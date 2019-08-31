College football scores, schedule, games today: Wisconsin and Michigan State rolling, Army survives scare
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from the second day of Week 1 on Friday
Week 1 of the 2019 college football season continues Friday with a stacked slate including a couple ranked teams in action and a number of games that could determine whether teams get off to a hot or cold start. With five days of action running from Thursday through Monday, there is plenty to get to on Friday night.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire night on Friday updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 1. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 1 college football schedule, scores -- Friday
All times Eastern
Army 14, Rice 7 -- Box score
Tulsa at No. 18 Michigan State -- GameTracker
No. 19 Wisconsin at South Florida -- GameTracker
Purdue at Nevada -- 9:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Colorado State at Colorado -- 10 p.m. on ESPN
Oklahoma State at Oregon State -- 10:30 p.m. on FS1
Click here for the full Week 1 college football scoreboard.
Check these out ...
- Predictions: Picking the biggest Friday night games in Week 1
- Expert picks: Predicting the College Football Playoff and more
- Storylines: What to pay attention to in Week 1 of the season
- Simmons: Breakout candidates for the 2019 season
Jonathan Taylor off to a fast start for Wisconsin
Hey, so remember that Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is super good? It didn't take him long to remind South Florida, that's for sure. The superb junior showed off some nice vision on a quick 37-yard score to put the Badgers up 7-0, and then scored on a 36-yard pass from Jack Coan midway through the second quarter to extend the Badgers lead to 21-0.
Michigan State handling business vs. Tulsa
It hasn't been pretty, but Michigan State is doing what many expected them to do against Tulsa. The Spartans got on the board early thanks to a tough catch-and-run by Connor Hayward. Michigan State has had some trouble blocking up front and has relied on more side-to-side play-calling, but nevertheless leads 25-7 at halftime with Tulsa's offense showing almost no signs of life.
Army survives a scare from Rice
The Army Black Knights made history last season by winning 11 games for the first time in the program's illustrious history. Rice, on the other hand, lost 11 games as it stumbled to a 2-11 record. So naturally, the two engaged in a four-quarter slugfest to open the 2019 season. With the game tied at 7 in the fourth quarter, the Black Knights embarked on an 18-play, 96-yard touchdown drive that gobbled up 9:21. As if a surprising battle with Rice wasn't enough, the game-winning touchdown came on a 17-yard pass from Kelvin Hopkins Jr. to Kell Walker to give Army the win.
Live updates
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Colorado State vs. Colorado picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Colorado vs. Colorado State game 10,000...
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 1
A closer look at the top games on the Saturday slate in Week 1 of the 2019 college football...
-
College football picks: Week 1 Friday
A closer look at the top games on the Friday slate in Week 1 of the 2019 college football season
-
Wisconsin vs. USF pick, live stream
The Bulls host the Badgers in the 2019 season opener for both programs
-
Michigan State vs. Tulsa picks, sims
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan State football.
-
Wisconsin vs. USF odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's USF vs. Wisconsin game 10,000 times