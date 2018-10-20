College football scores, schedule, games today: Oklahoma, Auburn kick off the action early
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 8 all Saturday long
Week 7 of the college football season was a wild slate that shook up the landscape a bit, but that's generally how the month of October works. Saturday we move along with Week 8 action, and there are plenty of big-time matchups to get excited about. The day begins with No. 6 Michigan looking to keep its momentum going when it travels to battle rival No. 24 Michigan State. Later in the afternoon, No. 1 Alabama takes on Tennessee while No. 3 Clemson could be tested at home by No. 16 NC State in an ACC Atlantic Division clash. To cap off the night, No. 2 Ohio State faces Purdue, No. 5 LSU welcomes in No. 22 Mississippi State to Death Valley and No. 12 Oregon heads to Pullman, Washington, to battle No. 25 Washington State as the Pac-12 race heats up.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 8. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 8 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 9 Oklahoma at TCU -- noon on ABC -- Preview, picks
No. 6 Michigan at No. 24 Michigan State -- noon on Fox -- Preview, picks
No. 1 Alabama at Tennessee -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, picks
No. 16 NC State at No. 3 Clemson -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks
No. 22 Mississippi State at LSU -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks
No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington State -- 7:30 p.m. on Fox -- Preview, picks
No. 2 Ohio State at Purdue -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks
USC at Utah -- 8 p.m. on Pac-12 Network -- Preview, picks
Click here for the full Week 8 college football scoreboard.
- Predictions: Expert picks for the biggest games on the schedule
- Viewer's guide: What you need to watch all day long Saturday
- Dennis Dodd: Jeremy Pruitt's past, present set to collide on Saturday
- Who's on upset alert in Week 7?
Gary out again for Michigan
The Wolverines will be without all-conference defensive lineman Rashan Gary for the third straight game. The junior standout and preseason All-American was supposed to suit up for the team's game last week vs. Wisconsin, according to coach Jim Harbaugh, but has not seen the field since Michigan's win over Northwestern on Sept. 29 because of an injury. The Wolverines will have to take on Michigan State without him on Saturday as speculation continues regarding his long-term future with the school in the wake of Nick Bosa's NFL- and injury-influenced departure from Ohio State.
