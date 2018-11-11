College football scores, winners & losers in Week 11: Playoff contenders flex their muscles

We keep waiting for chaos to happen in college football this season. We know it happens every year because a sport played by 18-to-22-year-olds doesn't thrive on consistency. Eventually, inevitably, someone's not going to show up (or, conversely, someone will unexpectedly get up). Also, chaos will come because it has to -- technically speaking. As we count down the weeks from November to December, everyone that matters is going to play everyone else that matters, at least in some form.

But goodness, Week 11 was cut-and-dry. Every single AP top-10 that was supposed to win did. There was one close call in the Bedlam rivalry with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, but otherwise it was all quiet where it mattered.

The AP Top 10 went 10-0 this week. It's the first time the AP Top 10 went 10-0 in Week 11 or later since Week 11 of the 2009 season. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 11, 2018

One way to look at Saturday was to call it bland. Another way, though, is to realize that the teams still in this thing flexed their muscles. That only ratchets up the meaning of the next few weeks because, as we all know, in every game there is always a winner and a loser.

Winners

Clemson: If this was the toughest remaining test remaining for Clemson, the Tigers shouldn't have much to worry about between now and the playoff selection next month. The No. 2 team handled Boston College 27-7, and it never even felt that close. The Eagles' only touchdown was on a punt return, and while they played scrappy and hard, this was never in doubt. Clemson's quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to make throws that wow for a true freshman and his wide receivers keep making big-time catches. A 20-point conference road win is good no matter how you slice it.

Alabama's defense: Asking anyone -- any team, any unit, any player -- to be perfect is an exercise in futility. So while no one is confusing LSU or Mississippi State for offensive juggernauts, it's still something that Alabama has given up just three yards per play and not allowed a point in its past two games (Mississippi State, though, will grumble about that block in the back call that wiped out a touchdown). In fact, you have to go back to the third quarter of the Tennessee game in October to find the last time the Crimson Tide allowed a point. That's nine full quarters, and with the Citadel up next, that shutout streak could extend into the double digits. The point is that it takes a lot of things to go right for perfection to happen on the scoreboard, so just tip your cap when it does.

Ohio State: Let's just put the Buckeyes' 26-6 win over Michigan State this way: the defining play was an intentional safety. But, the win counts all the same; just notch it and move on. Assuming Ohio State can take care of business at Maryland -- to be fair, taking care of business has not been OSU's strength -- then the home game vs. Michigan to end the season will in all likelihood be for the Big Ten East title. After that is Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game. Personally, the Buckeyes don't look like one of the four best teams in the country, and maybe they don't beat Michigan. But there's a whole bunch of clutter in the top 10 that's about to be reshuffled in the next few weeks. Of all the playoff contenders left standing, Ohio State can make up a lot of ground.

Notre Dame: Florida State is bad, folks. Who knew three months ago that the Seminoles would be Notre Dame's easiest win this season? And who knew that would be the case without starting quarterback Ian Book? Still, getting a win without your starting quarterback is always a positive. Week 1 starter Brandon Wimbush was certainly good enough to move the offense, which put up nearly 500 yards at 6.6 yards per play. The question now, though, is whether Book, who reportedly has a rib injury, will be healthy enough to play vs. Syracuse. The early indications don't sound promising.

Asked Brian Kelly about Ian Book’s status for Syracuse. Offers a non-answer. So, we’ll see. Will be an ongoing question this week, obviously. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) November 11, 2018

Pitt: The term "enigmatic" could be used to describe a lot of teams in college football, but Pitt might be the most shining example. After beating Virginia Tech 52-22 and tallying a whopping 492 yards rushing, he Panthers are one win away from securing the ACC Coastal. And yet, Pitt also lost to Penn State and UCF by a combined score of 96-20 while giving lowly North Carolina its only conference victory. Still, there's a good possibility Pat Narduzzi's team enters the ACC Championship Game against Clemson at a more respectable-looking 8-4. If you had pegged that a month ago, may I ask for the winning lotto numbers?

