College football scores, schedule, games: West Virginia takes on Baylor, Virginia Tech hosts Georgia Tech
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 9 all Thursday long
Week 9 of the college football season brings us a loaded slate, and thankfully for us all, there is a flurry of action set to take place right off the bat on Thursday night. In addition to some MACtion, we're offered a battle in the Big 12 featuring a top 15-ranked team, an ACC Coastal Division battle and a one-loss Sun Belt team looking to climb its way up the rankings with another victory as the season nears its end.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this page with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and more from our Week 9 appetizer. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Thursday college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Ball State at Ohio -- CBS Sports Network -- GameTracker
Toledo at Western Michigan -- ESPN2 -- GameTracker
Baylor at No. 13 West Virginia -- FS1 -- GameTracker
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech -- 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
No. 25 Appalachian State at Georgia Southern -- 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU
West Virginia looking to get right vs. Baylor
The Mountaineers have had an extra week to stew on what coach Dana Holgorsen called the worst offensive performance he's seen in 30 years. West Virginia didn't just lose to Iowa State two weeks ago, it got rocked 30-14. But coming off an open week, this is a chance for the 13th-ranked Mountaineers to get right. Baylor has plenty of offensive talent to hold serve with West Virginia's passing attack with quarterback Will Grier, so taking the Bears and points (+13.5) isn't crazy. But can West Virginia, with Texas and Oklahoma still on the schedule, get back on the winning track to keep pace in the Big 12 Championship Game race?
