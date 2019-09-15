College football scores, schedule, games today: Oklahoma cruising past UCLA, Iowa outlasts Iowa State

For the first time in roughly two years, there are no games on this week's college football slate featuring two top-25 teams. That doesn't mean you have to skip to Week 3, though. There's still plenty of action Saturday, and with sizable spreads prevalent all over the place, the potential for things to get weird is certainly there.

Consider that there are eight top-25 teams playing in true road games in Week 3, including five top-10 teams. Even with some of the spreads, probability tells us that at least one or two of these games will be tighter than Vegas projects. As we navigate through Week 3, be sure to check below often as we update you with the latest scores, storylines and highlights to watch.

Week 3 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 6 Ohio State 51, Indiana 10 -- Box score

No. 3 Georgia 55, Arkansas State 0 -- Box score

No. 13 Penn State 17, Pitt 10 -- Box score

No. 2 Alabama 47, South Carolina 23 -- Recap

BYU 30, No. 24 USC 27 (OT) -- Recap

No. 19 Iowa 18, Iowa State 17 -- Box score

No. 9 Florida 29, Kentucky 21 --

No. 1 Clemson at Syracuse -- on ABC -- LIVE updates

No. 5 Oklahoma at UCLA -- on FOX -- GameTracker

No. 12 Texas at Rice -- on CBS Sports Network -- GameTracker

Jalen Hurts leading Oklahoma past UCLA

Oklahoma's trip out to the Rose Bowl has been easy going for the Sooners. Quarterback Jalen Hurts racked up 99 yards rushing on the Sooners' opening touchdown drive and never looked back. Through one half in a 34-7 game, Hurts had 206 yards passing, 141 yards rushing and three touchdowns. UCLA is simply no match and the Chip Kelly experience in Westwood gets more sour by the week. This was always going to be a longshot game for the Bruins, but now it's a matter of mitigating just how embarrassing this will be.

Texas not sweating against Rice

This game may be in Houston's NRG Stadium, but it's practically a home-away-from-home game for the Longhorns who lead Rice 31-0. Texas scored on its first four possessions of the game, extending its streak to nine straight possessions going back to the Week 2 loss to LSU. The punctuation point on the first half was a 57-yard field goal from Texas' Cameron Dicker. Rice is overmatched, and it shows as the Horns have already covered (-30) after 30 minutes.

Florida overcomes QB injury, ousts Kentucky



Florida's 31-game win streak over Kentucky came to a halt last season, but by golly, the streak is back on. The ninth-ranked Gators defeated the Wildcats 29-21 on Saturday despite losing starting quarterback Feleipe Franks with a gruesome leg injury in the third quarter of action.

In Franks' stead was junior Kyle Trask who was excellent in relief as he completed 9 of 13 pass attempts for 126 yards and also converted his only rushing attempt for a score. The game was 22-21 with a Florida edge before Josh Hammonds only rushing attempt of the evening went for a 76-yard score.

Josh Hammond with the exclamation point❗️ pic.twitter.com/g48JyNSjuj — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 15, 2019

Sparty, no!



Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin took it in from 1 yard out with 50 seconds left to give the Sun Devils a 10-7 lead over Michigan State in East Lansing. The fireworks were just beginning. The Spartans quickly got to the Arizona State 24-yard line and lined up for the potential game-tying field goal with six seconds left. Matt Coghlin drilled a 42-yard field goal, but the Spartans were flagged for having 12 men on the field. Then, this happened ...

What a way to lose.



Michigan State hit a field goal to tie the game with six seconds left, but had it taken off the board after having too many men on the field.



After the penalty, their 47-yard field goal attempt sailed wide. pic.twitter.com/VHXRilx9Ky — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 14, 2019

Arizona State held on to take the win 10-7 in an old-fashioned slugfest.

Iowa State falls to Iowa in heart-wrenching fashion



The annual rivalry game between Iowa and Iowa State -- dubbed the Cy-Hawk series -- delivered on all the drama once again this year. After two rain delays that totaled close to three hours and a game (from start to finish) that took six hours, No. 19 Iowa emerged victorious when the Cyclones quite literally tackled their chances of stealing a win late. The moral of the story: don't run in to your punt returner, kids.

