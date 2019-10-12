College football scores, top 25 schedule, NCAA games today: No. 2 Clemson, No. 8 Wisconsin dominate

Week 7 in college football includes top 25 matchups, key division rivalries and out-of-conference showdowns that will define the College Football Playoff landscape. One of the most surprising storylines of the afternoon was South Carolina pulling off a double overtime upset over Georgia in Athens. The Red River Showdown also took place early, with Jalen Hurts leading No. 6 Oklahoma to a narrow victory over rival No. 11 Texas.

The action continues with a prime time SEC matchup between No. 7 Florida and No. 5 LSU. In addition, USC will travel across the country to play No. 9 Notre Dame in a game that's critical for coach Clay Helton. Meanwhile, No. 17 Iowa will try to work that Kinnick Stadium magic Saturday night against undefeated No. 10 Penn State.

Week 7 college football top 25 schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 16 Michigan 42, Illinois 25 -- Box Score

No. 6 Oklahoma 34, No. 11 Texas 27 -- Box Score

Temple 30, No. 23 Memphis 28 -- Box Score

No. 3 Georgia 20, South Carolina 17 -- Recap

No. 8 Wisconsin 38, Michigan State 0 -- Box score

No. 18 Arizona State 38, Washington State 34 -- Box score

No. 25 Cincinnati 38, Houston 23 -- Box score

No. 1 Alabama 47, No. 24 Texas A&M 28 -- Recap

Texas Tech at No. 22 Baylor -- 4 p.m. on FS1 -- GameTracker

No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Prediction, preview

USC at No. 9 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Prediction, preview

Louisville at No. 19 Wake Forest -- 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network

No. 15 Utah at Oregon State -- 8 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

No. 7 Florida at No. 5 LSU -- 8 p.m. on ESPN -- Prediction, preview

Hawaii at No. 14 Boise State -- 10:15 p.m. on ESPN2



Complete Week 7 scoreboard

Arizona State wins a thriller

Don't look now, everyone, but Herm Edwards and the Arizona State Sun Devils are now 5-1 on the season and a legitimate threat in the Pac-12 Conference. The latest victory, however, was one of the more memorable of the season. Down 34-31 with with 41 seconds on the clock, quarterback Jayden Daniels ran the game-winning touchdown in from 17 yards out to seal the deal for the Sun Devils. This capped off an amazing performance for Daniels on Saturday in the win that also saw him toss for 363 yards and three touchdowns.

Wisconsin's defense shines again

The No. 8 Badgers have seemingly been making statement after statement this year as they once again stake their claim as kings of the Big Ten West, and that continued on Saturday with a 38-0 thrashing of Michigan State at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin moved to 6-0 on the season as the Badgers defense pitched its fourth shutout of the season throughout those six games -- a program record. As far as the offensive side of the ball, star running back Jonathan Taylor churned out 80 yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns.

👋 @BadgerFootball WR Kendric Pryor says "see ya later" pic.twitter.com/LI8iUcGwrj — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 12, 2019

Clemson throttles Florida State

So, about those conversations regarding the defending national champion Tigers having taken a step back this year. If they have, it wasn't evident on Saturday as Clemson bounced back from the scare against North Carolina two weeks ago by dismantling ACC Atlantic Division rival Florida State at home 45-14. Trevor Lawrence was 17-of-25 passing with 170 yards and three touchdowns while running back Travis Etienne rushed for 127 yards on 17 carries. That's now 21 consecutive victories as Clemson extends the longest win streak in the nation.

Clemson's defense is LIGHTS 🚫UT pic.twitter.com/lIzFgm48Lf — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 12, 2019

South Carolina upsets Georgia in 2OT

This isn't exactly the upset that many saw coming on Saturday, but South Carolina was able to defeat No. 3 Georgia on the road. Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm threw for 295 yards, but also tossed three touchdowns, including a pick six just before halftime to give the Gamecock a 17-10 advantage at the break. South Carolina kicker Parker White, who missed a field goal in the first overtime period, connected on a 24-yard field goal to give South Carolina a 20-17 lead. Georgia's dependable kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 42-yard field goal that would've extended the game.

South Carolina feeling an upset??



The Gamecocks lead Georgia after this pick six from Israel Mukuamu on Jake Fromm's first interception of the year. pic.twitter.com/Ag2ZrWHFPn — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 12, 2019

Michigan outlasts Illinois

Michigan didn't find much resistance in Champaign, Illinois, but the Fighting Illini didn't throw in the towel. The Illini scored 25 unanswered points to cut the deficit to 28-25 in the fourth quarter before Michigan was able to pull away. The Wolverines racked up 489 yards of total offense, and quarterback Shea Patterson tossed three touchdown passes on the afternoon.

.@UMichFootball with the clap back! 👏



The Wolverines push their lead over Illinois back to two scores on a DPJ TD: pic.twitter.com/nHXEK3BLsy — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 12, 2019

Temple edges No. 23 Memphis

Which one of these teams was ranked? The Owls have looked like the much better team in the first half and took a 23-14 lead into the locker room at halftime. Temple was able to outlast Memphis in the second half behind a pair of touchdown passes from Owls quarterback Anthony Russo. Wideout Branden Mack also hauled in nine passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. The Temple defense was able to force Memphis into two turnovers on downs late in the final quarter to squeak out the win.