College football scores, schedule, games today: Penn State, USC are being tested

Week 1 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 7 Oklahoma 63, FAU 14

Ole Miss 47, Texas Tech 27

Maryland 34, No. 23 Texas 29

No. 5 Ohio State 77, Oregon State 31

No. 17 West Virginia vs. Tennessee -- CBS -- Follow live

No. 6 Washington vs. No. 9 Auburn -- ABC -- Follow live

Washington State at Wyoming -- CBSSN -- GameTracker

Appalachian State vs. No. 10 Penn State -- BTN -- GameTracker

No. 14 Michigan vs. No. 12 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Picks, preview

Louisville vs. No. 1 Alabama -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Picks, preview

BYU at Arizona -- 10:45 p.m. on ESPN

Penn State struggling against Appalachian State

How much will Penn State miss Saquon Barkley and former offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead? Well, based on its first half performance against Appalachian State, quite a bit. The Nittany Lions managed only 160 yards of offense in the first half and are tied with the Mountaineers 10-10 at halftime.

Auburn leads Washington at halftime in Atlanta

The good news for Auburn is that it leads Washington early in the second quarter. The bad news for Auburn is that the Tigers really should be winning by more. Unfortunately for Auburn, even if its reached the red zone four times, it only has one touchdown, two field goals, and a missed field goal to show for it. Washington finally found the end zone itself late in the first half thanks to this spectacular grab from Quinten Pounds. It's 15-13 Auburn at halftime.

West Virginia, Tennessee in lightning delay at half

West Virginia has been a popular pick to surprise in 2018, and the Mountaineers jumped out to an early 10-0 lead on Tennessee, looking mighty impressive while doing so. Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, though, Tennessee responded with a TD drive of its own to cut the lead to 10-7 halfway through the second quarter. It's currently 13-7 WVU at halftime.

USC trails UNLV late in the first half

The Trojans are off to a slow start to their 2018 season, as they currently trail UNLV 14-12 late in the first half. USC hasn't looked good in any phase of the game to this point. There's a long way to go, obviously, but it's not the happiest of starts.

Weather delay can't stop Maryland against Texas

Inclement weather sent both Maryland and Texas into the locker rooms with 14:25 left to play in the fourth quarter. The ruling came just after the Terps jumped back in front, 31-29, on a Tayon Fleet-Davis touchdown run.

Back on top!



Tayon Fleet-Davis breaks tackles, find the end zone to give Maryland the lead.

Texas would hang around and have a few chances to take a lead, but a late interception sealed the deal for the Terps in a 34-29 win.

Maryland waves Jordan McNair's number in the air after upsetting Texas.

Ole Miss receivers break out nWo 'Nasty Wide Outs' belt



Turnover chain? How about the nWo belt? Ole Miss started celebrating its wide receivers -- "Nasty Wide Outs" -- a few seasons ago, and their very own title belt, indicative of Hulk Hogan's New World Order wrestling group back in the 1990s, returned to the field on Saturday against Texas Tech. It should be noted, however, that Ole Miss' wideouts are not the only ones making plays. Texas Tech phenom TJ Vasher has the early candidate for catch of the year.

Fan trolls Urban Meyer on 'College GameDay'

The signs were out in South Bend on the set of ESPN's "College GameDay" Saturday morning, and we have an early candidate for best -- or most brutal -- of the weekend. This, of course, comes the same week Urban Meyer and Ohio State made a habit of defending themselves via statements about the school's investigation into whether Meyer knew about or condoned domestic violence committed by former assistant Zach Smith.

Leader in the clubhouse for best sign at College GameDay

Kasim Hill starts at QB, Terps honor Jordan McNair

Sam Ehlinger will start at quarterback for Texas, and now we know Kasim Hill will start at quarterback for Maryland. Hill played briefly against Texas last season and completed all three of his pass attempts after starter Tyrrell Pigrome tore his ACL. Hill then sustained his own season-ending ACL injury just two games later against Central Florida.

Kasim Hill getting the start at quarterback for Maryland against Texas.

The Terps also honored the late Jordan McNair before the game. McNair, of course, died earlier this summer during conditioning drills, which sparked an investigation into the culture of the program under coach D.J. Durkin. Maryland sent 10 players out on to the field -- the absent player representing McNair -- and Texas declined the penalty. The Terps are also honoring McNair with helmet stickers bearing his number.

Washington without starting lineman vs. Auburn



No. 6 Washington travels to take on No. 9 Auburn this afternoon, but the Huskies will be without one of the most important pieces of their offensive line when they do so. As Adam Jude reported for The Seattle Times, left tackle Trey Adams won't be active for Saturday's matchup because of a back injury. This ailment is unrelated to a knee surgery Adams, a preseason All-American OT, has been recovering from -- a surgery that "prevented him from making the trip" otherwise.