washington State as the Pac-12 race heats up.

Week 8 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 9 Oklahoma at TCU -- noon on ABC -- Preview, picks

No. 6 Michigan at No. 24 Michigan State -- noon on Fox -- Preview, picks

No. 1 Alabama at Tennessee -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, picks

No. 16 NC State at No. 3 Clemson -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks

No. 22 Mississippi State at LSU -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks

No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington State -- 7:30 p.m. on Fox -- Preview, picks

No. 2 Ohio State at Purdue -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks

USC at Utah -- 8 p.m. on Pac-12 Network -- Preview, picks

Gary out again for Michigan

The Wolverines will be without all-conference defensive lineman Rashan Gary for the third straight game. The junior standout and preseason All-American was supposed to suit up for the team's game last week vs. Wisconsin, according to coach Jim Harbaugh, but has not seen the field since Michigan's win over Northwestern on Sept. 29 because of an injury. The Wolverines will have to take on Michigan State without him on Saturday as speculation continues regarding his long-term future with the school in the wake of Nick Bosa's NFL- and injury-influenced departure from Ohio State.