College football scores, top 25 schedule, NCAA games today: Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin in action early

Week 7 in college football includes top 25 matchups, key division rivalries and out-of-conference showdowns that will define the College Football Playoff landscape. The Red River Showdown between No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 11 Texas in Dallas and the prime time SEC matchup between No. 7 Florida and No. 5 LSU bookend a busy Saturday.

That's not all that we have, though. USC will travel across the country to play No. 9 Notre Dame in a game that's critical for coach Clay Helton. Meanwhile, No. 17 Iowa will try to work that Kinnick Stadium magic Saturday night against undefeated No. 10 Penn State.

Week 7 college football top 25 schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 16 Michigan at Illinois -- noon on ABC

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas -- noon on Fox -- Prediction, preview

No. 23 Memphis at Temple -- noon on ESPN2

South Carolina at No. 3 Georgia -- noon on ESPN -- Prediction, preview

Michigan State at No. 8 Wisconsin -- 3:30 p.m. on BTN -- Prediction, preview

Washington State at No. 18 Arizona State -- 3:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

No. 25 Cincinnati at Houston -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Prediction, preview

Florida State at No. 2 Clemson -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Prediction, preview

Texas Tech at No. 22 Baylor -- 4 p.m. on FS1

No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Prediction, preview

USC at No. 9 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Prediction, preview

Louisville at No. 19 Wake Forest -- 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network

No. 15 Utah at Oregon State -- 8 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

No. 7 Florida at No. 5 LSU -- 8 p.m. on ESPN -- Prediction, preview

Hawaii at No. 14 Boise State -- 10:15 p.m. on ESPN2



Illinois without QB Peters vs. Michigan

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters will not face his former team on Saturday. 247Sports reports that Peters will miss Saturday's game against Michigan with an "upper-body injury" he suffered last Saturday in a 40-17 loss at Minnesota. Redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Robinson will likely get the start and fellow freshman Isaiah Williams will be available. Peters, who transferred to Illinois from Michigan, has 797 yards passing, 10 touchdowns and four picks on the season.