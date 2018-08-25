College football scores, schedule, games: UMass the first team to kickoff the 2018 season
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from the four 2018 Week Zero games
Let's face it: Week Zero is nothing to write home about. But it is still college football and marks the first FBS games of the 2018 season. About five days before the Week 1 actually commences, eight teams will take the field to get a head start on the campaign, including a pair of bowl teams in Colorado State and New Mexico State.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday, updating this page with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and more from our four-game appetizer. Be sure to check back early and often. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week Zero schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Duquesne at UMass -- Follow here
Prairie View at Rice -- 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Hawaii at Colorado State -- 7:30 p.m. (CBSSN) -- Prediction / preview
Wyoming at New Mexico State -- 10 p.m. (ESPN2)
UMass pouring it on against Duquesne
It did not take long for the first touchdown of the 2018 season. Less than a minute into UMass' game against Duquesne, the Minutemen scored on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Ford to Brennon Dingle.
It didn't take much longer for UMass to score the season's second touchdown, either. Just a little over two minutes after the first score, Ford hit Andy Isabella for a 60-yard touchdown pass to take a 14-0 lead.
Not much has changed since, with the Minutemen now leading 28-3 early in the second quarter.
-
