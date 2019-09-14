College football scores, schedule, games today: USC-BYU and Iowa-Iowa State in action, Ohio State cruises

For the first time in roughly two years, there are no games on this week's college football slate featuring two top-25 teams. That doesn't mean you have to skip to Week 3, though. There's still plenty of action Saturday, and with sizable spreads prevalent all over the place, the potential for things to get weird is certainly there.

Consider that there are eight top-25 teams playing in true road games in Week 3, including five top-10 teams. Even with some of the spreads, probability tells us that at least one or two of these games will be tighter than Vegas projects. As we navigate through Week 3, be sure to check below often as we update you with the latest scores, storylines and highlights to watch.

Week 3 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Penn State survives low-scoring game against Pitt

It wouldn't be a big game with a highly ranked opponent if Pitt wasn't at least making things interesting. Yet the Panthers came up painfully short in a 17-10 loss to Penn State. The biggest swing of events came in the fourth quarter when the Panthers, down a touchdown and faced with a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, opted for a 19-yard field goal. Kicker Alex Kessman missed, proving once again that a team is better off going for it in those situations. Still, needing a touchdown vs. the field position is a non-debate. In any case, Penn State gets the win and advances.

No. 13 Penn State holds off Pitt to maintain state bragging rights 💪 pic.twitter.com/lmU0rxOlap — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 14, 2019

Maryland stunned by missed opportunities in Temple loss

Remember how Maryland scored 142 points in the first two weeks? That was good enough to lead the nation in points per game, but it was irrelevant against Temple. The Terps had zero offensive points through the first half and a safety is the only reason they were on the board at all as the Owls led 7-2 at halftime. Things picked up a little bit in the second half with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, but Temple had an answer for everything. In the end, Maryland fell 20-17 and missed opportunities will haunt them. The Terps had zero points off of three different red zone trips, including two inside the 10-yard line. That's how you lose a game.

Ohio State cruises on the road against Indiana

First road games of the season can be tricky even for the most talented teams. That wasn't the case with Ohio State, which raced out to a commanding 51-10 win over Indiana. Once again, Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was a touchdown machine with four total scores, including three in the first half. However, the big surprise has been receiver Chris Olave, who had 70 yards receiving, a touchdown and even recorded a blocked punt.

You are looking live at the @chrisolave_ Game. pic.twitter.com/Twu3L27yek — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) September 14, 2019

Georgia fans wear pink in support of Arkansas State

There's not much to say about Georgia's home game against Arkansas State on the field. The Bulldogs took care of business early with a 55-0 win. The more prevalent story is how Georgia fans showed up en masse wearing pink to support Red Wolves coach Blake Anderson and his late wife, Wendy. Anderson's wife of 27 years tragically passed away from breast cancer in August. The "Wear Pink for Wendy" campaign is another reminder about what's great in humanity.

Classy move by the Sanford Stadim crowd today. Pink looks pretty good on Georgia. #WearPinkForWendy pic.twitter.com/F09rgi0LzG — DawgNation (@DawgNation) September 14, 2019

Tennessee band rocks fourth grade fan's homemade T-shirt



Tennessee's band will have a slightly different look for Saturday's game against Chattanooga. A better look, you might say. The band will be sporting a T-shirt design that went viral this week thanks to a fourth grade student in Florida. As the story goes, the boy showed up to school on "College Colors Day" with a piece of paper saying "UT" on his shirt. The story caught traction after the kid was bullied for his homemade shirt, but the end result was incredible as Tennessee offered him a four-year scholarship and admission once he graduates high school. Here's a shot of the band wearing the boy's shirt:

The Vols' band is rocking the custom UT shirts based on the design by the fourth grade Tennessee fan. pic.twitter.com/3EFAsCJUBH — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 14, 2019

Just a reminder: even when people seem like the worst, they can really be the best.

Oklahoma State to honor late T. Boone Pickens



The Oklahoma State football team will honor late mega-donor T. Boone Pickens on Saturday and for the remainder of the season with a special decal labeled "BOONE" plastered on the back of the Cowboys' helmets. Pickens, a billionaire booster who donated more than $650 million to the university over the years, passed away this week at his home this week in Dallas, Texas. He was 91 years old.