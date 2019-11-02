College football scores, top 25 rankings, schedule, NCAA games today: Notre Dame, Miami-FSU in action

NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights from Week 10

There are a few weeks that pop up on the college football calendar every season where the slate does not appear all that appetizing on paper. The Week 10 action on Saturday could certainly classify as unappealing to many, but as we've learned time and time again, chaos ensues many times when we all least expect it.

Week 10 on Saturday does bring us some pretty intriguing matchups featuring top 25 teams, including the annual SEC East rivalry battle between No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Georgia in Jacksonville, Florida, while the prime time slot highlights two ranked AAC teams both very much in the running for possible New Year's Six slots. 

There's a lot to cover on Saturday. CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times Eastern

College football schedule, scores -- key Week 10 games

No. 23 Wake Forest 44, NC State 10 -- Box score
No. 14 Michigan 38, Maryland 7 -- Box score
Virginia Tech at No. 16 Notre Dame -- 2:30 p.m. on NBC -- GameTracker
No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 6 Florida (Jacksonville) -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- LIVE updates, highlights
No. 22 Kansas State at Kansas -- 3:30 p.m. on FS1 -- GameTracker
No. 9 Utah at Washington -- 4 p.m. on Fox -- GameTracker
Wofford at No. 4 Clemson -- 4 p.m. p.m. on ACC Network -- GameTracker
Ole Miss at No. 11 Auburn -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Prediction, preview
No. 17 Cincinnati at East Carolina -- 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
No. 15 SMU at No. 24 Memphis -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Prediction, preview&nbsp;
No. 7 Oregon at USC -- 8 p.m. on Fox -- Prediction, preview
No. 21 Boise State at San Jose State -- 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Check out the complete Week 10 scoreboard

Check these out ...

College football Week 10 highlights, updates

Thanks for stopping by. 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.

Play Now
Our Latest Stories