Running into your own punt returner to lose the game is less than ideal. pic.twitter.com/SdnxzS2c7m — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 15, 2019

Iowa's 18-17 victory gives the Hawkeyes their fifth straight in the Cy-Hawk series and a 45-22 all-time edge. You might think that advantage could have Iowa feeling a little cocky ... and you would be right:

Penn State survives low-scoring game against Pitt

It wouldn't be a big game with a highly ranked opponent if Pitt wasn't at least making things interesting. Yet the Panthers came up painfully short in a 17-10 loss to Penn State. The biggest swing of events came in the fourth quarter when the Panthers, down a touchdown and faced with a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, opted for a 19-yard field goal. Kicker Alex Kessman missed, proving once again that a team is better off going for it in those situations. Still, needing a touchdown vs. the field position is a non-debate. In any case, Penn State gets the win and advances.

No. 13 Penn State holds off Pitt to maintain state bragging rights 💪 pic.twitter.com/lmU0rxOlap — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 14, 2019

Maryland stunned by missed opportunities in Temple loss

Remember how Maryland scored 142 points in the first two weeks? That was good enough to lead the nation in points per game, but it was irrelevant against Temple. The Terps had zero offensive points through the first half and a safety is the only reason they were on the board at all as the Owls led 7-2 at halftime. Things picked up a little bit in the second half with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, but Temple had an answer for everything. In the end, Maryland fell 20-17 and missed opportunities will haunt them. The Terps had zero points off of three different red zone trips, including two inside the 10-yard line. That's how you lose a game.

Ohio State cruises on the road against Indiana

First road games of the season can be tricky even for the most talented teams. That wasn't the case with Ohio State, which raced out to a commanding 51-10 win over Indiana. Once again, Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was a touchdown machine with four total scores, including three in the first half. However, the big surprise has been receiver Chris Olave, who had 70 yards receiving, a touchdown and even recorded a blocked punt.

You are looking live at the @chrisolave_ Game. pic.twitter.com/Twu3L27yek — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) September 14, 2019

Georgia fans wear pink in support of Arkansas State

There's not much to say about Georgia's home game against Arkansas State on the field. The Bulldogs took care of business early with a 55-0 win. The more prevalent story is how Georgia fans showed up en masse wearing pink to support Red Wolves coach Blake Anderson and his late wife, Wendy. Anderson's wife of 27 years tragically passed away from breast cancer in August. The "Wear Pink for Wendy" campaign is another reminder about what's great in humanity.

Classy move by the Sanford Stadim crowd today. Pink looks pretty good on Georgia. #WearPinkForWendy pic.twitter.com/F09rgi0LzG — DawgNation (@DawgNation) September 14, 2019

Tennessee band rocks fourth grade fan's homemade T-shirt



Tennessee's band will have a slightly different look for Saturday's game against Chattanooga. A better look, you might say. The band will be sporting a T-shirt design that went viral this week thanks to a fourth grade student in Florida. As the story goes, the boy showed up to school on "College Colors Day" with a piece of paper saying "UT" on his shirt. The story caught traction after the kid was bullied for his homemade shirt, but the end result was incredible as Tennessee offered him a four-year scholarship and admission once he graduates high school. Here's a shot of the band wearing the boy's shirt:

The Vols' band is rocking the custom UT shirts based on the design by the fourth grade Tennessee fan. pic.twitter.com/3EFAsCJUBH — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 14, 2019

Just a reminder: even when people seem like the worst, they can really be the best.

Oklahoma State to honor late T. Boone Pickens



The Oklahoma State football team will honor late mega-donor T. Boone Pickens on Saturday and for the remainder of the season with a special decal labeled "BOONE" plastered on the back of the Cowboys' helmets. Pickens, a billionaire booster who donated more than $650 million to the university over the years, passed away this week at his home this week in Dallas, Texas. He was 91 years old.