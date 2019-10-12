College football scores, top 25 schedule, NCAA games today: No. 2 Clemson, No. 8 Wisconsin in action
NCAA football scores, top 25 rankings, highlights and updates from Week 7 of the 2019 season
Week 7 in college football includes top 25 matchups, key division rivalries and out-of-conference showdowns that will define the College Football Playoff landscape. One of the most surprising storylines of the afternoon was South Carolina pulling off a double overtime upset over Georgia in Athens. The Red River Showdown also took place early, with Jalen Hurts leading No. 6 Oklahoma to a narrow victory over rival No. 11 Texas.
The action continues with a prime time SEC matchup between No. 7 Florida and No. 5 LSU. In addition, USC will travel across the country to play No. 9 Notre Dame in a game that's critical for coach Clay Helton. Meanwhile, No. 17 Iowa will try to work that Kinnick Stadium magic Saturday night against undefeated No. 10 Penn State.
CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way Saturday for all the latest highlights, scores and storylines.
Week 7 college football top 25 schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 16 Michigan 42, Illinois 25 -- Box Score
No. 6 Oklahoma 34, No. 11 Texas 27 -- Box Score
Temple 30, No. 23 Memphis 28 -- Box Score
No. 3 Georgia 20, South Carolina 17 -- Recap
Michigan State at No. 8 Wisconsin -- 3:30 p.m. on BTN -- GameTracker
Washington State at No. 18 Arizona State -- 3:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network -- GameTracker
No. 25 Cincinnati at Houston -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 -- GameTracker
No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- LIVE updates
Texas Tech at No. 22 Baylor -- 4 p.m. on FS1 -- GameTracker
No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Prediction, preview
USC at No. 9 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Prediction, preview
Louisville at No. 19 Wake Forest -- 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network
No. 15 Utah at Oregon State -- 8 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
No. 7 Florida at No. 5 LSU -- 8 p.m. on ESPN -- Prediction, preview
Hawaii at No. 14 Boise State -- 10:15 p.m. on ESPN2
Complete Week 7 scoreboard
South Carolina upsets Georgia in 2OT
This isn't exactly the upset that many saw coming on Saturday, but South Carolina was able to defeat No. 3 Georgia on the road. Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm threw for 295 yards, but also tossed three touchdowns, including a pick six just before halftime to give the Gamecock a 17-10 advantage at the break. South Carolina kicker Parker White, who missed a field goal in the first overtime period, connected on a 24-yard field goal to give South Carolina a 20-17 lead. Georgia's dependable kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 42-yard field goal that would've extended the game.
Michigan outlasts Illinois
Michigan didn't find much resistance in Champaign, Illinois, but the Fighting Illini didn't throw in the towel. The Illini scored 25 unanswered points to cut the deficit to 28-25 in the fourth quarter before Michigan was able to pull away. The Wolverines racked up 489 yards of total offense, and quarterback Shea Patterson tossed three touchdown passes on the afternoon.
Temple edges No. 23 Memphis
Which one of these teams was ranked? The Owls have looked like the much better team in the first half and took a 23-14 lead into the locker room at halftime. Temple was able to outlast Memphis in the second half behind a pair of touchdown passes from Owls quarterback Anthony Russo. Wideout Branden Mack also hauled in nine passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. The Temple defense was able to force Memphis into two turnovers on downs late in the final quarter to squeak out the win.
