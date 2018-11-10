College football scores, schedule, games today: West Virginia shakes slow start, Florida battles South Carolina
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 11 all Saturday long
Week 11 of the college football season may not be the most enticing slate on paper, but as the regular season rapidly comes to a close, every week carries with it the opportunity to bring some drama. The top four teams in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings will all be in action on Saturday as they play to maintain their positions, while those on the outside looking in aim to remain alive in the race for the national championship.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 11. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 11 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
TCU at No. 9 West Virginia -- GameTracker
Navy at No. 12 UCF -- GameTracker
South Carolina at No. 15 Florida -- GameTracker
Wisconsin at No. 20 Penn State -- GameTracker
No. 10 Ohio State at No. 18 Michigan State -- LIVE Updates
No. 8 Washington State at Colorado -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks
Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oklahoma -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks
No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 1 Alabama -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, picks
No. 4 Michigan at Rutgers -- 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
No. 24 Auburn at No. 5 Georgia -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks
Florida State at No. 3 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC
No. 7 LSU at Arkansa -- 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
No. 2 Clemson at No. 17 Boston College -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks
Click here for the full Week 11 college football scoreboard.
Check these out ...
- Predictions: Expert picks for the biggest games on the schedule
- Viewer's guide: What you need to watch all day long Saturday
West Virginia rollin'
After getting off to a slow start, the No. 9 Mountaineers have caught fire against TCU in chilly Morgantown. Will Grier tossed a touchdown, and Kennedy McKoy and Martell Pettaway each ran in scores to help the Mountaineers put up 24 points in the second quarter. Thoughts of an upset and the Horned Frogs changing the College Football Playoff landscape are no more.
Ole Miss and Texas A&M tied at the break
It's been an aerial display in College Station. Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta'amu is 8-of-9 for 203 yards, with one touchdown through the air and another on the ground. Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond has connected on 13-of-19 for 152 yards and a score of his own.
Jake Bentley on fire in The Swamp
The junior signal-caller for South Carolina has accounted for all three of the Gamecocks touchdowns (two passing, one rushing), and thrown for 129 yards to lead his team to a 21-14 lead over Florida. The Gamecocks jumped out with two touchdowns early, but Florida answered back with two of their own. Bentley jumped over the pile from a yard out to swing momentum back to the South Carolina sideline. Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks has 61 passing yards and has a touchdown run for Dan Mullen's crew.
Hornibrook out, McSorley hot as PSU leads Wisconsin
Wisconsin and Penn State entered Saturday with question marks at quarterback. The Badgers started Jack Coan as Alex Hornibrook continues to recover from a concussion. Meanwhile, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley started while nursing a knee injury and has been on fire. He's 15-of-20 for 136 yards and a touchdown as the Nittany Lions lead the Badgers 16-7 at halftime. Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor has helped out Coan, rushing for 143 yards and a score.
Florida State to start Deondre Francois at quarterback
Notre Dame will reportedly start Branodn Wimbush for Saturday's game against Florida State as Ian Book recovers from a rib injury. However, the Irish are not the only team with quarterback news. Florida State will start Deondre Francois, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. Francois sustained a concussion last month in a loss to Clemson, and James Blackman started in his place last week vs. NC State. Francois' welcome back present includes a bad offensive line against a top-10 passing defense.
-
