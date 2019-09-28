College football scores, schedule, games today: Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Texas A&M in action early

Fulll action for Week 5 of the college football season is underway, and a number of top-25 teams are playing big home favorites Saturday. No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 2 Alabama are especially heavy favorites, with Vegas putting the spread at at least three touchdowns. Other teams, like No. 17 Washington, No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 7 Auburn, could face a bigger challenge at home as conference play starts to heat up around the country.

Will Saturday go according to script as early conference races start to take shape, or will any underdogs emerge as surprising winners like in Week 4? CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way for all the latest highlights, scores and storylines.

Week 5 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Texas Tech at No. 6 Oklahoma -- Noon on Fox -- GameTracker

Northwestern at No. 8 Wisconsin -- Noon on ABC -- GameTracker

No. 23 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas in Arlington, Texas -- GameTracker

Ole Miss at No. 2 Alabama -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- ATS picks, preview

No. 21 USC at No. 17 Washington -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox -- ATS picks, preview

No. 18 Virginia at No. 10 Notre Dame -- 3:30 p.m. on NBC -- ATS picks, preview

No. 1 Clemson at North Carolina -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- ATS picks, preview

Mississippi State at No. 7 Auburn -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- ATS picks, preview

No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- ATS picks, preview

Click here for the full Week 5 college football scoreboard.

Check these out ...

Michigan making an offensive tweak for Rutgers game

It's been well-documented how terrible Michigan's offense was against Wisconsin in Week 4, a compounding problem for some time under coach Jim Harbaugh. One change the Wolverines are making ahead of their noon kickoff at home against Rutgers is moving offensive coordinator Josh Gattis from the coach's booth to the field. It would seem, based on how ineffective the Wolverines have been, that Gattis is looking for more face-to-face interaction with his players in the hopes that something will finally click. This is a time-honored tradition when one side of the ball is particularly struggling. Will it work? It's Rutgers, so it's hard to tell. However, we will know for certain if it doesn't work.