College football scores, schedule, games today: Wisconsin and Michigan State rolling, Army survives scare

Week 1 of the 2019 college football season continues Friday with a stacked slate including a couple ranked teams in action and a number of games that could determine whether teams get off to a hot or cold start. With five days of action running from Thursday through Monday, there is plenty to get to on Friday night.

Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action.

Week 1 college football schedule, scores -- Friday

All times Eastern

Army 14, Rice 7 -- Box score

Tulsa at No. 18 Michigan State -- GameTracker

No. 19 Wisconsin at South Florida -- GameTracker

Purdue at Nevada -- 9:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Colorado State at Colorado -- 10 p.m. on ESPN

Oklahoma State at Oregon State -- 10:30 p.m. on FS1

Click here for the full Week 1 college football scoreboard.

Jonathan Taylor off to a fast start for Wisconsin

Hey, so remember that Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is super good? It didn't take him long to remind South Florida, that's for sure. The superb junior showed off some nice vision on a quick 37-yard score to put the Badgers up 7-0, and then scored on a 36-yard pass from Jack Coan midway through the second quarter to extend the Badgers lead to 21-0.

It took less than 5 minutes for Jonathan Taylor to find the end zone ⏱ pic.twitter.com/f9Nr51sAGb — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 31, 2019

Michigan State handling business vs. Tulsa



It hasn't been pretty, but Michigan State is doing what many expected them to do against Tulsa. The Spartans got on the board early thanks to a tough catch-and-run by Connor Hayward. Michigan State has had some trouble blocking up front and has relied on more side-to-side play-calling, but nevertheless leads 25-7 at halftime with Tulsa's offense showing almost no signs of life.

Got 'em 🔥



Connor Heyward starts @MSU_Football's season off with a bang. pic.twitter.com/cBDNFKQIpi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 30, 2019

Army survives a scare from Rice

The Army Black Knights made history last season by winning 11 games for the first time in the program's illustrious history. Rice, on the other hand, lost 11 games as it stumbled to a 2-11 record. So naturally, the two engaged in a four-quarter slugfest to open the 2019 season. With the game tied at 7 in the fourth quarter, the Black Knights embarked on an 18-play, 96-yard touchdown drive that gobbled up 9:21. As if a surprising battle with Rice wasn't enough, the game-winning touchdown came on a 17-yard pass from Kelvin Hopkins Jr. to Kell Walker to give Army the win.

.@ArmyWP_Football takes the lead with a passing TD pic.twitter.com/hPVDIYcoAc — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 31, 2019

