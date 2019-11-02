College football scores, top 25 rankings, schedule, NCAA games today: Auburn in action, Utah survives

There are a few weeks that pop up on the college football calendar every season where the slate does not appear all that appetizing on paper. The Week 10 action on Saturday could certainly classify as unappealing to many, but as we've learned time and again, chaos ensues many times when we all least expect it. Will that continue in Week 10?

Saturday has already brought a mixed bag of results with No. 16 Notre Dame surviving a scare from Virginia Tech and No. 8 Georgia outlasting No. 6 Florida in Jacksonville. Plus, No. 9 Utah needed a late rally to get by Washington on the road. The focus heads West as No. 7 Oregon takes on USC in a pivotal Pac-12 matchup, and No. 15 SMU heads to No. 24 Memphis for a crucial AAC battle.

There's a lot to cover on Saturday. CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times Eastern

College football schedule, scores -- key Week 10 games

No. 23 Wake Forest 44, NC State 10 -- Box score

No. 14 Michigan 38, Maryland 7 -- Box score

No. 16 Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20 -- Recap

No. 8 Georgia 24, No. 6 Florida 17 -- Recap, takeaways

No. 22 Kansas State 38, Kansas 10 Box score

No. 9 Utah 33, Washington 28 -- Box score

No. 4 Clemson 59, Wofford 14 -- Box score

Ole Miss at No. 11 Auburn -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- GameTracker

No. 17 Cincinnati at East Carolina -- 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network -- GameTracker

No. 15 SMU at No. 24 Memphis -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- LIVE updates, highlights

No. 7 Oregon at USC -- 8 p.m. on Fox -- LIVE updates, highlights

No. 21 Boise State at San Jose State -- 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

