College football scores, schedule, games: UCF, UConn are kicking off Week 1 with a bang
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from the 12 Thursday night games in Week 1
Hello, college football! The 2018 season officially, formally kicks off on Thursday with a 12-game slate featuring more than a handful of Power Five teams in action and two standouts matchups that should do plenty to whet your appetite two days before the first Saturday of fall kicks off.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Thursday night, updating this page with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and more from our Week 1 appetizer. Be sure to check back early and often. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Thursday college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 21 UCF at UConn -- 7 p.m. (ESPNU) -- Prediction, preview
New Mexico State at Minnesota -- 7 p.m.
Missouri State at Oklahoma State -- 8 p.m. (FS1)
Weber State at Utah -- 8 p.m. (PACN)
Wake Forest at Tulane -- 8 p.m. (CBSSN) -- How to watch live
Northwestern at Purdue -- 8 p.m. (ESPN) -- Prediction, preview
Northwestern State at Texas A&M -- 8:30 p.m. (SECN)
Northwestern QB status still unknown heading into Thursday
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald has provided no clear indication of whether starting quarterback Clayton Thorson will play in the Wildcats' season opener against Purdue on Thursday. Fitzgerald said that Thorson's recovery from a torn ACL in January has been "inspiring" but named two quarterbacks, Thorson and TJ Green, as the team's starters.
"I'm excited about our quarterback situation," Fitzgerald said this week, telling reporters that they'll "know why" when the game kicks off against the Boilermakers. Thorson has started 39 straight games for the Wildcats.
Minnesota to wear all-white uniforms in opener
For one night only, Minnesota will be in all-white uniforms at home. It's a boat-rowing good look for Thursday's nights game against New Mexico State.
Drew Brees shouts out Purdue football ahead of Northwestern game
The New Orleans Saints have their final preseason game tonight against the Rams, so Drew Brees will be busy when his Boilermakers are in battle with Northwestern for this year's Big Ten opener. He's fired up for year two with Jeff Brohm though, and said as much earlier Thursday.
Week 1 college football odds, lines
