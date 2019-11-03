College football scores, top 25 rankings, schedule, Saturday NCAA games: Auburn bounces back, Michigan rolls
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights from Week 10
There are always a few weeks that pop up on the college football calendar every season where the slate does not appear all that appetizing on paper ahead of time. Saturday's Week 10 action would have certainly classify as unappealing to many, but as we've learned time and again, chaos can ensue many times when we all least expect it.
Saturday's games brought a mixed bag of results and close calls. No. 16 Notre Dame survived a scare from Virginia Tech and No. 8 Georgia outlasted No. 6 Florida in Jacksonville, Florida. Plus, No. 9 Utah needed a late rally to get by Washington on the road. Under the lights, No. 7 Oregon had an easy time with USC in a pivotal Pac-12 matchup and No. 15 SMU lost for the first time at No. 24 Memphis in an entertaining AAC battle.
There's a lot to cover on Saturday. CBS Sports was with you every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day.
College football schedule, scores -- key Week 10 games
No. 23 Wake Forest 44, NC State 10 -- Box score
No. 14 Michigan 38, Maryland 7 -- Box score
No. 16 Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20 -- Recap
No. 8 Georgia 24, No. 6 Florida 17 -- Recap, takeaways
No. 22 Kansas State 38, Kansas 10 Box score
No. 9 Utah 33, Washington 28 -- Box score
No. 4 Clemson 59, Wofford 14 -- Box score
No. 11 Auburn 20, Ole Miss 14 -- Box score
No. 17 Cincinnati 46, East Carolina 43 -- Box score
No. 24 Memphis 54, No. 15 SMU 48 -- Recap
No. 7 Oregon 56, USC 24 -- Recap
No. 21 Boise State at San Jose State -- GameTracker
Check out the complete Week 10 scoreboard
College football Week 10 highlights, updates
