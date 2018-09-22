College football scores, schedule, games: USC-Washington State battle, Penn State pulls away

Week 4 of the college football season gets a nice opener with three Friday evening games, each of which carries its own implications. No. 16 UCF is the highest-ranked Group of 5 team in the AP Top 25 poll and is the early-season favorite to earn a New Year's Six bowl berth. The Knights will host Lane Kiffin's Owls in what should be a high-scoring affair. Also on Friday night is a Big Ten road game for No. 10 Penn State at Illinois and a Pac-12 showdown with Washington State and USC. The Trojans have already dropped two straight games and could start 1-3 for the second time in three years with a loss.

No. 16 UCF 56, FAU 36 -- Box Score

No. 10 Penn State 63, Illinois 24 -- Box Score

Washington State at USC -- ESPN -- GameTracker

Wazzu looking to put USC at 1-3

USC is looking to avoid its second 1-3 start in three years. The most egregious stat from USC's 37-14 loss to Texas was the astounding -5 yards rushing. Provided the Trojans don't continuously fumble backwards, they've already surpassed that total. (Technically, they surpassed it at kickoff, but you get the point.) On its opening drive, USC marched 75 yards on just five plays to take a quick 7-0 lead. All five plays were rushes. Since then, it's been a lot of back-and-forth with Washington State gaining a 30-17 lead in the second half. Wazzu quarterback Gardner Minshew has a pair of touchdown passes and 230 yards through the air.

Penn State puts away from Illinois

Illinois started freshman M.J. Rivers II at quarterback against Penn State while senior starter A.J. Bush continued to recover from a hamstring injury. At least at first, the Illini did more than just hold their own, leading 24-21 early in the second half. However, Penn State reeled off 42 straight points -- 35 of which came in the fourth quarter -- to win 63-24. Running back Miles Sanders had 200 yards on the ground with three touchdowns while quarterback Trace McSorley added three touchdowns passing. Slowly, Illinois is showing signs of improvement under Lovie Smith, but Penn State had too much offense and points off of turnovers. Up next for the Nittany Lions: Ohio State.

Things are happening in Champaign. For example, this @Illinifootball trick play that gives the Illini the lead. pic.twitter.com/KT33tvIoCl — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) September 22, 2018

McKenzie Milton making a Heisman statement

Hello again, McKenzie Milton. UCF's Heisman hopeful quarterback accounted for six touchdowns in a 56-36 win for the Knights. His third rushing touchdown of the night was his most impressive, however. Facing a second-and-10 from the FAU 13, Milton outran several defenders on a gorgeous score. Milton's touchdown was part of a 21-0 run spanning the second and third quarters; FAU was actually up 17-14 with under two minutes to play in the first half. The Owls had at least one punch for UCF all the way until the end, but every time UCF also had an answer for it. With six touchdowns, Milton doubled his season total coming into Week 4.