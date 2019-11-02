College football scores, top 25 rankings, schedule, NCAA games today: Auburn in action, Utah survives
There are a few weeks that pop up on the college football calendar every season where the slate does not appear all that appetizing on paper. The Week 10 action on Saturday could certainly classify as unappealing to many, but as we've learned time and again, chaos ensues many times when we all least expect it. Will that continue in Week 10?
Saturday has already brought a mixed bag of results with No. 16 Notre Dame surviving a scare from Virginia Tech and No. 8 Georgia outlasting No. 6 Florida in Jacksonville. Plus, No. 9 Utah needed a late rally to get by Washington on the road. The focus heads West as No. 7 Oregon takes on USC in a pivotal Pac-12 matchup, and No. 15 SMU heads to No. 24 Memphis for a crucial AAC battle.
There's a lot to cover on Saturday. CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times Eastern
College football schedule, scores -- key Week 10 games
No. 23 Wake Forest 44, NC State 10 -- Box score
No. 14 Michigan 38, Maryland 7 -- Box score
No. 16 Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20 -- Recap
No. 8 Georgia 24, No. 6 Florida 17 -- Recap, takeaways
No. 22 Kansas State 38, Kansas 10 Box score
No. 9 Utah 33, Washington 28 -- Box score
No. 4 Clemson 59, Wofford 14 -- Box score
Ole Miss at No. 11 Auburn -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- GameTracker
No. 17 Cincinnati at East Carolina -- 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network -- GameTracker
No. 15 SMU at No. 24 Memphis -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- LIVE updates, highlights
No. 7 Oregon at USC -- 8 p.m. on Fox -- LIVE updates, highlights
No. 21 Boise State at San Jose State -- 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Check out the complete Week 10 scoreboard
College football Week 10 highlights, updates
