College football scores, top 25 schedule, NCAA games today: South Carolina putting scare into Georgia

Week 7 in college football includes top 25 matchups, key division rivalries and out-of-conference showdowns that will define the College Football Playoff landscape. The Red River Showdown between No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 11 Texas in Dallas and the prime time SEC matchup between No. 7 Florida and No. 5 LSU bookend a busy Saturday.

That's not all that we have, though. USC will travel across the country to play No. 9 Notre Dame in a game that's critical for coach Clay Helton. Meanwhile, No. 17 Iowa will try to work that Kinnick Stadium magic Saturday night against undefeated No. 10 Penn State.

Week 7 college football top 25 schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 16 Michigan at Illinois -- noon on ABC -- GameTracker

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas -- noon on Fox -- LIVE updates

No. 23 Memphis at Temple -- noon on ESPN2 -- GameTracker

South Carolina at No. 3 Georgia -- noon on ESPN -- GameTracker

Michigan State at No. 8 Wisconsin -- 3:30 p.m. on BTN -- Prediction, preview

Washington State at No. 18 Arizona State -- 3:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

No. 25 Cincinnati at Houston -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Prediction, preview

Florida State at No. 2 Clemson -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Prediction, preview

Texas Tech at No. 22 Baylor -- 4 p.m. on FS1

No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Prediction, preview

USC at No. 9 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Prediction, preview

Louisville at No. 19 Wake Forest -- 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network

No. 15 Utah at Oregon State -- 8 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

No. 7 Florida at No. 5 LSU -- 8 p.m. on ESPN -- Prediction, preview

Hawaii at No. 14 Boise State -- 10:15 p.m. on ESPN2



Complete Week 7 scoreboard

Georgia in early trouble against South Carolina

Don't look now, but the Gamecocks are giving Georgia a lot more trouble than most expected. The Gamecocks lead the Bulldogs 17-10 at halftime in Athens, Georgia. Carolina's Ryan Hilinski is winning the quarterback battle so far, as he's thrown for a touchdown and 117 yards. The only touchdown Georgia's Jake Fromm has thrown was for the wrong team, as his pick six just before halftime gave South Carolina the lead. Georgia will need to get its act together in the second half, or the day might be starting with a major upset.

South Carolina feeling an upset??



The Gamecocks lead Georgia after this pick six from Israel Mukuamu on Jake Fromm's first interception of the year. pic.twitter.com/Ag2ZrWHFPn — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 12, 2019

Michigan cruising against the Illini

Michigan isn't finding much resistance in Champaign, Illinois this morning. The Wolverines are facing an Illini team that doesn't have its starting QB and it shows. Michigan outgained the Illini 343-133 in the first half, and leads 28-7. If not for a missed field goal and a turnover, the margin might be significantly larger than it already is. The Wolverines have averaged over 10 yards per play in the first half, and it's hard to imagine the Illini will be able to make a game of this in the second half without a couple handfuls of Michigan mistakes clearing the path.

TRUCK STICK 🚛@UMichFootball is dominating on the ground today: pic.twitter.com/Osub62W5Zm — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 12, 2019

Tennessee is up at halftime on Mississippi State

Could the Vols be on the verge of their first SEC win this season? Tennessee has a 10-3 lead on Mississippi State in what has been a sloppy game. Both the Vols and Bulldogs have turned it over twice. The best unit on the field through the first 30 minutes was Tennessee's defense, which has held Mississippi State to only 114 yards.

Temple off to fast start against No. 23 Memphis

Which one of these teams is ranked? The Owls have looked like the much better team in the first half, as they've taken a 23-14 lead on the Tigers at halftime. Memphis has been able to get some big plays, but keeps shooting itself in the foot. It's turned the ball over three times in the first half, and Temple is taking advantage of it. On the other side, a Memphis defense that came into the game playing well hasn't been able to stop Temple from doing whatever it wants.

Your morning shootout is Purdue-Maryland

Of course the highest-scoring game of the day would feature a Purdue offense that's missing nearly everybody and a Maryland offense missing its starting QB as well. There has not been a whole lot of defense played in West Lafayette this morning, as the Boilermakers hold a 30-14 lead at halftime.