College football scores, schedule, games today: Oklahoma, Wisconsin start off Week 2
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 2 all Saturday long
Week 2 of the college football season has arrived, and while the full state of games may not be the most enticing one we'll see all season, there are some interesting matchups that should provide plenty of excitement. This includes a huge showdown in the SEC East as well as an ACC vs. SEC battle featuring two coaches who are quite familiar with one another.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 2. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live gametrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 2 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 18 Mississippi State at Kansas State -- GameTracker
New Mexico at No. 5 Wisconsin -- GameTracker
Western Michigan at No. 21 Michigan -- GameTracker
UCLA at No. 6 Oklahoma -- 1 p.m. on FOX -- Preview, picks
Arkansas State at No. 1 Alabama -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Colorado at Nebraska -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC
No. 3 Georgia at No. 24 South Carolina -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, picks
Rutgers at No. 4 Ohio State -- 3:30 p.m on BTN -- Preview, picks
Iowa State at Iowa -- 5 p.m. on FOX -- Preview, picks
No. 2 Clemson at Texas A&M -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks
No. 13 Penn State at Pittsburgh -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks
No. 17 USC at No. 10 Stanford -- 8:30 p.m. on FOX -- Preview, picks
No. 15 Michigan State at Arizona State -- 10:45 p.m. on ESPN
Click here for a full Week 2 college football scoreboard.
Don't kick the ball to USF's Terrence Horne
South Florida is hosting Georgia Tech in Tampa in a huge game for the AAC power Bulls. So far, USF is hanging around. Freshman Terrence Horne made his presence felt early with two kickoff returns for touchdowns in the first quarter to keep this game tight in the first half.
Houston rolling early vs. Arizona
After falling at home to BYU last week, Arizona is visiting Houston and ... it's not going well for Kevin Sumlin's Wildcats. Houston jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead, Khalil Tate threw a pick and then appeared to injure his ankle in the first quarter. What's more, the Cougars look fast, loose and ready to run circles around the visiting Wildcats.
Florida State honors legendary actor Burt Reynolds
Sadly, legendary actor and former Florida State football player Burt Reynolds died on Thursday at the age of 82. To honor the man who once roomed with former FSU teammate and College GameDay fixture Lee Corso, the Seminoles will sport a decal on their helmets in their Week 2 game against Samford that pays homage to Reynolds' character from the iconic 1977 film "Smokey and the Bandit."
