College football scores, schedule, games today: Oklahoma State battles Oregon State, rivals meet in Colorado

Week 1 of the 2019 college football season continues Friday with a stacked slate including a couple ranked teams in action and a number of games that could determine whether teams get off to a hot or cold start. With five days of action running from Thursday through Monday, there is plenty to get to on Friday night.

Week 1 college football schedule, scores -- Friday

All times Eastern

Army 14, Rice 7 -- Box score

No. 18 Michigan State 28, Tulsa 7 -- Box score

No. 19 Wisconsin 49, South Florida 0 -- Box score

Purdue at Nevada -- GameTracker

Oklahoma State at Oregon State -- GameTracker

Colorado State at Colorado -- GameTracker

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore: still fast

Speed kills, and Rondale Moore is one of the deadliest weapons for any offense in college football. Moore has already had a huge half against Nevada with eight catches for 114 yards, including this 37-yard deep ball to put the Boilermakers up 24-7. Nevada doesn't have an answer, which could mark a long night for the Wolf Pack defense.

Jonathan Taylor asserts himself over South Florida

Hey, so remember that Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is super good? It didn't take him long to remind South Florida, that's for sure. The superb junior showed off some nice vision on a quick 37-yard score to put the Badgers up 7-0, and he never really looked back from there. Taylor started off his Heisman campaign in a big way, rushing for 135 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns, while adding two touchdowns receiving as the Badgers trounced the Bulls 49-0.

It took less than 5 minutes for Jonathan Taylor to find the end zone ⏱ pic.twitter.com/f9Nr51sAGb — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 31, 2019

Badgers notch first large-man TD of the season

As if Jonathan Taylor hasn't been enough for South Florida to handle, the Badgers have also scored on the defensive side of the ball thanks to the first large-human touchdown of the year. Defensive end Matt Henningsen grabbed a fumble out of the air during the second quarter and rumbled 16 yards for a score to put the Badgers up 14-0. It was one of two turnovers on the night for USF in an overall awful game.

BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN!



That's Wisconsin's first defensive TD since 2017. pic.twitter.com/dcvfrUzdS8 — ESPN (@espn) August 31, 2019

Michigan State stuffs Tulsa for defensive record

It hasn't been pretty, but Michigan State is doing what many expected them to do against Tulsa. The Spartans got on the board early thanks to a tough catch-and-run by Connor Hayward. Michigan State has had some trouble blocking up front and has relied on more side-to-side play-calling, but nevertheless won 28-7 while holding the Golden Hurricane to ... wait for it ... -73 (!!!) yards rushing. That's the most (least?) ever for the Spartans defense.

Got 'em 🔥



Connor Heyward starts @MSU_Football's season off with a bang. pic.twitter.com/cBDNFKQIpi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 30, 2019

Army survives a scare from Rice

The Army Black Knights made history last season by winning 11 games for the first time in the program's illustrious history. Rice, on the other hand, lost 11 games as it stumbled to a 2-11 record. So naturally, the two engaged in a four-quarter slugfest to open the 2019 season. With the game tied at 7 in the fourth quarter, the Black Knights embarked on an 18-play, 96-yard touchdown drive that gobbled up 9:21. As if a surprising battle with Rice wasn't enough, the game-winning touchdown came on a 17-yard pass from Kelvin Hopkins Jr. to Kell Walker to give Army the win.

.@ArmyWP_Football takes the lead with a passing TD pic.twitter.com/hPVDIYcoAc — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 31, 2019

Live updates