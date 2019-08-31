College football scores, schedule, games today: Wisconsin rolling, Michigan State cruises, Army survives
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from the second day of Week 1 on Friday
Week 1 of the 2019 college football season continues Friday with a stacked slate including a couple ranked teams in action and a number of games that could determine whether teams get off to a hot or cold start. With five days of action running from Thursday through Monday, there is plenty to get to on Friday night.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire night on Friday updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 1. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 1 college football schedule, scores -- Friday
All times Eastern
Army 14, Rice 7 -- Box score
No. 18 Michigan State 28, Tulsa 7 -- Box score
No. 19 Wisconsin at South Florida -- GameTracker
Purdue at Nevada -- GameTracker
Oklahoma State at Oregon State -- GameTracker
Colorado State at Colorado -- 11 p.m. on ESPN (Weather delay)
Click here for the full Week 1 college football scoreboard.
Badgers notch first large-man TD of the season
As if Jonathan Taylor hasn't been enough for South Florida to handle, the Badgers have also scored on the defensive side of the ball thanks to the first large-human touchdown of the year. Defensive end Matt Henningsen grabbed a fumble out of the air during the second quarter and rumbled 16 yards for a score to put the Badgers up 14-0. It was one of two turnovers on the night for USF in an overall awful game.
Jonathan Taylor asserting himself over South Florida
Hey, so remember that Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is super good? It didn't take him long to remind South Florida, that's for sure. The superb junior showed off some nice vision on a quick 37-yard score to put the Badgers up 7-0, and then scored on a 36-yard pass from Jack Coan midway through the second quarter. As if that wasn't enough, he caught a Coan pass short of the end zone and stretched it across for another score with two seconds left in the first half to lead the Badgers to a 28-0 lead at halftime. Taylor has four touchdowns tonight, including the first two receiving touchdowns of his career.
Michigan State stuffs Tulsa for defensive record
It hasn't been pretty, but Michigan State is doing what many expected them to do against Tulsa. The Spartans got on the board early thanks to a tough catch-and-run by Connor Hayward. Michigan State has had some trouble blocking up front and has relied on more side-to-side play-calling, but nevertheless won 28-7 while holding the Golden Hurricane to ... wait for it ... -73 (!!!) yards rushing. That's the most (least?) ever for the Spartans defense.
Army survives a scare from Rice
The Army Black Knights made history last season by winning 11 games for the first time in the program's illustrious history. Rice, on the other hand, lost 11 games as it stumbled to a 2-11 record. So naturally, the two engaged in a four-quarter slugfest to open the 2019 season. With the game tied at 7 in the fourth quarter, the Black Knights embarked on an 18-play, 96-yard touchdown drive that gobbled up 9:21. As if a surprising battle with Rice wasn't enough, the game-winning touchdown came on a 17-yard pass from Kelvin Hopkins Jr. to Kell Walker to give Army the win.
Live updates
