College football scores, top 25 schedule, NCAA games today: LSU, Oklahoma, Penn State in action early

October is finally here, which means college football's regular season is really picking up. Conference games are in full swing and the stakes are creeping ever higher as we get closer to the midway point of the year. And while Week 6 may not have a bevy of notable top-25 conference games, the ones on the slate are all kinds of watchable. 

It starts at noon ET with Iowa and Michigan facing off in a Big Ten battle with major implications for both sides. Iowa enters the week undefeated but is looking for a signature win to toss itself into the conference title race. Michigan, meanwhile, badly needs a victory to fully rebound from its embarrassing loss to Wisconsin. Then, Auburn and Florida play at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS for some early playoff love. The Tigers and Gators both rank in the top 10, and Auburn has already played some difficult games. Starting today, the schedule won't get any easier. 

Top the Saturday slate off with some late-night Pac-12 games and there's a full day of football to enjoy. CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way Saturday for all the latest highlights, scores and storylines. All times Eastern

Utah State at No. 5 LSU -- Noon on SEC Network -- Prediction, preview  
No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas -- Noon on ABC
Kent State at No. 8 Wisconsin -- Noon on ESPNU
Purdue at No. 12 Penn State -- Noon on ESPN -- Prediction, preview  
No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan -- Noon on Fox -- Prediction, preview
No. 21 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech -- Noon on FS1
No. 7 Auburn at No. 10 Florida -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Prediction, preview
Bowling Green at No. 9 Notre Dame -- 3:30 p.m. on NBC
No. 11 Texas at West Virginia -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC 
No. 3 Georgia at Tennessee -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Prediction, preview
Tulsa at No. 24 SMU -- 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU
No. 25 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- ATS picks, preview
California at No. 13 Oregon -- 8 p.m. on FOX
No. 16 Boise State at UNLV -- 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
No. 15 Washington at Stanford -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Cincinnati 27, No. 18 UCF 24
