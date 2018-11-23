College football scores, schedule, games today: Texas heads to Big 12 title game, Iowa holds off Nebraska

It's been a long haul, but we have reached the final weekend of the college football regular season. The action slated for Friday brings us two games in primetime that hold significance in regards to conference championships as well as the College Football Playoff race. Not to mention, UCF is aiming to finish a second consecutive regular season unbeaten as it looks to keep its incredible winning streak intact before conference championship weekend hits in early December.

Week 13 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 14 Texas 24, Kansas 17 -- Box score

Iowa 31, Nebraska 28 -- Box score

Arkansas at Missouri -- CBS -- LIVE updates

Virginia at Virginia Tech -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Oregon at Oregon State -- 4 p.m. on FS1 (stream on fuboTV -- try for free)

No. 9 UCF at South Florida -- 4:15 p.m. on ESPN

No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 13 West Virginia -- 8 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks

No. 16 Washington at No. 8 Washington State -- 8 p.m. on Fox -- Preview, picks

Texas earns berth in Big 12 Championship Game

It wasn't easy, but the Longhorns earned a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game with a 24-17 win at Kansas. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger was erratic but effective enough, throwing for 154 yards, two touchdowns and two picks. The Longhorns were up 21-0 at halftime, but Kansas cut the lead to 24-14 and then recovered an onside kick with 3:27 to play. But the Longhorns defense held the Jayhawks to a field goal, and then drained the clock out en route to the win.

HOOK 'EM 🤘



Texas punches their ticket to Dallas for the Big 12 Championship. pic.twitter.com/zksYz4VYNN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2018

Iowa walks off a winner

Miguel Recinos hit a walk-off, 41-yard field goal to give the Hawkeyes a 31-28 home win over Nebraska to push their record to 8-4 and give coach Kirk Ferentz a $500,000 bonus for an eight-win season. It wasn't without stress, though. The Cornhuskers polished off a 14-play, 98-yard drive early in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 28-20. They then went 80 yards on 13 plays, and hit a 2-point conversion with 3:22 to play to tie it at 28 to give fans hope that Scott Frost's crew was about to break through. Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent was the star of the day, rushing for 173 yards and a score.

Looks like @HawkeyeFootball will be keeping the Heroes Trophy in Iowa City 🏆 pic.twitter.com/UsScqzIHnw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2018

Memphis, Houston battling for AAC title game slot



Friday's game between Memphis and Houston is pretty important. The winner wins the AAC West and will face UCF in the AAC Championship Game next Saturday. For much of the first half, it was Memphis with the inside track on getting another shot at the Knights. The Tigers fell behind 7-0 early but answered with 17 points of their own to take the lead. Houston turned the tables, however, with a pick-six with a little over four minutes to go to take a 21-17 lead into the half.

Texas without leading tackler vs. Kansas; Ehlinger to start

Texas announced Friday morning that linebacker Gary Johnson would not play vs. Kansas due to a violation of team rules. Johnson has been one of the most productive defensive players for the Longhorns, leading the team with 74 tackles and 14 tackles for loss. However, Texas coach Tom Herman also confirmed that quarterback Sam Ehlinger (shoulder) will start. With a win vs. the Jayhawks, the Longhorns will punch their ticket to the Big 12 Championship Game next week.