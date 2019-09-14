College football scores, schedule, games: Wake Forest survives UNC rally, Washington State pulls away

What? You thought Friday the 13th would be boring in the world of college football? It's a full moon, too. Two sounds for y'all: ch-ch-ch, ah-ah-ah.

Week 3 got off to a wild, and in some cases horrifying, start with upsets and near-come-from-behind stunners. Wake Forest and North Carolina played in what was technically a nonconference game to keep their rivalry alive, and the ending could not have been more fitting. Elsewhere, Kansas got a rare upset win on the road in a style unfamiliar to the Jayhawks over the past, well, decade. Even though we haven't hit Saturday yet, it's already a leader for biggest surprise of the weekend.

College football Week 3 Friday scores

Wake Forest 24, North Carolina 18 -- Box score

Kansas 48, Boston College 24 -- Recap

No. 20 Washington State 31, Houston 24 -- Box score

Here's a closer look at what all went down on the first night of Week 3 action.

Washington State holds off Houston

It wasn't necessarily the offensive showcase that a Mike Leach-Dana Holgorsen matchup would normally produce, but Washington State got a nice 31-24 win in H-Town. A slow start saw a scoreless first quarter and Leach's Cougars didn't get on the board until 5:36 in the second quarter. In the second half, though, Wazzu began to flex its offense. Quarterback Anthony Gordon is quietly one of the most productive of the early season, and he finished Friday's game with 440 yards passing and three touchdowns. The most impressive part of his game is how well he performed in extending the play. His ability to drop accurate passes downfield on the run was a back-breaker for Houston's defense.

While Houston quarterback D'Eriq King did his usual thing to the tune of 222 yards and three touchdowns, the fact remains that this team is 1-2 with two tough, quality losses to ranked opponents. Penalties were a big part of the game, too, with both teams combining for a whopping 19 flags. None, though, were as devastating as the one that wiped out a would-be King touchdown run in the third quarter.

Kansas -- yes, Kansas! -- laid the wood on Boston College

Call this being a prisoner of the moment if you must, but Kansas' 48-24 win at Boston College is the best the Jayhawks have looked since the Mark Mangino era. Which is ironic because Friday's upset was broadcast on the ACC Network, meaning a lot of people didn't see it. But it was an upset all the same; the Eagles closed as 19.5-point favorites.

To put this victory into perspective, the last time Kansas won on the road against a Power Five opponent was on Oct. 4, 2008 at Iowa State. Kansas then went on a 48-game losing streak to Power Five teams on the road. I don't know if first-year coach Les Miles really will be a miracle worker for the Jayhawks or if Boston College is just that bad. It could simply be that college football is unpredictable. Whatever the case, this is a monumental moment for Kansas and a monumentally bad loss for Boston College coach Steve Addazio.

Wake Forest survives wild UNC comeback effort

It may not have counted in the ACC race (seriously), but Wake Forest's 24-18 win over North Carolina gave plenty of people the sweats. That includes fans of both sides and those of the betting variety. The Demon Deacons had what looked to be a commanding 21-0 lead at halftime behind three touchdowns from quarterback Jamie Newman. The Tar Heels, on the other hand, failed to convert their first 11 third-down attempts of the game. Quarterback Sam Howell was briefly benched, as well. But if we've learned one thing about Mack Brown's Tar Heels, it's that they play the fourth quarter like the world is ending. Sure enough, Howell caught on fire in the fourth quarter by leading a pair of touchdown drives to pull North Carolina into a 21-18 game.

It was the final series of the game that will be remembered most, though. Facing a third-and-4 in the final minute, Howell's pass was batted at the line. But instead of letting it fall to the turf, Howell instinctively caught his own pass and was tackled near the first-down marker. He was ruled short, and with UNC out of timeouts, the clock continued to run into the final seconds on fourth down. Michael Carter got the first down on the next play, but his forward progress was stopped in-bounds and time ran out.