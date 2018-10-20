College football scores, schedule, games today: Oregon battles Wazzu; Ohio State takes on Purdue

Week 7 of the college football season was a wild slate that shook up the landscape a bit, but that's generally how the month of October works. Saturday we move along with Week 8 action, and there are plenty of big-time matchups to get excited about. The day begins with No. 6 Michigan looking to keep its momentum going when it travels to battle rival No. 24 Michigan State. Later in the afternoon, No. 1 Alabama takes on Tennessee while No. 3 Clemson could be tested at home by No. 16 NC State in an ACC Atlantic Division clash. To cap off the night, No. 2 Ohio State faces Purdue, No. 5 LSU welcomes in No. 22 Mississippi State to Death Valley and No. 12 Oregon heads to Pullman, Washington, to battle No. 25 Washington State as the Pac-12 race heats up.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 8. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Week 8 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 9 Oklahoma 52, TCU 27 -- Box score

No. 6 Michigan at No. 24 Michigan State -- Fox -- LIVE updates

No. 1 Alabama 58, Tennessee 21 -- Recap

No. 3 Clemson 41, No. 16 NC State 7 -- Recap

No. 22 Mississippi State at LSU -- LIVE updates

No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington State -- GameTracker

No. 2 Ohio State at Purdue -- GameTracker

USC at Utah -- GameTracker

Click here for the full Week 8 college football scoreboard.

Check these out ...

UCF pushing for 20 straight wins without McKenzie Milton

If UCF wants to keep its winning streak and New Year's Six bowl hopes alive, it'll need to get past East Carolina on the road without starting quarterback McKenzie Milton -- or, at least, that's how it appears. Milton did not start Saturday's game for reasons unknown. For what it's worth, Milton did get banged up in Week 7 against Memphis with an ankle injury. This could be merely precautionary, though Milton is suited up, perhaps in reserve if he's needed. The Knights lead 13-3, so unless the Pirates can make this interesting, it's possible Milton may not play tonight.

Clemson rolls in the battle of unbeatens

Clemson and NC State squared off in Death Valley in a critical ACC Atlantic battle between undefeated teams. The defending ACC champs proved that they're the contenders, and the Wolfpack are the pretenders. Thanks to 308 passing yards and a touchdown from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Tigers had zero problems with the Wolfpack in a 41-7 win, and now the only thing left to wonder is whether anyone can slow Clemson down between now and the postseason.

Nebraska won real football game



The Scott Frost era has been icy in Lincoln, after the Cornhuskers lost their first six games of the season -- the worst start in school history. That changed emphatically with a 53-28 victory over Minnesota. Though the Cornhuskers kept it a little too interesting at times, but this was easily the team's best performance yet, and the win was probably a few weeks in the making.

Colorado, Washington exchange great catches



Some of the best catches of Saturday took place in Seattle. The Buffs got on the board first with a nifty 37-yard touchdown pitch-and-catch. Not to be outdone, however, Washington wideout Aaron Fuller only needed one hand to haul in this first-down catch. The Huskies won 27-13.

Ironically, this game of highlight catches was played without star receiver Laviska Shenault. The sophomore did not make the trip for Colorado because of a toe injury he sustained against USC. Shenault leads the nation with 130 receiving yards per game and has six touchdowns. He also has five rushing scores.

Michigan stomps Michigan State in heated rivalry game

Michigan topped Michigan State to take back the Paul Bunyan Trophy, and the game was full of fireworks. After a Wolverines player was allegedly clotheslined before the game, linebacker Devin Bush spent a minuted scuffing up the Spartans logo at midfield. The Wolverines then scuffed up the Spartans on the scoreboard, beating their intra-state rival 21-7 in East Lansing. Shea Patterson was the star of the game, throwing for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

But it wasn't over at the final gun. Michigan linebacker Chase Winovich let Michigan State know exactly where it stands in the state.

"We knew they couldn't hang with us... Sometimes your little brother starts acting up, and you just gotta put them in place."



- @Chase_Winovich was wildin' postgame after @UMichFootball beat Michigan State. 👀 pic.twitter.com/MGXX3V9UAp — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 20, 2018

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh added his $0.02 in the post-game presser as well.

Jim Harbaugh on Michigan-Michigan State pregame fiasco:



“Total bush league ... apparently Coach Dantonio was 5 yards behind it all smiling.” — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) October 20, 2018

Oklahoma outlasts TCU behind Kennedy Brooks

If you like scoring, Oklahoma vs. TCU was the game for you. The Sooners needed a strong 24-3 second-half run to pull away from TCU 52-27. As usual, Oklahoma had no problem moving the ball. Quarterback Kyler Murray averaged nearly nine yards per pass attempt with 213 yards and four touchdowns. But the real breakout star was running back Kennedy Brooks, who led all rushers with 168 yards at 9.3 yards per attempt. TCU made a quarterback change mid-game and went with Penn transfer Michael Collins, who made some big plays but ultimately wasn't able to get TCU out of that deep of a hole.

Another undefeated teams goes down

Cincinnati was one of eight undefeated teams left in college football, but that is no more following a 24-17 overtime loss at Temple. The Owls have now won five of their last six, but the next month is absolutely brutal. Temple must play at UCF, at Houston and then gets a home game against South Florida to end a rough three-game stretch. Cincy's loss will likely knock them out of the top 25 polls come Sunday.

Snowing in Madison

We had our first big snow game of the year -- even if only for a little while. It's not even November and it was practically a blizzard in Madison for Illinois-Wisconsin. It was clearly a problem for the Illini, who have fumbled twice and have thrown three interceptions between two different quarterbacks. The weather cleared off for the second half, though, in a 49-20 Wisconsin win.

Turns out punting in a blizzard is difficult pic.twitter.com/SBhD1a5if0 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 20, 2018

Auburn's offense rebounds in win

Guess there's no remedy for a broken offense like Ole Miss' rushing defense. The Tigers desperately needed a turnaround and got one in a 31-16 win over the Rebels. Auburn tallied 269 yards on the ground with three touchdowns and were actually able to play ahead for a change. One more win in the next three games is all the Tigers need to get bowl eligible now.