College football scores, schedule, games today: Texas A&M hits the road, Penn State outlasts Iowa

There have been upsets galore over the last two weeks of the college football season, which leads one to ask: Will Week 9 be any different? Two top-six teams are in action on the road against unranked rivals and there are three games featuring top 25 teams on the day. One of which, of course, is No. 7 Georgia taking on No. 9 Florida in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week in Jacksonville, Florida. The SEC East will be in the spotlight all day as No. 12 Kentucky, which holds the division's tiebreaker right now, hits the road to face Missouri. No. 3 Navy will also be in action Saturday evening when it takes on Navy in San Diego live on CBS at 8 p.m.

Week 9 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 2 Clemson 59, Florida State 10 -- Recap

Michigan State 23, Purdue 13 -- Boxscore

No. 7 Georgia 36, No. 9 Florida 17 -- Recap

No. 8 Oklahoma 51, Kansas State 14 -- Boxscore

No. 17 Penn State 30, No. 18 Iowa 24 -- Boxscore

No. 12 Kentucky 15, Missouri 14 -- Boxscore

No. 14 Washington State at No. 24 Stanford -- PACN -- GameTracker

No. 16 Texas A&M at Mississippi State -- ESPN -- GameTracker

No. 6 Texas at Oklahoma State -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview

No. 3 Notre Dame at Navy -- 8 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview

Arizona State holds on to take down USC

The Sun Devils held on as USC's third string quarterback, Jack Sears, tossed a pair of late fourth quarter touchdowns in a 38-35 win for Arizona State. This is a huge win for the Sun Devils, working towards making a bowl game here in Year 1 with Herm Edwards, and a concerning loss for USC and Clay Helton. The Trojans have suffered their fair share of bad luck with injuries this season -- like losing quarterbacks J.T. Daniels and Matt Fink in the same game -- but two straight division losses suddenly have the defending champs on the outside of the Pac-12 title race.

Oklahoma beats Kansas State

Oklahoma continued its pursuit of a Big 12 championship with an impressive win against a tough Kansas State team, dominating from start to finish in a 51-14 win. Kyler Murray threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score, connecting with CeeDee Lamb for this 82-yard score.

No. 12 Kentucky wins on walk-off TD vs. Missouri

The Wildcats kept their SEC East title hopes alive in Columbia on Saturday with a score on the final play of the game. After a pass interference penalty in the end zone and down 14-9, Kentucky got one final shot at scoring. Terry Wilson, who had a mostly forgettable day, found C.J. Conrad for the 2-yard score. Missouri bottled up Kentucky's offense just about all afternoon as star running back Benny Snell had just 67 yards on 19 carries. The Wildcats also benched Wilson during the second half at points in favor of Gunnar Hoak. But now with the win, the Wildcats are set up for an epic showdown with Georgia next week that could decide the division.

Penn State survives against Iowa

The start of Iowa-Penn State was all kinds of bonkers. It began with a safety of a bad snap during a Penn State punt, and shortly thereafter, Iowa's punter was throwing a touchdown pass to an Iowa defensive end. That's how the Hawkeyes jumped out to a 12-0 lead on Penn State in the first quarter. The Nittany Lions then cut the deficit to 12-7 before another safety made it 14-7. Penn State has been able to get it to 17-17 at the half; however, quarterback Trace McSorley left the game with an apparent knee injury after he was sacked. McSorley came back in the second half, however, and sparked a Nittany Lions' comeback with a 51-yard TD run. Despite a late flurry from the Hawkeyes, Penn State managed to hold on for a 30-24 win.

Northwestern knocks off No. 20 Wisconsin

Northwestern beat No. 20 Wisconsin 31-17, taking advantage of a Wisconsin team without starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook. Even though Northwestern had three turnovers of its own, Wisconsin had three as well. Clayton Thorson was responsible for all three of Northwestern's turnovers, but he matched them with three touchdowns, including two on the ground. This win puts Northwestern in a strong position in the Big Ten West. Purdue lost to Michigan State, and Iowa plays a tough road game against Penn State on Saturday. Should Iowa lose, Northwestern will find itself alone atop the division with tiebreakers against both Wisconsin and Purdue.

Houston DL Ed Oliver ruled out vs. USF

Houston will host No. 21 South Florida on Saturday afternoon without star defensive lineman Ed Oliver. The junior had been dealing with a knee injury and his status this week was in question all the way up until recently. However, the official word is in, and he won't play. The actual game itself hasn't disappointed, however, especially if you like points. The Cougars lead 28-23 in the second half.

Hey, Vandy won an SEC game

The Commodores and Razorbacks entered Saturday with zero SEC wins combined. Commodores running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is back after missing last week's game, and picked up right where he left off with 172 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries. Quarterback Kyle Shurmur tossed two touchdown passes of his own, and Vandy won 45-31. Running backs Rakeem Boyd and Chase Hayden each found the end zone in the first half to account for two of the Razorbacks four touchdowns.

SEE YA 👋



Brian Lewerke out, Michigan State holds on vs. Purdue

With Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke out with a shoulder injury and Purdue on fire after last weekend's dominating win over Ohio State, the Boilermakers were bound to blow out the Spartans, right? Well, not so much. Backup quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns, and the Spartans defense held the Boilermakers rushing attack to just 62 yards in a grinding 23-13 win at home over Jeff Brohm and Purdue.