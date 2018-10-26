College football scores, schedule, games: West Virginia rolling, Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech in a battle

Week 9 of the college football season brings us a loaded slate, and thankfully for us all, there is a flurry of action set to take place right off the bat on Thursday night. In addition to some MACtion, we're offered a battle in the Big 12 featuring a top 15-ranked team, an ACC Coastal Division battle and a one-loss Sun Belt team looking to climb its way up the rankings with another victory as the season nears its end.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this page with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and more from our Week 9 appetizer.

Thursday college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Ball State at Ohio -- CBS Sports Network -- GameTracker

Toledo at Western Michigan -- ESPN2 -- GameTracker

Baylor at No. 13 West Virginia -- FS1 -- GameTracker

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech -- ESPN -- GameTracker

No. 25 Appalachian State at Georgia Southern -- ESPNU -- GameTracker

West Virginia blowing past Baylor

West Virginia needed a get-right game after its loss to Iowa State two weeks ago. Uh, yes, the Mountaineers looking to be getting all the way right. They lead Baylor 44-0 and they've done practically everything right save for a couple of missed field goals. Quarterback Will Grier is back on track with three touchdown passes and the Mountaineers defense is suffocating everything Baylor tries. This game is a reminder that when West Virginia is clicking, it looks like a top-10 team.

That Grier ➡️ Sills connection thooo 👀 pic.twitter.com/7iLR5Kl0cb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 26, 2018

Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech in a shootout

We double checked and, yep, there's no "D" in either Georgia Tech or Virginia Tech. The Yellow Jackets and Hokies are in a scoring frenzy with Georgia Tech holding a 28-21 lead at halftime. So far, practically every single offensive drive has ended in a touchdown and one Georgia Tech punt resulted in a muffed return by Virginia Tech, leading to a Yellow Jackets touchdown. At this point, we may not see another punt for the rest of the night.

Appalachian State on upset alert at Georgia Southern

Playing a conference road game on a short week is tough. Playing a triple option team on the road on a short week is even tougher. App State is finding that out the hard way. The Mountaineers are down 17-7 at Georgia Southern at halftime, and quarterback Zac Thomas left the game early in the first quarter after taking a big hit. Replacement Peyton Derrick has just one completion in relief. App State is finally in the top 25, but this was a natural letdown spot. Can the Mountaineers rally the troops and get the tough road win?

Toledo leads Western Michigan despite scheduling SNAFU

The Rockets got dealt a bad scheduling break as they're on their third game -- and second on the road -- in 12 days. Toledo already lost to Eastern Michigan and Buffalo, but its bounced back nicely against Western Michigan with a 30-17. Quarterback Mitchell Guadagni already has a couple of touchdown passes and the Rockets are averaging nearly nine yards per play.