College football scores, top 25 schedule, NCAA games today: Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin in action early
NCAA football scores, top 25 rankings, highlights and updates from Week 7 of the 2019 season
Week 7 in college football includes top 25 matchups, key division rivalries and out-of-conference showdowns that will define the College Football Playoff landscape. The Red River Showdown between No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 11 Texas in Dallas and the prime time SEC matchup between No. 7 Florida and No. 5 LSU bookend a busy Saturday.
That's not all that we have, though. USC will travel across the country to play No. 9 Notre Dame in a game that's critical for coach Clay Helton. Meanwhile, No. 17 Iowa will try to work that Kinnick Stadium magic Saturday night against undefeated No. 10 Penn State.
CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way Saturday for all the latest highlights, scores and storylines.
Week 7 college football top 25 schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 16 Michigan at Illinois -- noon on ABC
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas -- noon on Fox -- Prediction, preview
No. 23 Memphis at Temple -- noon on ESPN2
South Carolina at No. 3 Georgia -- noon on ESPN -- Prediction, preview
Michigan State at No. 8 Wisconsin -- 3:30 p.m. on BTN -- Prediction, preview
Washington State at No. 18 Arizona State -- 3:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
No. 25 Cincinnati at Houston -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2
No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Prediction, preview
Florida State at No. 2 Clemson -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Prediction, preview
Texas Tech at No. 22 Baylor -- 4 p.m. on FS1
No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Prediction, preview
USC at No. 9 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Prediction, preview
Louisville at No. 19 Wake Forest -- 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network
No. 15 Utah at Oregon State -- 8 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
No. 7 Florida at No. 5 LSU -- 8 p.m. on ESPN -- Prediction, preview
Hawaii at No. 14 Boise State -- 10:15 p.m. on ESPN2
Complete Week 7 scoreboard
Illinois without QB Peters vs. Michigan
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters will not face his former team on Saturday. 247Sports reports that Peters will miss Saturday's game against Michigan with an "upper-body injury" he suffered last Saturday in a 40-17 loss at Minnesota. Redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Robinson will likely get the start and fellow freshman Isaiah Williams will be available. Peters, who transferred to Illinois from Michigan, has 797 yards passing, 10 touchdowns and four picks on the season.
-
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game