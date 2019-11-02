College football scores, top 25 rankings, schedule, NCAA games today: Michigan, Texas A&M in action

Every season, there are a few weeks that pop up on the college football calendar where the slate is does not appear all that appetizing on paper. Week 10 action on Saturday may certainly classify as unappealing to many, but as we've learned time and time again, chaos ensues many times when we all least expect it.

Week 10 on Saturday does bring us some pretty intriguing matchups featuring top 25 teams, including the annual SEC East rivalry battle between No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Georgia in Jacksonville, Florida, while the prime time slot highlights two ranked AAC teams both very much in the running for possible New Year's Six slots.

There's a lot to cover on Saturday. CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times Eastern

College football schedule, scores -- key Week 10 games

NC State at No. 23 Wake Forest -- Noon on ESPN -- GameTracker

No. 14 Michigan at Maryland -- Noon on ABC -- GameTracker

Virginia Tech at No. 16 Notre Dame -- 2:30 p.m. on ABC -- Prediction, preview

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 6 Florida (Jacksonville) -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Prediction, preview

No. 22 Kansas State at Kansas -- 3:30 p.m. on FS1

No. 9 Utah at Washington -- 4 p.m. on Fox

Wofford at No. 4 Clemson -- 4 p.m. p.m. on ACC Network

Ole Miss at No. 11 Auburn -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Prediction, preview

No. 17 Cincinnati at East Carolina -- 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

No. 15 SMU at No. 24 Memphis -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Prediction, preview

No. 7 Oregon at USC -- 8 p.m. on Fox -- Prediction, preview

No. 21 Boise State at San Jose State -- 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

College football Week 10 highlights, updates

