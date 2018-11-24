College football scores, schedule, games today: Washington-Washington State locked in Apple Cup battle
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 13 all Friday long
It's been a long haul, but we have reached the final weekend of the college football regular season. The action slated for Friday brings us two games in primetime that hold significance in regards to conference championships as well as the College Football Playoff race. Not to mention, UCF is aiming to finish a second consecutive regular season unbeaten as it looks to keep its incredible winning streak intact before conference championship weekend hits in early December.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Friday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 13. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 13 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 14 Texas 24, Kansas 17 -- Box score
Iowa 31, Nebraska 28 -- Box score
Memphis 52, Houston 31 -- Box score
Missouri 38, Arkansas 0 -- Recap
Virginia Tech 34, Virginia 31 -- Box score
Oregon 55, Oregon State 15 -- Box score
No. 9 UCF 38, South Florida 10 -- Box score
No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 13 West Virginia -- LIVE updates
No. 16 Washington at No. 8 Washington State -- GameTracker
- INJURY: UCF QB McKenzie Milton carted off with gruesome knee injury
- UPDATE: Major Applewhite discusses Ed Oliver's knee injury vs. Memphis
- LOOK: Virginia Tech WR makes incredible one-handed TD grab, then blocks punt for a score
- QB injured: Oregon's Justin Herbert injures shoulder vs. Oregon State
Washington leads Wazzu in snowy Pullman
The snow is falling on the Palouse during the Apple Cup, and so far points have been at a premium. Huskies running back Myles Gaskin has been the focal point of the offense and notched the first two touchdowns of the game. Cougars running back James Williams took it in from 11 yards out with 33 seconds left in the first half to cut the lead to 14-7. Heisman Trophy contender Gardner Minshew has been efficient under center for the Cougars, going 17 of 22 for 96 yards and one interception in rough conditions.
Virginia Tech takes Commonwealth Cup
Virginia Tech hasn't lost to Virginia since 2003, but survived a massive scare in a wild contest Saturday afternoon in Blacksburg. The Hokies trailed 31-24 with 2:41 to play, but Ryan Willis led the Hokies on a wild drive with two incredible throws that resulted in a touchdown in which Hezekiah Grimsley recovered a fumble by teammate Steven Peoples in the end zone. After a field goal in overtime, the Hokies recovered a fumble on a zone-read exchange in the bottom of the first overtime frame for a walk-off win. The 5-6 Hokies will host Marshall next week to make up for a game vs. East Carolina that was cancelled. If they win, it will extend the their bowl streak to 26 consecutive seasons.
Ducks win the Civil War; Herbert injured
Oregon had no problems with rival Oregon State in the Civil War. The Ducks won 55-15 thanks to 197 yards and two touchdowns on the ground from Travis Dye, 187 yards and four touchdowns from CJ Verdell and 390 total rushing yards on the night. But the big news was under center. Quarterback Justin Herbert did not come out of the locker room for the second half with his team. While there's been no word on his status, Herbert seemed to come up gingerly after taking a hit in the second quarter. Braxton Burmeister came in for Herbert during the second half.
UCF wins 'War on I-4' despite Milton's injury
UCF quarterback Milton McKenzie left the game vs. USF in the first half with a gruesome knee injury, and was replaced by Darriel Mack. The freshman threw for 81 yards and ran for 51 after coming in for the injured Knights' superstar. Prior to his injury, McKenzie threw a touchdown to Gabriel Davis and Greg McCrae ran in another to help build a 17-3 lead at the half. McCrae became the focal point of the offense in the second half, scored two more touchdowns and finished the day with 181 rushing yards as the Knights won 38-10.
Texas earns berth in Big 12 Championship Game
It wasn't easy, but the Longhorns earned a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game with a 24-17 win at Kansas. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger was erratic but effective enough, throwing for 154 yards, two touchdowns and two picks. The Longhorns were up 21-0 at halftime, but Kansas cut the lead to 24-14 and then recovered an onside kick with 3:27 to play. But the Longhorns defense held the Jayhawks to a field goal, and then drained the clock out en route to the win.
Iowa walks off a winner
Miguel Recinos hit a walk-off, 41-yard field goal to give the Hawkeyes a 31-28 home win over Nebraska to push their record to 8-4 and give coach Kirk Ferentz a $500,000 bonus for an eight-win season. It wasn't without stress, though. The Cornhuskers polished off a 14-play, 98-yard drive early in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 28-20. They then went 80 yards on 13 plays, and hit a 2-point conversion with 3:22 to play to tie it at 28 to give fans hope that Scott Frost's crew was about to break through. Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent was the star of the day, rushing for 173 yards and a score.
Memphis claims AAC West title
Memphis topped Houston in a wild one, 52-31, to earn a chance to square off with UCF in next week's AAC Championship Game. Darrell Henderson ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns -- both of which came in the fourth quarter -- to lead the Tigers and cement his spot as one of the program's all-time greatest players. Houston star defensive tackle Ed Oliver came back to play after a month off, but was pulled in the second half. Cougars coach Major Applewhite said after the game that his knee began to bother him. This is one week removed from the two getting into a shouting match after Oliver was wearing a jacket reserved for active players.
Texas without leading tackler vs. Kansas; Ehlinger to start
Texas announced Friday morning that linebacker Gary Johnson would not play vs. Kansas due to a violation of team rules. Johnson has been one of the most productive defensive players for the Longhorns, leading the team with 74 tackles and 14 tackles for loss. However, Texas coach Tom Herman also confirmed that quarterback Sam Ehlinger (shoulder) will start. With a win vs. the Jayhawks, the Longhorns will punch their ticket to the Big 12 Championship Game next week.
