College football scores, schedule, games today: Texas heads to Big 12 title game, Iowa holds off Nebraska
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 13 all Friday long
It's been a long haul, but we have reached the final weekend of the college football regular season. The action slated for Friday brings us two games in primetime that hold significance in regards to conference championships as well as the College Football Playoff race. Not to mention, UCF is aiming to finish a second consecutive regular season unbeaten as it looks to keep its incredible winning streak intact before conference championship weekend hits in early December.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Friday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 13. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 13 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 14 Texas 24, Kansas 17 -- Box score
Iowa 31, Nebraska 28 -- Box score
Arkansas at Missouri -- CBS -- LIVE updates
Virginia at Virginia Tech -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC
Oregon at Oregon State -- 4 p.m. on FS1 (stream on fuboTV -- try for free)
No. 9 UCF at South Florida -- 4:15 p.m. on ESPN
No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 13 West Virginia -- 8 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks
No. 16 Washington at No. 8 Washington State -- 8 p.m. on Fox -- Preview, picks
Click here for the full Week 13 college football scoreboard.
Check these out ...
- Predictions: Expert picks for the biggest games on the schedule
- Viewer's guide: What you need to watch all day long Saturday
Texas earns berth in Big 12 Championship Game
It wasn't easy, but the Longhorns earned a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game with a 24-17 win at Kansas. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger was erratic but effective enough, throwing for 154 yards, two touchdowns and two picks. The Longhorns were up 21-0 at halftime, but Kansas cut the lead to 24-14 and then recovered an onside kick with 3:27 to play. But the Longhorns defense held the Jayhawks to a field goal, and then drained the clock out en route to the win.
Iowa walks off a winner
Miguel Recinos hit a walk-off, 41-yard field goal to give the Hawkeyes a 31-28 home win over Nebraska to push their record to 8-4 and give coach Kirk Ferentz a $500,000 bonus for an eight-win season. It wasn't without stress, though. The Cornhuskers polished off a 14-play, 98-yard drive early in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 28-20. They then went 80 yards on 13 plays, and hit a 2-point conversion with 3:22 to play to tie it at 28 to give fans hope that Scott Frost's crew was about to break through. Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent was the star of the day, rushing for 173 yards and a score.
Memphis, Houston battling for AAC title game slot
Friday's game between Memphis and Houston is pretty important. The winner wins the AAC West and will face UCF in the AAC Championship Game next Saturday. For much of the first half, it was Memphis with the inside track on getting another shot at the Knights. The Tigers fell behind 7-0 early but answered with 17 points of their own to take the lead. Houston turned the tables, however, with a pick-six with a little over four minutes to go to take a 21-17 lead into the half.
Texas without leading tackler vs. Kansas; Ehlinger to start
Texas announced Friday morning that linebacker Gary Johnson would not play vs. Kansas due to a violation of team rules. Johnson has been one of the most productive defensive players for the Longhorns, leading the team with 74 tackles and 14 tackles for loss. However, Texas coach Tom Herman also confirmed that quarterback Sam Ehlinger (shoulder) will start. With a win vs. the Jayhawks, the Longhorns will punch their ticket to the Big 12 Championship Game next week.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Washington vs. WSU pick, live stream
The Apple Cup will once again decide the Pac-12 North with Wazzu still in the playoff hunt
-
Oklahoma at WVU pick, live stream
Unless Texas loses to Kansas, Oklahoma-West Virginia is for a spot in the Big 12 Championship...
-
Arkansas vs. Mizzou live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as Arkansas and Missouri battle in a special Friday SEC...
-
Notre Dame at USC pick, live stream
Notre Dame is a win away from the College Football Playoff
-
Auburn at Alabama pick, live stream
The Iron Bowl is one of the fiercest rivalries in American sports
-
Ga. Tech at Georgia pick, live stream
Who will come out on top in Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate?