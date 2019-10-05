College football scores, top 25 schedule, NCAA games today: Notre Dame, Texas in action; Oklahoma cruises

October is finally here, which means college football's regular season is really getting going. Conference games are in full swing and the stakes are getting higher as we get closer to the midway point of the year. And while Week 6 may not have a bevy of notable top-25 conference games, the ones on the slate are all kinds of watchable.

It started with Iowa and Michigan facing off in a Big Ten battle with major implications for both sides. Michigan was able to outlast Iowa 10-3 behind a defense that allowed just 261 yards on the afternoon. Auburn and Florida took the field at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS for some early playoff love. The Tigers and Gators both rank in the top 10, and Auburn has already played some difficult games. Starting today, the schedule won't get any easier.

Top the Saturday slate off with some late-night Pac-12 games and there's a full day of football to enjoy. CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way Saturday for all the latest highlights, scores and storylines.

Week 6 college football top 25 schedule, scores

No. 5 LSU 42, Utah State 6 -- Box Score

No. 8 Wisconsin 48, Kent State 0 -- Box Score

No. 12 Penn State 35, Purdue 7 -- Box Score

No. 19 Michigan 10, No. 14 Iowa 3 -- Box Score

Texas Tech 45, No. 21 Oklahoma State 35 -- Box Score

No. 6 Oklahoma 45, Kansas 20 -- Boxscore

No. 7 Auburn at No. 10 Florida -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- LIVE updates

Bowling Green at No. 9 Notre Dame -- GameTracker

No. 11 Texas at West Virginia -- GameTracker

No. 3 Georgia at Tennessee -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Prediction, preview

Tulsa at No. 24 SMU -- 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

No. 25 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- ATS picks, preview

California at No. 13 Oregon -- 8 p.m. on Fox

No. 16 Boise State at UNLV -- 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

No. 15 Washington at Stanford -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Cincinnati 27, No. 18 UCF 24

Complete Week 6 scoreboard

Miami (FL) having trouble maintaining possession



If there was a guideline to opening up a football season in the worst possible way, Miami may just provided it. Facing a wobbling Virginia Tech team that lost in blowout fashion to Duke a week ago, the Hurricanes turned it over, and over, and over ... and over again. Their first four drives resulted in either a lost fumble or an interception. To no surprise, the Hokies lead 21-0 after the first quarter.

Oklahoma has no problem with Kansas

Weather delayed the start of Oklahoma's game at Kansas and it delayed the star of the Sooners' offense as well before OU pulled away for a 45-20 victory. The Jayhawks struck first to take a 7-0 lead, but Oklahoma battled back and took a 21-7 lead at halftime. Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts threw for 228 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rushing for two more touchdowns on the ground. Just in case the Oklahoma offense wasn't already difficult to stop, Jalen's playing receiver now too.

Weather also forced the game between TCU and Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, to be start later than scheduled. The contest was originally scheduled for a noon kickoff but was delayed until 2 p.m.

Taylor pads his Heisman resume against Kent State

Every so often a team comes across an opponent and thinks "we're going to pad our Heisman candidate's stats today." That's precisely what Wisconsin did against Kent State. The Badgers absolutely dominated Kent State in a 48-0 rout in which star running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for four touchdowns and caught a TD pass as well. Taylor also accumulated 186 rushing yards on just 19 carries.

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE



Jonathan Taylor is a cheat code...



▪️ 19 carries

▪️ 186 yards

▪️ 4 rushing TDs

▪️ 1 receiving TD



(T-School Record 5 TDs)



There's still 12:21 left to play 3Q...#JT23 || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Q9FhMAfxOY — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 5, 2019

Texas Tech upsets Oklahoma State

Texas Tech scored the first 20 points vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State and never looked back in a 45-35 victory. Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders tossed two interceptions, which didn't do his team much. Tech's Jett Duffey had a very successful outing in which he threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns. The Cowboys did outscore the Red Raiders 28-25 in the second half, but ultimately fell short.

LSU dominates Utah State

It's hard to say LSU is operating at max capacity, but the Tigers did enough to get by a tough Utah State team in a 42-6 victory. The Tigers led the Aggies 21-6 at halftime and never looked back. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 344 yards and a mind-numbing five touchdowns. Wideout Justin Jefferson also hauled in nine passes for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Penn State rolls past Purdue

Purdue has been ravaged by injuries this season, and added starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar as well as stud receiver Rondale Moore to the list this week. Penn State was able to shut down Purdue easily in a 35-7 win as the Nittany Lions only allowed 93 yards of total offense. Quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns while Noah Cain rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown.