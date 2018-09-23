College football scores, schedule, games today: Washington holds on, LSU pulls away late after scare

Plenty of people were saying the Week 4 schedule lacked interesting games, but aren't those always the weekends that see the most upsets? That's exactly what happened on Saturday as we saw some real contenders emerge and some pretenders fall back to the pack.

Continue reading below to get up to speed on everything important that happened in Week 4 of the 2018 college football season.

Week 4 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 2 Georgia 43, Missouri 29 -- Recap

No. 19 Michigan 56, Nebraska 10 -- Recap

No. 8 Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27 -- Box score

No. 1 Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23 -- Recap

No. 3 Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21 -- Recap

Texas 31, No. 17 TCU 16 -- Recap

Florida 47, Tennessee 21 -- Recap

No. 7 Stanford 38, No. 20 Oregon 31 OT -- Recap

No. 18 Wisconsin 28, Iowa 17 -- Box score

No. 10 Washington 27, Arizona State 20 -- Box score

Washington holds on against Arizona State

Washington lost its season opener against Auburn, but it's been just fine since then. The Huskies picked up their third-straight win Saturday night, beating Arizona State 27-20 to improve to 2-0 in Pac-12 play. Jake Browning was his usual solid -- if unspectacular -- self. Browning threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns. The real star of the game was the Washington defense, though, which made Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins' life miserable all night and held the Sun Devils offense to 268 yards.

Wisconsin takes down Iowa

No. 18 Wisconsin and Iowa had an old-school slugfest at Kinnick Stadium, and in the end, it was Wisconsin left standing -- even if it was a bit woozy. The Badgers won 28-17, but that score is a bit misleading. Iowa held a 17-14 lead with 5 minutes to play, but the Badgers put together a 10-play, 88-yard drive to take a 21-17 lead. Wisconsin then stopped Iowa to get the ball back, and with Iowa selling out to get a stop, Alec Ingold broke loose for a 33-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds left to make the final deficit larger than it really was.

A.J. Taylor comin in clutch pic.twitter.com/Db33KNILOP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2018

Kentucky knocks off Mississippi State

Is it setting up to be a special year in Lexington? After four weeks, Kentucky is undefeated with wins over Florida and No. 14 Mississippi State after handling the Bulldogs on Saturday night at home 28-7. The Wildcats leaned are star running back Benny Snell for 165 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 25 carries while their defense contained Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, holding him to just 145 yards passing. Kentucky is now 2-0 in SEC play for the first time since 1977 with a home date against South Carolina looming next week.

Texas Tech beats down Oklahoma State for upset

This game had one of the highest totals in the country, with those experts in Las Vegas setting the number at 76.5. Well, Texas Tech held up its end of the bargain, but Oklahoma State never really got going as the Cowboys were routed 41-17 at home by the Red Raiders. Alan Bowman continued to look like the real deal at quarterback, throwing for 397 yards and two touchdowns while his counterpart, Taylor Cornelius, managed just 258 yards passing and one TD. It was the biggest win of the young season for Kliff Kingsbury's squad and a critical loss for Oklahoma State's chances at reaching the Big 12 title game.

LSU holds on late against Louisiana Tech

Things started off well for LSU, as the Tigers jumped out to a 24-0 lead on Louisiana Tech. It erased any fears of LSU suffering a letdown after beating Auburn last week, but then that letdown came! The Bulldogs cut LSU's lead to 24-21 in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers managed two late touchdowns to make the win look a little better. LSU has an important game next week vs. Ole Miss before heading to Florida to battle the Gators.

Clemson cruises past Georgia Tech

The Tigers made mince meat of the Yellow Jackets on Saturday, thanks in part to freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence dominating through the air. Making his first start for Clemson, Lawrence racked up four touchdown passes and 176 yards passing. The defense was also stout, holding the triple-option attack of Georgia Tech to just 177 total yards with 146 of those coming on the ground.

Ohio State solid in Urban Meyer's return

Urban Meyer is coaching his first game of the season, and his team made life easy for him. Dwayne Haskins threw for 5 touchdowns as Ohio State cruised past Tulane 49-6. Now the Buckeyes move on to a much tougher test next week: Penn State.

YOU get a TD! And YOU get a TD!@dh_simba7 has tossed 4 TDs today, pushing his season total to 15: pic.twitter.com/hP6njJR49f — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) September 22, 2018

Old Dominion upsets Virginia Tech

It was Old Dominion's first win over a Power Five program since joining the FBS, as the 28.5-point underdogs beat the Hokies 49-35.

“We just made history. This is one of the biggest moments in Hampton Roads sports history. Arguably the biggest moment in Old Dominion history.”@JohnSchriffen spoke to @ODUFootball head coach Bobby Wilder after the MONUMENTAL upset. pic.twitter.com/APObvECmXU — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 22, 2018

Mountaineers overcome slow start against Kansas State

It was an ugly performance for most of the first half in Morgantown, as the West Virginia offense was sputtering and struggling to move the ball. Luckily for the 'Eers, the defense didn't allow the Wildcats offense a chance to do anything, and then WVU's offense got in gear as Will Grier found David Sills for a couple of touchdowns to take a 21-0 lead just before halftime. They'd continue to follow the script in the second half and won the game 35-6.

David Sills V is very, very good pic.twitter.com/PWCBeaF8an — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 22, 2018

Florida State didn't lose!

Maybe you think beating Northern Illinois 37-19 isn't something Florida State should be celebrating, but considering how things had gone for the Seminoles before this week, they will take any win that comes their way at the moment. Scoring 37 points while doing so is just icing on the cake.

Michigan dominates Nebraska



Scott Frost isn't getting the first win of his Nebraska career in the Big Ten opener. Nebraska fell 56-10 in an absolute steamrolling by the Wolverines. Nebraska managed just 132 yards in the game, and only gained 39 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Karan Higdon rushed for 136 yards and a score to drop Nebraska to 0-3 on the season.

DONOVAN PEOPLES-JONES TO THE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/GZQEglJ89x — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) September 22, 2018

Notre Dame changes QBs, wins big

Notre Dame's offense has struggled to get going through three games, so coach Brian Kelly is made a change. Ian Book started vs. the Demon Deacons with Brandon Wimbush sitting on the bench. Book is more of a true passer and Wake Forest has one of the worst pass defenses in the ACC (8.2 yards per attempt).

Book threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns, ran three more in on his own and likely locked up the starting quarterback job moving forward as the Fighting Irish rolled to a 56-27 win.

Mizzou unveils gold helmets vs. Georgia

Missouri has a big opportunity Saturday to not only upset a playoff contender in Georgia, but take an early step forward in the SEC East race. The Tigers will do so wearing "gold" helmets for the first time ever. Call 'em gold, call 'em yellow, but by the end of this game, they'll either be a good-luck charm or they'll never see the light of day again.