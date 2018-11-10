College football scores, schedule, games today: West Virginia shakes slow start, Florida battles South Carolina

Week 11 of the college football season may not be the most enticing slate on paper, but as the regular season rapidly comes to a close, every week carries with it the opportunity to bring some drama. The top four teams in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings will all be in action on Saturday as they play to maintain their positions, while those on the outside looking in aim to remain alive in the race for the national championship.

Week 11 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

TCU at No. 9 West Virginia

Navy at No. 12 UCF

South Carolina at No. 15 Florida

Wisconsin at No. 20 Penn State

No. 10 Ohio State at No. 18 Michigan State

No. 8 Washington State at Colorado -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oklahoma -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 1 Alabama -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS

No. 4 Michigan at Rutgers -- 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

No. 24 Auburn at No. 5 Georgia -- 7 p.m. on ESPN

Florida State at No. 3 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC

No. 7 LSU at Arkansa -- 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 2 Clemson at No. 17 Boston College -- 8 p.m. on ABC



West Virginia rollin'

After getting off to a slow start, the No. 9 Mountaineers have caught fire against TCU in chilly Morgantown. Will Grier tossed a touchdown, and Kennedy McKoy and Martell Pettaway each ran in scores to help the Mountaineers put up 24 points in the second quarter. Thoughts of an upset and the Horned Frogs changing the College Football Playoff landscape are no more.

They're dancin' now in Morgantown!



24 unanswered points in the 2nd quarter! 😳 pic.twitter.com/1paIMXVkJ4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 10, 2018

Ole Miss and Texas A&M tied at the break

It's been an aerial display in College Station. Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta'amu is 8-of-9 for 203 yards, with one touchdown through the air and another on the ground. Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond has connected on 13-of-19 for 152 yards and a score of his own.

Kellen Mond delivered a perfect ball to tie things up for @AggieFootball. pic.twitter.com/BVAtldwd5u — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) November 10, 2018

Jake Bentley on fire in The Swamp

The junior signal-caller for South Carolina has accounted for all three of the Gamecocks touchdowns (two passing, one rushing), and thrown for 129 yards to lead his team to a 21-14 lead over Florida. The Gamecocks jumped out with two touchdowns early, but Florida answered back with two of their own. Bentley jumped over the pile from a yard out to swing momentum back to the South Carolina sideline. Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks has 61 passing yards and has a touchdown run for Dan Mullen's crew.

Hornibrook out, McSorley hot as PSU leads Wisconsin

Wisconsin and Penn State entered Saturday with question marks at quarterback. The Badgers started Jack Coan as Alex Hornibrook continues to recover from a concussion. Meanwhile, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley started while nursing a knee injury and has been on fire. He's 15-of-20 for 136 yards and a touchdown as the Nittany Lions lead the Badgers 16-7 at halftime. Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor has helped out Coan, rushing for 143 yards and a score.

Florida State to start Deondre Francois at quarterback

Notre Dame will reportedly start Branodn Wimbush for Saturday's game against Florida State as Ian Book recovers from a rib injury. However, the Irish are not the only team with quarterback news. Florida State will start Deondre Francois, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. Francois sustained a concussion last month in a loss to Clemson, and James Blackman started in his place last week vs. NC State. Francois' welcome back present includes a bad offensive line against a top-10 passing defense.