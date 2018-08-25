College football scores, schedule, games: UMass the first team to kickoff the 2018 season

Let's face it: Week Zero is nothing to write home about. But it is still college football and marks the first FBS games of the 2018 season. About five days before the Week 1 actually commences, eight teams will take the field to get a head start on the campaign, including a pair of bowl teams in Colorado State and New Mexico State.

Week Zero schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Duquesne at UMass

Prairie View at Rice -- 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Hawaii at Colorado State -- 7:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Wyoming at New Mexico State -- 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

UMass pouring it on against Duquesne

It did not take long for the first touchdown of the 2018 season. Less than a minute into UMass' game against Duquesne, the Minutemen scored on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Ford to Brennon Dingle.

It didn't take much longer for UMass to score the season's second touchdown, either. Just a little over two minutes after the first score, Ford hit Andy Isabella for a 60-yard touchdown pass to take a 14-0 lead.

✌️ drives, ✌️ trips to the 🏠



Turn on those ✈️ Izzy!



Not much has changed since, with the Minutemen now leading 28-3 early in the second quarter.