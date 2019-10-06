College football scores, top 25 schedule, NCAA games today: Boise State, Washington in action; Oregon pulls away
NCAA football scores, top 25 rankings, highlights and updates from Week 6 of the 2019 season
October is finally here, which means college football's regular season is really getting going. Conference games are in full swing and the stakes are getting higher as we get closer to the midway point of the year. And while Week 6 may not have a bevy of notable top-25 conference games, the ones on the slate are all kinds of watchable.
It started with Iowa and Michigan facing off in a Big Ten battle with major implications for both sides. Michigan was able to outlast Iowa 10-3 behind a defense that allowed just 261 yards on the afternoon. Auburn and Florida took the field at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS for some early playoff love, with the Gators earning a huge statement win at home in The Swamp in front of a record crowd in Gainesville.
Top the Saturday slate off with some late-night Pac-12 games, and there's a full day of football to enjoy. CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way Saturday for all the latest highlights, scores and storylines.
Week 6 college football top 25 schedule, scores
No. 5 LSU 42, Utah State 6 -- Box score
No. 8 Wisconsin 48, Kent State 0 -- Box score
No. 12 Penn State 35, Purdue 7 -- Box score
No. 19 Michigan 10, No. 14 Iowa 3 -- Recap
Texas Tech 45, No. 21 Oklahoma State 35 -- Box score
No. 6 Oklahoma 45, Kansas 20 -- Box score
No. 10 Florida 24, No. 7 Auburn 13 -- Recap
No. 9 Notre Dame 52, Bowling Green 0 -- Box score
No. 11 Texas 42, West Virginia 31 -- Box score
No. 3 Georgia 43, Tennessee 14 -- Box score
Tulsa at No. 24 SMU -- 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU -- GameTracker
No. 25 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- LIVE updates
California at No. 13 Oregon -- GameTracker
No. 16 Boise State at UNLV -- 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network -- GameTracker
No. 15 Washington at Stanford -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN -- GameTracker
Cincinnati 27, No. 18 UCF 24
Complete Week 6 scoreboard
Check these out ...
- Foiled comeback: VT blows 28-point lead, still tops Miami
- WATCH: Tulsa scores a touchdown ... on its own kickoff
- Injury update: Mizzou QB Kelly Bryant suffers left leg injury
- Joe Burrow, LSU offense continue to set records
- Washington State defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys resigns
- Troll job: Cincinnati takes the best Twitter jab at UCF after upset
Oregon overcomes early deficit to defeat Cal
Defense won the first half, but offense won the second half. After Cal jumped out to an early 7-0 lead at halftime, No. 13 Oregon rebounded with 17 unanswered second-half points to improve to 2-0 in Pac-12 play on the season. The Ducks committed three turnovers in the first half to keep Cal in the game -- two of which came via interceptions from QB Justin Herbert -- before playing a turnover-free second half. It's the fourth consecutive win for Oregon after a season-opening loss to Auburn, and the second consecutive loss for Cal.
Georgia overcomes sluggish start in Knoxville
Tennessee took a 14-10 lead over No. 3 Georgia in the second quarter, sounding off all alarm bells about a massive upset brewing in Knoxville. Turns out, it was a bit premature. The Vols didn't score the rest of the game as Georgia rallied to reel off 33 unanswered points in a 43-14 rout of Tennessee. Bulldogs QB Jake Fromm turned in a neat two-touchdown, no-interception performance, and on the ground, three UGA running backs ran for 50 or more yards to ice the game down the stretch. Georgia improves to 5-0 on the season, while Tennessee falls to 1-4.
Notre Dame QB Ian Book flirts with history
No. 5 Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book threw for five touchdowns in the first half against Bowling Green, setting a school record for touchdown passes in a single half. Book finished the half with 255 yards on 15-of-17 passing without any interceptions, leading the Fighting Irish to a 35-0 lead over the Falcons going into halftime. Book returned under center to start the second half, attempting to at least tie the school record for passing touchdowns in a single-game which sits at six but was pulled from the game before succeeding. Brady Quinn set the record for the Irish in 2005 when he threw for six scores in a win over BYU. Notre Dame defeated Bowling Green 52-0 on Saturday.
Nebraska beats Northwestern with last-second field goal
No matter when or where, if Nebraska and Northwestern are playing, the game will come down to the final possession. That's what happened again on Saturday, as the Cornhuskers kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to beat Northwestern 13-10. Of course, that field goal was not without controversy. The interception Nebraska used to get the ball back late came with quite a bit of contact with the Northwestern receiver. Plenty of pass interference flags have been thrown for less. This one wasn't.
Texas storms back on the road
West Virginia jumped out to a 14-7 lead over No. 11 Texas in the second quarter, and then the wheels fell off for the Mountaineers defense. In consecutive possessions, the Longhorns strung together two touchdown drives to overcome their early deficit. They led 21-14 at halftime, capped by a late scramble-and-score from Texas QB Sam Ehlinger just before the break. The second half would bring more of the same, as Texas would hang on to win 42-31.
Miami nearly pulls off miracle comeback
If there was a guideline to opening up a football season in the worst possible way, Miami might be providing it. Facing a wobbling Virginia Tech team that lost in blowout fashion to Duke a week ago, the Hurricanes turned it over, and over, and over ... and over again. Their first four drives resulted in either a lost fumble or an interception. They trailed28-7 at halftime, the lone score for Miami coming off a last-second Hail Mary attempt. Miami would complete the comeback in the second half, tying the game at 35, but the Canes couldn't hold the lead as the Hokies answered with another touchdown drive. Miami would drive right back down the field, and had a chance to win in the final seconds, but N'Kosi Perry's pass was knocked down. The Hail Mary came a half too early.
Oklahoma has no problem with Kansas
Weather delayed the start of Oklahoma's game at Kansas and it delayed the star of the Sooners' offense as well before OU pulled away for a 45-20 victory. The Jayhawks struck first to take a 7-0 lead, but Oklahoma battled back and took a 21-7 lead at halftime. Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts threw for 228 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rushing for two more touchdowns on the ground. Just in case the Oklahoma offense wasn't already difficult to stop, Jalen's playing receiver now too.
Weather also forced the game between TCU and Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, to be start later than scheduled. The contest was originally scheduled for a noon kickoff but was delayed until 2 p.m.
Taylor pads his Heisman resume against Kent State
Every so often a team comes across an opponent and thinks "we're going to pad our Heisman candidate's stats today." That's precisely what Wisconsin did against Kent State. The Badgers absolutely dominated Kent State in a 48-0 rout in which star running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for four touchdowns and caught a TD pass as well. Taylor also accumulated 186 rushing yards on just 19 carries.
Texas Tech upsets Oklahoma State
Texas Tech scored the first 20 points vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State and never looked back in a 45-35 victory. Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders tossed two interceptions, which didn't do his team much. Tech's Jett Duffey had a very successful outing in which he threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns. The Cowboys did outscore the Red Raiders 28-25 in the second half, but ultimately fell short.
LSU dominates Utah State
It's hard to say LSU is operating at max capacity, but the Tigers did enough to get by a tough Utah State team in a 42-6 victory. The Tigers led the Aggies 21-6 at halftime and never looked back. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 344 yards and a mind-numbing five touchdowns. Wideout Justin Jefferson also hauled in nine passes for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Penn State rolls past Purdue
Purdue has been ravaged by injuries this season, and added starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar as well as stud receiver Rondale Moore to the list this week. Penn State was able to shut down Purdue easily in a 35-7 win as the Nittany Lions only allowed 93 yards of total offense. Quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns while Noah Cain rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown.
