College football scores, schedule, games today: Wisconsin, Michigan, Notre Dame in action

The college football season rolls along Saturday with Week 3 action, although numerous scheduled contests have been canceled due to the effects of Hurricane Florence making landfall. Still, Week 3 will see some exciting games featuring some of the top-ranked teams in the country, and the day kicks off with the No. 5 team in the nation seeking redemption from an upset within the conference last season.

Week 3 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 5 Oklahoma 37, Iowa State 27 -- Recap

Vanderbilt at No. 8 Notre Dame -- 2:30 p.m. on NBC -- GameTracker

No. 12 LSU at No. 7 Auburn -- CBS -- LIVE updates

No. 17 Boise State at No. 24 Oklahoma State -- ESPN -- GameTracker

SMU at No. 19 Michigan -- Big Ten Network -- GameTracker

No. 1 Alabama at Ole Miss -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 15 TCU (Arlington, Texas) -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks

No. 22 USC at Texas -- 8 p.m. on Fox -- Preview, picks

No. 10 Washington at Utah -- 10 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks

Notre Dame handling Vanderbilt

Notre Dame has a 16-3 lead over Vanderbilt at halftime. The Vanderbilt defense has done a nice job limiting Notre Dame to field goals, but if you're wondering how things are going for the Commodores offense, this play sums it up nicely.

WHAT IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/jmZCou7gV9 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 15, 2018

Wisconsin in a battle with BYU early

Wisconsin and BYU looks exactly like you'd have expected it to early. There's a lot of running, a lot of hitting and a lot of tackling. Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor and BYU's Squally Canada are leading the way as these teams are tied 7-7 early.

Troy gets another Power Five win

Last season, Troy shocked the world when it went to Baton Rouge and beat LSU. This year, the Trojans added the Nebraska Cornhuskers to their list of Power Five conquests. Troy beat Nebraska 24-19 on Saturday thanks to turnovers and special teams. Nebraska turned the ball over three times, including an interception on its final possession of the game after getting the ball back down only five points. Troy had a 17-0 lead at halftime and spent the second half clinging to that lead with everything it had -- and it paid off. Neal Brown is going to be a hot commodity on the coaching market this winter.

Boise State's top corner is out vs. Oklahoma State

Boise State will take on Oklahoma State in Stillwater without one of its top defenders. Cornerback Tyler Horton is out with an undisclosed injury he sustained against UConn in Week 2. Horton led the Broncos with 11 passes broken up and was an All-Mountain West selection.





Tennessee not exactly crisp vs. UTEP

On paper, UTEP looked like a perfect opponent for new Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt to tune up for next week's rivalry game against Florida. That tune up isn't exactly going smoothly. They lead 10-0 at halftime, have turned the ball over twice -- including one on the 2-yard line on a debatable call -- and inexplicably pulled quarterback Jarrett Guarantano -- who was 8-of-10 passing -- for backup Keller Chryst near the end of the first half.

Kansas is a football school now

Last week, Kansas ended a 46-game road losing streak when it beat Central Michigan. This week, the Jayhawks beat up on Rutgers at home. Kansas destroyed the Scarlet Knights 55-14, thanks in large part to two pick-sixes from its defense. Basketball season might have to wait a bit longer in Lawrence.

Rutgers-Kansas in one GIF pic.twitter.com/fGZcfdJs2X — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 15, 2018

Temple honors Jordan McNair for Maryland game



This'll probably -- for good reason -- be a reoccurring theme throughout the season. Temple announced on its Twitter account this morning that it will sport a No. 79 decal to honor Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who passed away this summer during a strenuous workout session. Maryland has already been doing this, but it's nice to see other programs get in on it, too.