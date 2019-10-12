College football scores, top 25 schedule, NCAA games today: No. 2 Clemson, No. 8 Wisconsin dominate
NCAA football scores, top 25 rankings, highlights and updates from Week 7 of the 2019 season
Week 7 in college football includes top 25 matchups, key division rivalries and out-of-conference showdowns that will define the College Football Playoff landscape. One of the most surprising storylines of the afternoon was South Carolina pulling off a double overtime upset over Georgia in Athens. The Red River Showdown also took place early, with Jalen Hurts leading No. 6 Oklahoma to a narrow victory over rival No. 11 Texas.
The action continues with a prime time SEC matchup between No. 7 Florida and No. 5 LSU. In addition, USC will travel across the country to play No. 9 Notre Dame in a game that's critical for coach Clay Helton. Meanwhile, No. 17 Iowa will try to work that Kinnick Stadium magic Saturday night against undefeated No. 10 Penn State.
CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way Saturday for all the latest highlights, scores and storylines.
Week 7 college football top 25 schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 16 Michigan 42, Illinois 25 -- Box Score
No. 6 Oklahoma 34, No. 11 Texas 27 -- Box Score
Temple 30, No. 23 Memphis 28 -- Box Score
No. 3 Georgia 20, South Carolina 17 -- Recap
No. 8 Wisconsin 38, Michigan State 0 -- Box score
No. 18 Arizona State 38, Washington State 34 -- Box score
No. 25 Cincinnati 38, Houston 23 -- Box score
No. 1 Alabama 47, No. 24 Texas A&M 28 -- Recap
Texas Tech at No. 22 Baylor -- 4 p.m. on FS1 -- GameTracker
No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Prediction, preview
USC at No. 9 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Prediction, preview
Louisville at No. 19 Wake Forest -- 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network
No. 15 Utah at Oregon State -- 8 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
No. 7 Florida at No. 5 LSU -- 8 p.m. on ESPN -- Prediction, preview
Hawaii at No. 14 Boise State -- 10:15 p.m. on ESPN2
Complete Week 7 scoreboard
Check these out ...
- More than Hurts: Oklahoma's offense is more than just its star signal-caller
- WATCH: CeeDee Lamb scores two insane Red River touchdowns
- Another one: Tua Tagovailoa continues to make Alabama history
Arizona State wins a thriller
Don't look now, everyone, but Herm Edwards and the Arizona State Sun Devils are now 5-1 on the season and a legitimate threat in the Pac-12 Conference. The latest victory, however, was one of the more memorable of the season. Down 34-31 with with 41 seconds on the clock, quarterback Jayden Daniels ran the game-winning touchdown in from 17 yards out to seal the deal for the Sun Devils. This capped off an amazing performance for Daniels on Saturday in the win that also saw him toss for 363 yards and three touchdowns.
Wisconsin's defense shines again
The No. 8 Badgers have seemingly been making statement after statement this year as they once again stake their claim as kings of the Big Ten West, and that continued on Saturday with a 38-0 thrashing of Michigan State at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin moved to 6-0 on the season as the Badgers defense pitched its fourth shutout of the season throughout those six games -- a program record. As far as the offensive side of the ball, star running back Jonathan Taylor churned out 80 yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns.
Clemson throttles Florida State
So, about those conversations regarding the defending national champion Tigers having taken a step back this year. If they have, it wasn't evident on Saturday as Clemson bounced back from the scare against North Carolina two weeks ago by dismantling ACC Atlantic Division rival Florida State at home 45-14. Trevor Lawrence was 17-of-25 passing with 170 yards and three touchdowns while running back Travis Etienne rushed for 127 yards on 17 carries. That's now 21 consecutive victories as Clemson extends the longest win streak in the nation.
South Carolina upsets Georgia in 2OT
This isn't exactly the upset that many saw coming on Saturday, but South Carolina was able to defeat No. 3 Georgia on the road. Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm threw for 295 yards, but also tossed three touchdowns, including a pick six just before halftime to give the Gamecock a 17-10 advantage at the break. South Carolina kicker Parker White, who missed a field goal in the first overtime period, connected on a 24-yard field goal to give South Carolina a 20-17 lead. Georgia's dependable kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 42-yard field goal that would've extended the game.
Michigan outlasts Illinois
Michigan didn't find much resistance in Champaign, Illinois, but the Fighting Illini didn't throw in the towel. The Illini scored 25 unanswered points to cut the deficit to 28-25 in the fourth quarter before Michigan was able to pull away. The Wolverines racked up 489 yards of total offense, and quarterback Shea Patterson tossed three touchdown passes on the afternoon.
Temple edges No. 23 Memphis
Which one of these teams was ranked? The Owls have looked like the much better team in the first half and took a 23-14 lead into the locker room at halftime. Temple was able to outlast Memphis in the second half behind a pair of touchdown passes from Owls quarterback Anthony Russo. Wideout Branden Mack also hauled in nine passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. The Temple defense was able to force Memphis into two turnovers on downs late in the final quarter to squeak out the win.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
LSU vs. Florida score, live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 5 LSU hosts No. 7 Florida for an SEC rivalry battle...
-
Notre Dame vs. USC pick, live stream
The Fighting Irish return to action against USC team getting healthy in need of a big win
-
Penn State vs. Iowa pick, live stream
The Nittany Lions will visit the Hawkeyes this weekend in a primetime Big Ten clash
-
Alabama rolls TAMU in offensive showcase
It took a little while, but Alabama once again blew away another SEC opponent in Texas A&M
-
Notre Dame vs. USC score, live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 9 Notre Dame hosts a USC team searching for a...
-
Oklahoma's 'other' stars shine vs. Texas
CeeDee Lamb and Kennedy Brooks were major assets in Oklahoma's win over Texas
-
Penn State vs. Iowa score, live game updates
Live scorers, updates and highlights as No. 10 Penn State travels to No. 17 Iowa for a Big...
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game