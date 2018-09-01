College football scores, schedule, games today: Texas, Maryland battle; Ohio State, Oklahoma lead big

Saturday has arrived! The 2018 season kicks into high gear with the first full Saturday of games. With multiple big-time games on the slate and a bevy of interesting matchups from noon until night, there is no better way to kick off the fall than with what we are in store for here.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 1. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live gametrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Week 1 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Maryland back in front, play delayed by weather

Inclement weather sent both Maryland and Texas into the locker rooms due with 14:25 left to play in the fourth quarter. The ruling came just after the Terps jumped back in front, 31-29, on a Tayon Fleet-Davis touchdown run.

Back on top!



Tayon Fleet-Davis breaks tackles, find the end zone to give @TerpsFootball the lead. pic.twitter.com/qaaeFHxJpq — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) September 1, 2018

Texas battles back against Maryland

The first half of Texas' game against Maryland was deja vu of last season's opener. That's ... not a good thing. The Longhorns trailed 24-22 at the half but have opened things up a bit more in the third quarter with a 29-24 lead. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger overcame a slow start and has a couple of touchdown passes. Meanwhile, Texas' defense has come up huge on some short-yardage and fourth-down situations. The big thing is that Maryland appears to be running out of gas. Can they get a refill before this one is over?

Kyler Murray has Oklahoma up big

There were plenty of questions about how Oklahoma's offense would look without Baker Mayfield. So far, Kyler Murray has lived up to the expectations against FAU, completing every pass he threw and leading three touchdown drives in the first quarter to put the Sooners up 28-0. The former top prospect -- and recent first round MLB Draft pick -- has done a great job extending plays and finding receivers open, like on this long catch-and-run touchdown to Lee Morris.

Ole Miss receivers break out nWo 'Nasty Wide Outs' belt

Turnover chain? How about the nWo belt? Ole Miss started celebrating its wide receivers -- "Nasty Wide Outs" -- a few seasons ago, and their very own title belt, indicative of Hulk Hogan's New World Order wrestling group back in the 1990s, returned to the field on Saturday against Texas Tech. It should be noted, however, that Ole Miss' wideouts are not the only ones making plays. Texas Tech phenom TJ Vasher has the early candidate for catch of the year.

Fan trolls Urban Meyer on 'College GameDay'

The signs were out in South Bend on the set of ESPN's "College GameDay" Saturday morning, and we have an early candidate for best -- or most brutal -- of the weekend. This, of course, comes the same week Urban Meyer and Ohio State made a habit of defending themselves via statements about the school's investigation into whether Meyer knew about or condoned domestic violence committed by former assistant Zach Smith.

Leader in the clubhouse for best sign at @CollegeGameDay

Kasim Hill starts at QB, Terps honor Jordan McNair

Sam Ehlinger will start at quarterback for Texas, and now we know Kasim Hill will start at quarterback for Maryland. Hill played briefly against Texas last season and completed all three of his pass attempts after starter Tyrrell Pigrome tore his ACL. Hill then sustained his own season-ending ACL injury just two games later against Central Florida.

Kasim Hill getting the start at quarterback for Maryland against Texas. — Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) September 1, 2018

The Terps also honored the late Jordan McNair before the game. McNair, of course, died earlier this summer during conditioning drills, which sparked an investigation into the culture of the program under coach D.J. Durkin. Maryland sent 10 players out on to the field -- the absent player representing McNair -- and Texas declined the penalty. The Terps are also honoring McNair with helmet stickers bearing his number.

Washington without starting lineman vs. Auburn



No. 6 Washington travels to take on No. 9 Auburn this afternoon, but the Huskies will be without one of the most important pieces of their offensive line when they do so. As Adam Jude reported for The Seattle Times, left tackle Trey Adams won't be active for Saturday's matchup because of a back injury. This ailment is unrelated to a knee surgery Adams, a preseason All-American OT, has been recovering from -- a surgery that "prevented him from making the trip" otherwise.