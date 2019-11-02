College football scores, top 25 rankings, schedule, NCAA games today: Notre Dame, Miami-FSU in action
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights from Week 10
There are a few weeks that pop up on the college football calendar every season where the slate does not appear all that appetizing on paper. The Week 10 action on Saturday could certainly classify as unappealing to many, but as we've learned time and time again, chaos ensues many times when we all least expect it.
Week 10 on Saturday does bring us some pretty intriguing matchups featuring top 25 teams, including the annual SEC East rivalry battle between No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Georgia in Jacksonville, Florida, while the prime time slot highlights two ranked AAC teams both very much in the running for possible New Year's Six slots.
There's a lot to cover on Saturday. CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times Eastern
College football schedule, scores -- key Week 10 games
No. 23 Wake Forest 44, NC State 10 -- Box score
No. 14 Michigan 38, Maryland 7 -- Box score
Virginia Tech at No. 16 Notre Dame -- 2:30 p.m. on NBC -- GameTracker
No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 6 Florida (Jacksonville) -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- LIVE updates, highlights
No. 22 Kansas State at Kansas -- 3:30 p.m. on FS1 -- GameTracker
No. 9 Utah at Washington -- 4 p.m. on Fox -- GameTracker
Wofford at No. 4 Clemson -- 4 p.m. p.m. on ACC Network -- GameTracker
Ole Miss at No. 11 Auburn -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Prediction, preview
No. 17 Cincinnati at East Carolina -- 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
No. 15 SMU at No. 24 Memphis -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Prediction, preview
No. 7 Oregon at USC -- 8 p.m. on Fox -- Prediction, preview
No. 21 Boise State at San Jose State -- 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
- Triple possession? Central Michigan converts an insane first down
- ATS picks, predictions: College football picks for the biggest top 25 games
- College football rankings: AP Top 25 entering Week 10
College football Week 10 highlights, updates
