College football scores, schedule, games: USC back in win column, Penn State pulls away from scare
UCF also made yet another dominating statement on Friday night
Week 4 of the college football season got a nice opener with three Friday evening games. No. 16 UCF and FAU started things off with an offensive showdown. Then, Penn State opened its Big Ten conference schedule on the road at Illinois, who gave the Nittany Lions a scare for the first 30 minutes. Finally, USC and Washington State topped the evening off with a little #Pac12AfterDark.
Check out the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and more from our Week 4 appetizer. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Friday college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 16 UCF 56, FAU 36 -- Box Score
No. 10 Penn State 63, Illinois 24 -- Box Score
USC 39, Washington State 36 -- Box Score
JT Daniels shines in win over Wazzu
USC needed a win on Friday in the worst way. Behind the arm of freshman quarterback JT Daniels and a revived ground game, USC righted the Texas loss with a 39-36 rebound over Washington State. Daniels had 241 yards passing and three touchdowns, some of which were absolute perfect dimes. Daniels sure does look like a freshman at times, but he'll also make seemingly impossible throws, like this 2-point conversion.
The running game also got back on track after its -5 yards against Texas. Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr combined for 155 yards with Malepeai scoring both touchdowns. It was a back-and-forth game with six lead changes, and we learned that Washington State is definitely a factor. But this has to feel good for coach Clay Helton after getting housed at Texas.
Penn State pulls away from Illinois
Illinois started freshman M.J. Rivers II at quarterback against Penn State while senior starter A.J. Bush continued to recover from a hamstring injury. At least at first, the Illini did more than just hold their own, leading 24-21 early in the second half. However, Penn State reeled off 42 straight points -- 35 of which came in the fourth quarter -- to win 63-24. Running back Miles Sanders had 200 yards on the ground with three touchdowns while quarterback Trace McSorley added three touchdowns passing. Slowly, Illinois is showing signs of improvement under Lovie Smith, but Penn State had too much offense and points off of turnovers. Up next for the Nittany Lions: Ohio State.
McKenzie Milton making a Heisman statement
Hello again, McKenzie Milton. UCF's Heisman hopeful quarterback accounted for six touchdowns in a 56-36 win for the Knights. His third rushing touchdown of the night was his most impressive, however. Facing a second-and-10 from the FAU 13, Milton outran several defenders on a gorgeous score. Milton's touchdown was part of a 21-0 run spanning the second and third quarters; FAU was actually up 17-14 with under two minutes to play in the first half. The Owls had at least one punch for UCF all the way until the end, but every time UCF also had an answer for it. With six touchdowns, Milton doubled his season total coming into Week 4.
