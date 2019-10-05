College football scores, top 25 schedule, NCAA games today: LSU, Oklahoma, Penn State in action early

October is finally here, which means college football's regular season is really picking up. Conference games are in full swing and the stakes are creeping ever higher as we get closer to the midway point of the year. And while Week 6 may not have a bevy of notable top-25 conference games, the ones on the slate are all kinds of watchable.

It starts at noon ET with Iowa and Michigan facing off in a Big Ten battle with major implications for both sides. Iowa enters the week undefeated but is looking for a signature win to toss itself into the conference title race. Michigan, meanwhile, badly needs a victory to fully rebound from its embarrassing loss to Wisconsin. Then, Auburn and Florida play at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS for some early playoff love. The Tigers and Gators both rank in the top 10, and Auburn has already played some difficult games. Starting today, the schedule won't get any easier.

Top the Saturday slate off with some late-night Pac-12 games and there's a full day of football to enjoy. CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way Saturday for all the latest highlights, scores and storylines. All times Eastern

Week 6 college football top 25 schedule, scores

Utah State at No. 5 LSU -- Noon on SEC Network -- Prediction, preview

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas -- Noon on ABC

Kent State at No. 8 Wisconsin -- Noon on ESPNU

Purdue at No. 12 Penn State -- Noon on ESPN -- Prediction, preview

No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan -- Noon on Fox -- Prediction, preview

No. 21 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech -- Noon on FS1

No. 7 Auburn at No. 10 Florida -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Prediction, preview

Bowling Green at No. 9 Notre Dame -- 3:30 p.m. on NBC

No. 11 Texas at West Virginia -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 3 Georgia at Tennessee -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Prediction, preview

Tulsa at No. 24 SMU -- 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

No. 25 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- ATS picks, preview

California at No. 13 Oregon -- 8 p.m. on FOX

No. 16 Boise State at UNLV -- 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

No. 15 Washington at Stanford -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Cincinnati 27, No. 18 UCF 24

Complete Week 6 scoreboard

