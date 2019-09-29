College football scores, schedule, games today: Oklahoma State in action, Auburn and Oklahoma dominate

Full action for Week 5 of the college football season is underway, and a number of top-25 teams are playing big home favorites Saturday. No. 6 Oklahoma rolled past Texas Tech in convincing fashion while No. 8 Wisconsin was able to grind out a win against Northwestern. No. 2 Alabama are especially heavy favorites, with Vegas putting the spread at at least three touchdowns. Other teams, like No. 17 Washington, No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 7 Auburn, could face a bigger challenge at home as conference play starts to heat up around the country.

Will Saturday go according to script as early conference races start to take shape, or will any underdogs emerge as surprising winners like in Week 4? CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way for all the latest highlights, scores and storylines.

Week 5 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 6 Oklahoma 55, Texas Tech 16 -- Box score

No. 8 Wisconsin 24, Northwestern 15 -- Box score

No. 23 Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 27 in Arlington, Texas -- Box score

No. 2 Alabama 59, Ole Miss 31 -- Recap, takeaways

No. 17 Washington 28, No. 21 USC 14 -- Recap, takeaways

No. 10 Notre Dame, 35, No. 18 Virginia 20 -- Recap, takeaways

No. 1 Clemson 21, North Carolina 20 -- Recap, takeaways

No. 7 Auburn 56, Mississippi State 23 -- Box score

No. 5 Ohio State 48, Nebraska 7 -- Recap

Click here for the full Week 5 college football scoreboard.

Check these out ...

Oklahoma State looks to rebound vs. Kansas State



Oklahoma State's bid to claim its first win over a ranked opponent this season is halfway complete. The high-flying Cowboys lead No. 24 Kansas State 16-3 at halftime in Stillwater, with their defense doing much of the early work. Kansas State's offense mustered just 91 total yards in the first half while OSU running back Chuba Hubbard -- the nation's leading rusher -- surpassed that number by himself with 114 yards rushing on nine first-half attempts.

Auburn routs Mississippi State



Shield your children's eyes, parents, because this one was just brutal. No. 7 Auburn pounded Mississippi State 56-23 in a game that was never close. The Tigers led 42-9 at halftime and hit cruise control in the second half. It was an all-around solid showing by a Tigers offense that put up 361 yards passing and 217 yards rushing, led by freshman quarterback Bo Nix who finished with team-highs in passing (335 yards) and rushing (56 yards). Auburn's win moves them to 5-0 on the season heading into a huge SEC showdown next weekend against top-10 Florida.

Michigan State hangs on to avoid Hoosiers upset bid



No. 25 Michigan State avoided an upset bid at home against Indiana with a 40-31 win on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans trailed briefly in the fourth quarter and were tied with IU in the final seconds before kicking a go-ahead field goal with five seconds remaining. In a last-ditch effort on a hook-and-ladder play, IU fumbled the ball and MSU recovered it for a score as time expired. Quarterback Brian Lewerke played a near-flawless game to pace the Spartans. He finished with team-high totals in both rushing and passing and had 378 yards and three touchdowns.

Buechele picks apart South Florida in SMU win



Former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele had a huge day playing against former coach Charlie Strong and South Florida. In SMU's 48-21 win, he completed 21 of his 25 pass attempts and scored four total touchdowns -- three passing and one rushing -- to pace the Mustangs. In the backfield he got plenty of help, too, with senior tailback Xavier Jones pitching in 155 yards rushing on only 15 carries. SMU improves to 5-0 with the win and has a serious resume that will warrant top-25 consideration when the polls drop this week.

Pitt holds off ... Delaware

Yes, Delaware. Even though Pitt was a sizable favorite over the Blue Hens, the Joe Flacco Bowl ended up being much closer than expected. The Panthers, still apparently hung over and banged up from upsetting UCF, held on to win 17-14. The line for this game was 28.5 points in favor of Pitt, but Pat Narduzzi's team wasn't able to wear down Delaware until the fourth quarter. This could have quietly been one of the wildest upsets of the weekend, but instead the Panthers survive and advance.

Texas A&M edges Arkansas in tight contest

Yes, this is apparently a thing. Texas A&M, a 23.5-point favorite, had an early 14-3 lead on the Razorbacks who are coming off of an embarrassing loss to San Jose State. However, a fumble by the Aggies deep in their own territory led immediately to an Arkansas touchdown. Another Hogs touchdown gave them a 17-14 lead, though A&M mounted a quick touchdown drive right before the half to take a 21-17 lead. Arkansas had Texas A&M on the ropes as the Hogs were driving down the field in the final minute of the game before ultimately turning the ball over on downs. Quarterback Kellen Mond led the way for the Aggies with 251 passing yards and three touchdowns in a narrow 31-27 win.

Wisconsin's Taylor helps carry Badgers to victory

For all of Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor's success over the years, Northwestern has historically done a good job of containing him. Taylor had never eclipsed 100 yards on the ground against the Wildcats until this afternoon. It wasn't quite the 203-yard performance that he had against Michigan last week, but Taylor tallied 119 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in a hard-fought 24-15 triumph. Neither team was particularly efficient offensively and the Badgers only accumulated 243 yards of total offense.

Oklahoma's Hurts puts up another huge performance

Surprise, but Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was tallying up yards and touchdowns vs. Texas Tech. College football's most efficient quarterback through four weeks turned in another Heisman-worthy performance as he threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-16 Sooners victory. Hurts also ripped off 70 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Wideout CeeDee Lamb also had himself quite the afternoon as he hauled in seven passes for 185 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Andddddd Jalen Hurts punches it in to give @OU_Football a 14-0 lead 💪 pic.twitter.com/630K6U7xNl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 28, 2019

Michigan makes offensive tweak in dominant win

It's been well-documented how terrible Michigan's offense was against Wisconsin in Week 4, a compounding problem for some time under coach Jim Harbaugh. One change the Wolverines made for their home game against Rutgers was moving offensive coordinator Josh Gattis from the coaches booth to the field. It would seem, based on how ineffective the Wolverines have been, that Gattis is looking for more face-to-face interaction with his players in the hopes that something will finally click. This is a time-honored tradition when one side of the ball is particularly struggling. It certainly appeared to work as the Wolverines smoked Rutgers 52-0 on Saturday. It's Rutgers, yes, but that's a positive development after the way that quarterback Shea Patterson and the Michigan offense have performed in the early portion of the season.