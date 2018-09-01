College football scores, schedule, games: Wisconsin, Stanford cruise to victory in openers
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from the eight Friday night games in Week 1
Welcome back, college football! Week 1 of the 2018 season continued Friday night, and while there were no upsets, Michigan State came awfully close against Utah State. Syracuse also got into a high-scoring affair with Western Michigan, who made at tremendous come-from-behind run at the Orange in the second half of their game.
With a busy Saturday arriving in earnest, here's everything that's been happening on Friday night. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Friday college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Syracuse 55, Western Michigan 42 -- Box score
Duke 34, Army 14 -- Box score
No. 11 Michigan State 38, Utah State 31 -- Box score
No. 13 Stanford 31, San Diego State 10 -- Box score
No. 4 Wisconsin 34, Western Kentucky 3 -- Box score
Colorado at Colorado State -- CBSSN -- GameTracker
Check these out ...
- Storylines: What is moving the college football needle in Week 1
- Fornelli's Pick Six: It's time to #TrustTheProcess with these best bets
Michigan State survives scare from Utah State
Michigan State defeated Utah State in their opener at home in East Lansing on Friday night, but the victory wasn't easy by any means. The Aggies gave everything that had, putting a scare into the Spartans well into the fourth quarter. With 2 minutes left in regulation and Utah State up 31-30, Spartans running back Connor Heyward took an option pitch to the end zone from 13 yards out. Brian Lewerke connected with Felton Davis III for the 2-point conversion and the eventual 38-31 victory.
Stanford finds its groove, even without Bryce Love
The Cardinal were upset early last season by San Diego State, and throughout one half, it looked like they could suffer a similar fate in this season's opening game. But a strong second half gave the defending Pac-12 North champs a 31-10 win. The big story was the notable absence of top Heisman Trophy candidate Bryce Love, who had just 29 yards on the ground. However, the Cardinal found a new breakout star in receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who had six catches for 226 yards and three touchdowns. Love can still bounce back for a big season with Heisman consideration, but Whiteside is officially a problem for defenses. Go back to the Alamo Bowl, and he has an 11-to-6 catch-to-touchdown ratio.
Jonathan Taylor starts hot for Wisconsin
It didn't take long for Taylor's Heisman campaign to get revved up this season. Taylor led the way for the Badgers, who dispatched Western Kentucky 34-3 in their season-opening game. The sophomore racked up 145 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns. This won't be his most impressive game this season, but it doesn't need to be. His first score of the year has already shown why he's a Heisman favorite.
Colorado taking care of business against its rival
In the fourth quarter, Colorado is absolutely thrashing its in-state rival, 45-10. Colorado State made a valiant attempt at a comeback last week in the loss to Hawaii in Week Zero, but there will be no such hope here in Week 1. It's all Buffaloes to open the season for coach Mike MacIntyre and company.
Daniel Jones shines for Duke
Don't call it a comeback. Jones had a bit of a regressive year in 2017 but he battled some injuries. Now he's back and appears to be better than ever. Jones has been a machine in Duke's 34-14 win against Army. In addition to being an effective runner (43 yards and a touchdown), Jones has been tossing some dimes downfield in the passing game (198 yards on 13-of-17 passing, one touchdown). He entered the season a bit under the radar, but with more games like this, his stock will be rising quickly.
Syracuse holds on against Western Michigan
The 55-42 win at Western Michigan didn't look hard at first glance, but Syracuse had to hold on for dear life for a minute. The Orange had completely dispatched the Broncos by halftime with a 34-7 lead led by quarterback Eric Dungey, who already had 164 yards on the ground, a single-game school rushing record for a quarterback. But with the start of the third quarter, Western Michigan went on a 21-0 run to bring the game back within a touchdown. The run was highlighted by a pair of back-to-back big-time touchdowns. Syracuse responded with a touchdown of its own -- a beautiful one-handed grab by Jamal Custis -- but this one has suddenly become interesting.
On the brighter side for Syracuse, quarterback Rex Culpepper is coming back for the first time since a cancer scare. Culpepper announced in March that he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer and it had spread to lymph nodes in his abdomen. However, the good news was that he was cancer-free by June. His journey back to the field can be watched in the CBS Sports Network video below.
-
