College football scores, schedule, games: Utah takes on Arizona, San Diego State battles Air Force

Week 7 of the college football season brings us a pretty tasty Friday night slate of FBS contests. To begin the action, No. 23 South Florida goes on the road to take on Tulsa as coach Charlie Strong's group looks to remain undefeated and firmly in the American Athletic Conference race for a New Year's Six bid. Action from the Mountain West follows as Air Force and San Diego State do battle, and the Friday evening Week 7 schedule comes to a close with a clash in the Pac-12 as Arizona aims to reach a winning record on the year after a miserable start to the Kevin Sumlin era when it travels to take on Utah.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this page with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and more from our Week 7 appetizer. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Friday college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 23 USF 25, Tulsa 24 -- Box Score

Air Force at San Diego State -- GameTracker

Arizona at Utah -- GameTracker

Utah rolling early vs. Arizona; Khalil Tate exits

While Arizona fought back from a rough start to the Kevin Sumlin era, Friday night seems as if it's going to be another long night for the Wildcats against Utah. The Utes have taken a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter, and what's worse, quarterback Khalil Tates exited the game late in the first quarter due to his lingering ankle injury. Freshman quarterback Jamarye Joiner has now taken the reins of the Arizona offense as it looks to fight back against Utah.

San Diego State's blocked punt highlights lead

San Diego State is coming off of a huge win on the road at Boise State. So far, it doesn't look like there's a hangover against Air Force. The Aztecs are up 14-9 on Air Force at the half, thanks to a blocked punt returned for a touchdown in the final seconds of the second quarter.

The block. The effort. The touchdown. @SDSUFootball closes out the first half with an exclamation point. pic.twitter.com/qUVjOWKR9p — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 13, 2018

South Florida comes back to edge Tulsa

Two games in less than two weeks, both on the road, can be a difficult stretch for any team. Certainly, South Florida knows what that's like. But the Bulls will take a win any way they can get them. That includes coming from behind 24-10 to edge Tulsa 25-24. USF had an extra point blocked and failed to convert a two-point try, but nailed a 22-yard field goal with two seconds left to get the win. It marked a 15-0 run in the final half of the fourth quarter to remain undefeated. It was a poor showing by the Bulls overall, but that was a first-class meltdown by the Golden Hurricane to blow their double-digit lead. That's going to leave a mark.

Tulsa drops sweet alternate unis for USF game

The alternate uni game is always a fun part of college football, and Tulsa dropped some sweet new threads and lids for its Friday night game against South Florida. Black is pretty much everyone's third color, it seems, but the logo looks good on the helmet. And, obviously, the players love them. That's really who this is for, anyway.

👀 Players seeing the alternate helmets for the first time! 👑⚫️ pic.twitter.com/1LdUFC0Cme — Tulsa Football (@TulsaFootball) October 12, 2018

Here's another look ...