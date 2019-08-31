College football scores, schedule, games: Wisconsin, Michigan State, Oklahoma State cruise in openers
The Badgers and Pokes were especially dominant in their Week 1 efforts
Week 1 of the 2019 college football season continued Friday with a stacked slate which included a couple ranked teams in action and some epic finishes for the weekend. Though Wisconsin and Michigan State won easily over South Florida and Tulsa, respectively, other games like the one featuring Nevada and Purdue were far more satisfying.
CBS Sports was with you the entire night on Friday updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 1. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 1 college football schedule, scores -- Friday
Army 14, Rice 7 -- Box score
No. 18 Michigan State 28, Tulsa 7 -- Box score
No. 19 Wisconsin 49, South Florida 0 -- Box score
Nevada 34, Purdue 31 -- Box score
Oklahoma State 52, Oregon State 36 -- Box score
Colorado 52, Colorado State 31 -- Box score
Rocky Mountain Showdown gets wild
Colorado and Colorado State went back-and-forth in the first half of the Rocky Mountain Showdown, which included six lead changes and big plays from some of the game's biggest stars. Buffaloes wide receiver Laviska Shenault caught a 25-yard touchdown with 25 seconds to go in the second quarter to head into halftime up 24-21. He finished with 83 yards of total offense. The scoring continued in the second half with 38 more combined points as the Buffs won 52-31 in a fun shootout. This might not be the type of defensive effort Colorado coach Mel Tucker wants to bring to his team, but he'll happily take a win over the Rams any day.
Oklahoma State rolls over Oregon State
After a back-and-forth start, Oklahoma State put the pedal to the floor and raced to a 31-16 halftime lead over Oregon State in Corvallis, eventually waltzing to a 52-29 win. Running back Chuba Hubbard finished with a whopping 221 yards and three touchdowns, and it looks like he'll be a nice full-time upgrade over Justice Hill, who was an excellent back in his own right. Meanwhile, first-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders threw for 203 yards, 92 of which went to Tylan Wallace. That trio is going to make for some entertaining offense this season.
Wake Forest wins a nail-biter
Utah State held a late lead against Wake Forest but the Demon Deacons came up big when it mattered most. Down 35-31 with 2:19 left, they went 89 yards on six plays to punch it in. It wasn't without drama, though. Quarterback Jamie Newman hit Sage Surratt for what was initially called a 71-yard touchdown with under two minutes to go. It was reviewed and brought back to the 1-yard live. After three straight stops, Newman hit Kendall Hinton on 4th-and-goal for to give Wake Forest a 38-35 lead. Aggies quarterback Jordan Love got into field goal range but threw an ill-advised pick at Wake Forest 19-yard line with 17 seconds to go to end it.
Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore: still fast
Speed kills, and Rondale Moore is one of the deadliest weapons for any offense in college football. Moore has already had a huge half against Nevada with eight catches for 114 yards, including this 37-yard deep ball to put the Boilermakers up 24-7. Unfortunately for Moore and Purdue, however, they would end up falling to the Wolf Pack 34-31 after coughing up a 31-14 lead in the second half.
Jonathan Taylor asserts himself over South Florida
Hey, so remember that Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is super good? It didn't take him long to remind South Florida, that's for sure. The superb junior showed off some nice vision on a quick 37-yard score to put the Badgers up 7-0, and he never really looked back from there. Taylor started off his Heisman campaign in a big way, rushing for 135 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns, while adding two touchdowns receiving as the Badgers trounced the Bulls 49-0.
Badgers notch first large-man TD of the season
As if Jonathan Taylor hasn't been enough for South Florida to handle, the Badgers have also scored on the defensive side of the ball thanks to the first large-human touchdown of the year. Defensive end Matt Henningsen grabbed a fumble out of the air during the second quarter and rumbled 16 yards for a score to put the Badgers up 14-0. It was one of two turnovers on the night for USF in an overall awful game.
Michigan State stuffs Tulsa for defensive record
It hasn't been pretty, but Michigan State is doing what many expected them to do against Tulsa. The Spartans got on the board early thanks to a tough catch-and-run by Connor Hayward. Michigan State has had some trouble blocking up front and has relied on more side-to-side play-calling, but nevertheless won 28-7 while holding the Golden Hurricane to ... wait for it ... -73 (!!!) yards rushing. That's the most (least?) ever for the Spartans defense.
Army survives a scare from Rice
The Army Black Knights made history last season by winning 11 games for the first time in the program's illustrious history. Rice, on the other hand, lost 11 games as it stumbled to a 2-11 record. So naturally, the two engaged in a four-quarter slugfest to open the 2019 season. With the game tied at 7 in the fourth quarter, the Black Knights embarked on an 18-play, 96-yard touchdown drive that gobbled up 9:21. As if a surprising battle with Rice wasn't enough, the game-winning touchdown came on a 17-yard pass from Kelvin Hopkins Jr. to Kell Walker to give Army the win.
Highlights
-
