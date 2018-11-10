College football scores, schedule, games today: West Virginia takes on TCU, Penn State battles Wisconsin

Week 11 of the college football season may not be the most enticing slate on paper, but as the regular season rapidly comes to a close, every week carries with it the opportunity to bring some drama. The top four teams in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings will all be in action on Saturday as they play to maintain their positions, while those on the outside looking in aim to remain alive in the race for the national championship.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 11. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Week 11 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

TCU at No. 9 West Virginia -- GameTracker

Navy at No. 12 UCF -- GameTracker

South Carolina at No. 15 Florida -- GameTracker

Wisconsin at No. 20 Penn State -- GameTracker

No. 10 Ohio State at No. 18 Michigan State -- LIVE Updates

No. 8 Washington State at Colorado -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks

Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oklahoma -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 1 Alabama -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, picks

No. 4 Michigan at Rutgers -- 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

No. 24 Auburn at No. 5 Georgia -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks

Florida State at No. 3 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC

No. 7 LSU at Arkansa -- 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 2 Clemson at No. 17 Boston College -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks



Hornibrook out, McSorley warming up for Wisconsin-PSU

Wisconsin and Penn State entered Saturday with question marks at quarterback. The Badgers will start Jack Coan as Alex Hornibrook continues to recover from a concussion. Meanwhile, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley has been moving around well during warm-ups. McSorley has been battling a knee injury he suffered against Iowa.

Florida State to start Deondre Francois at quarterback

Notre Dame will reportedly start Branodn Wimbush for Saturday's game against Florida State as Ian Book recovers from a rib injury. However, the Irish are not the only team with quarterback news. Florida State will start Deondre Francois, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. Francois sustained a concussion last month in a loss to Clemson, and James Blackman started in his place last week vs. NC State. Francois' welcome back present includes a bad offensive line against a top-10 passing defense.