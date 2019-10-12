College football scores, top 25 schedule, NCAA games today: South Carolina putting scare into Georgia
NCAA football scores, top 25 rankings, highlights and updates from Week 7 of the 2019 season
Week 7 in college football includes top 25 matchups, key division rivalries and out-of-conference showdowns that will define the College Football Playoff landscape. The Red River Showdown between No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 11 Texas in Dallas and the prime time SEC matchup between No. 7 Florida and No. 5 LSU bookend a busy Saturday.
That's not all that we have, though. USC will travel across the country to play No. 9 Notre Dame in a game that's critical for coach Clay Helton. Meanwhile, No. 17 Iowa will try to work that Kinnick Stadium magic Saturday night against undefeated No. 10 Penn State.
CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way Saturday for all the latest highlights, scores and storylines.
Week 7 college football top 25 schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 16 Michigan at Illinois -- noon on ABC -- GameTracker
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas -- noon on Fox -- LIVE updates
No. 23 Memphis at Temple -- noon on ESPN2 -- GameTracker
South Carolina at No. 3 Georgia -- noon on ESPN -- GameTracker
Michigan State at No. 8 Wisconsin -- 3:30 p.m. on BTN -- Prediction, preview
Washington State at No. 18 Arizona State -- 3:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
No. 25 Cincinnati at Houston -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2
No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Prediction, preview
Florida State at No. 2 Clemson -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Prediction, preview
Texas Tech at No. 22 Baylor -- 4 p.m. on FS1
No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Prediction, preview
USC at No. 9 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Prediction, preview
Louisville at No. 19 Wake Forest -- 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network
No. 15 Utah at Oregon State -- 8 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
No. 7 Florida at No. 5 LSU -- 8 p.m. on ESPN -- Prediction, preview
Hawaii at No. 14 Boise State -- 10:15 p.m. on ESPN2
Complete Week 7 scoreboard
Georgia in early trouble against South Carolina
Don't look now, but the Gamecocks are giving Georgia a lot more trouble than most expected. The Gamecocks lead the Bulldogs 17-10 at halftime in Athens, Georgia. Carolina's Ryan Hilinski is winning the quarterback battle so far, as he's thrown for a touchdown and 117 yards. The only touchdown Georgia's Jake Fromm has thrown was for the wrong team, as his pick six just before halftime gave South Carolina the lead. Georgia will need to get its act together in the second half, or the day might be starting with a major upset.
Michigan cruising against the Illini
Michigan isn't finding much resistance in Champaign, Illinois this morning. The Wolverines are facing an Illini team that doesn't have its starting QB and it shows. Michigan outgained the Illini 343-133 in the first half, and leads 28-7. If not for a missed field goal and a turnover, the margin might be significantly larger than it already is. The Wolverines have averaged over 10 yards per play in the first half, and it's hard to imagine the Illini will be able to make a game of this in the second half without a couple handfuls of Michigan mistakes clearing the path.
Tennessee is up at halftime on Mississippi State
Could the Vols be on the verge of their first SEC win this season? Tennessee has a 10-3 lead on Mississippi State in what has been a sloppy game. Both the Vols and Bulldogs have turned it over twice. The best unit on the field through the first 30 minutes was Tennessee's defense, which has held Mississippi State to only 114 yards.
Temple off to fast start against No. 23 Memphis
Which one of these teams is ranked? The Owls have looked like the much better team in the first half, as they've taken a 23-14 lead on the Tigers at halftime. Memphis has been able to get some big plays, but keeps shooting itself in the foot. It's turned the ball over three times in the first half, and Temple is taking advantage of it. On the other side, a Memphis defense that came into the game playing well hasn't been able to stop Temple from doing whatever it wants.
Your morning shootout is Purdue-Maryland
Of course the highest-scoring game of the day would feature a Purdue offense that's missing nearly everybody and a Maryland offense missing its starting QB as well. There has not been a whole lot of defense played in West Lafayette this morning, as the Boilermakers hold a 30-14 lead at halftime.
-
