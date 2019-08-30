College football scores, schedule, games today: Utah-BYU battling, Minnesota avoids upset

Week 1 of the 2019 college football season kicks off Thursday with 16 games (!) on the slate. The week will stretch five days through Monday, so there will be a plethora of college football action to enjoy through the weekend. It all began with No. 1 Clemson in action along with the Tigers' Week 2 opponent, No. 12 Texas A&M, playing in a similar window. Both came out big winners against Georgia Tech and Texas State, respectively. Other ranked teams in action Thursday include No. 14 Utah -- in an early-season Holy War -- and No. 17 UCF.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire night on Thursday updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 1.

Week 1 college football schedule, scores -- Thursday

All times Eastern

No. 17 UCF 62, Florida A&M 0 -- Box score

No. 1 Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14 -- Box score

No. 12 Texas A&M 41, Texas State 7 -- Box score

No. 14 Utah vs. BYU -- GameTracker

Utah's pick six gives Utes edge over BYU

The Holy War is Thursday's nightcap and it has been every bit of the defensive struggle it promised to be. In fact, the only touchdown through one half was this pick six from Utes linebacker Francis Bernard. Both defenses have been strong, but a lack of execution has also stalled some promising drives or potential big plays. Utah added on another touchdown in the third quarter to go up 16-6, so the pressure's on BYU to generate some offense.

The Utes defense with a HUGE Pick 6 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LXTWHRQs9K — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 30, 2019

Check out this one-handed grab from Rashod Bateman

It won't win Catch of the Year, but this one-handed nab from Bateman in Minnesota's season-opener against a fiesty South Dakota State team is pretty sweet. It's not a complex route -- Bateman just runs past his defender, who trips up -- but the catch to go up 13-7 was legit. South Dakota State hung around, though, and at one point took a 21-20 lead in the third quarter. However, a late fumble led to a go-ahead touchdown for the Gophers, who prevailed 28-21 over the FCS power.

RASHOD BATEMAN REALLY SNAGGED THAT 😱



The @GopherFootball WR is going for Catch of the Year in Week 1: pic.twitter.com/PQenvX1jwA — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 30, 2019

Kellen Mond leads Texas A&M over Texas State

If there's a quarterback in the SEC West who can lead his team to challenge Alabama, it might be Mond. The superb junior dropped some beautiful dimes against the Bobcats and had four total scores in a 41-7 game. While Texas State may not pose the stiffest defense against this Aggies offense, the early returns conjure plenty of excitement for what Mond can do this year.

Clemson dismantles Georgia Tech, but Lawrence struggles

Clemson, the reigning national champions, were big favorites (-36.5) against Georgia Tech. Sure enough, Tigers made good on those expectations in a 52-14 victory. The combination of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne led Clemson to a pair of first quarter scores to go up 14-0. Then, after stopping Georgia Tech cold on a goal-line stand, Lawrence hit Tee Higgins on a long bomb for a another touchdown to go up 28-0. Lawrence was hit-or-miss with two first-half interceptions, neither of which were great decisions. Still, there was simply too much for this new-look Georgia Tech team to stop. Individual plays like this one from Higgins:

Tee Higgins, go up and GET IT.



The defending champs are cruising in their opener. pic.twitter.com/paK8nqq5ZA — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 30, 2019

Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggles in UCLA loss to Cincinnati

The Bruins made the cross-country trip to kick off coach Chip Kelly's second season with the program and the results definitely didn't go as planned. UCLA had just 218 yards of offense in a 24-14 loss. Most of those yards came courtesy of Demetric Felton, whose 71 yards rushing and 91 yards receiving accounted for nearly three-fourths of the yards on the field. Thompson-Robinson particularly struggled with two interceptions and two costly fumbles. Cincinnati has a good defense, but those mistakes are unacceptable for the start of Year 2.

Wimbush starts strong for UCF

Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush got things going quickly for his new squad, UCF, against Florida A&M in a 62-0 shutout. The dual-threat weapon capped off the first drive of the season with a 37-yard touchdown strike to Gabriel Davis to get the scoring started at the bounce house. Overall, Wimbush was effective with 168 yards passing and a couple of touchdowns. The Knights have had no trouble against Florida A&M, out-gaining them by a whopping 694-96 in total yards -- and now turn their sights to FAU.