Losers

USC: Maybe Clay Helton gets fired. Maybe he doesn't. But one way to keep entertaining the conversation is to lose to Cal for the first time since 2003. The Trojans are a shell of themselves, yes, but that only goes so far. Undisciplined play has been an unfortunate trademark for USC under Helton, and that continued in a 15-14 loss to the Golden Bears. In particular, USC cornerback Iman Marshall got a bad personal foul penalty that kept Cal's final drive alive to run out the clock. You don't want to blame Marshall solely for the loss, but those are the type of easily avoidable moments that have plagued USC for some time. Cal is certainly improved under coach Justin Wilcox, but USC, officially eliminated from the Pac-12 South race with bowl eligibility on the line, is trending in the wrong direction.

Houston: Goodness, have the Cougars taken a turn for the worse since beating South Florida 57-36 just a couple of weeks ago. With a 59-49 loss to Temple, Houston has dropped two straight and is now tied atop the AAC West with ... wait for it .. SMU and Tulane, both of whom are 5-5 overall. Furthermore, SMU has the tiebreaker over Houston courtesy of a 45-31 win in Week 10. Star defensive tackle Ed Oliver continues to be sidelined with a knee injury, which certainly doesn't help, but now the team that looked like the top challenger to UCF in the AAC may not even get out of its own division.

NC State: The Wolfpack have a notorious history of never being able to have nice things and of squandering pretty much every available opportunity in front of them. As painful as this is to say, losing three of their last four -- including a 27-23 shocker to Wake Forest on Thursday when the Demon Deacons, playing a backup quarterback, actually rallied in the fourth quarter -- is extremely #onbrand. NC State was somehow still No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings entering Week 10, and now there's a real chance it won't be ranked at all come Tuesday. (Then again, with this committee, NC State may rise a spot or two. Who knows!)

Kentucky: Weren't the Wildcats just playing for the SEC East crown a week ago in the biggest game that program has seen in a good long while? Kentucky's 24-7 loss to Tennessee wasn't just a letdown after the fact, but it was a full-fledged beatdown with the Vols basically doubling Kentucky's yards per play. Tennessee's first-year coach, Jeremy Pruitt, has done an outstanding job given what he inherited, and a bowl game isn't out of the question. For Kentucky, a 10-win season is still possible. But wow, what a face plant.

Best of the rest

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift: The sophomore had a career-high 186 yards and a touchdown as Georgia handled Auburn 27-10. The Tigers took some hits along their defensive line, including an injury to Nick Coe, but this was an exceptional effort by Swift whose lateral quickness and balance make him one of the more enjoyable running backs to watch.

Texas wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey: If you missed Humphrey's Michael Crabtree-esque touchdown catch to beat Texas Tech, you can rectify that here. For now, Humphrey has something to say about the comparisons to Crabtree's iconic catch over the Longhorns 10 years ago ...

Told that he scored in the Crabtree corner, Humphrey said, “It’s the LJ corner now.” — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 11, 2018

Utah: Hand it to the Utes, who beat Oregon 32-25 without its quarterback Tyler Huntley (collarbone) and leading running back Zack Moss (knee), both of whom are lost to injury. Utah doesn't control its Pac-12 South path, but it's still in decent position at 5-3 in conference play. A road trip to Colorado in Week 12 will have major implications.

Virginia Tech: Even the best defensive coordinators in the game, like Bud Foster, can only do so much with what they have. Still, the Hokies have been miserable on that side of the ball. Departures, attrition and youth have netted a foul stew that Foster and this defense will have to begrudgingly swallow for the remaining two weeks of the season.

Virginia Tech allowed 49+ points 1 time from 2004-2017 (the bowl win vs. Tulsa in 2015).



They’ve allowed 49+ three times this season. — Hi, I'm David👋 (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 10, 2018

#Pitt's 654 yards most allowed by #Hokies under Bud. — David Teel (@DavidTeelatDP) November 10, 2018

Arkansas: Credit to the Razorbacks for rallying against LSU only to come up short 24-17. This, however, was not their finest work. Just think: this play was practiced enough that it was called upon to be carried out on Saturday. Yet, it looked as though Arkansas had never run this play ... ever.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy: He made the correct call to go for two in a 48-47 loss to Oklahoma. (In fact, if the roles were reversed, Sooners coach Lincoln Riley would have done the same.) He also doesn't care what anyone else thinks about that call, including his players. Gundy, win or lose, is a quote machine.

"I'm the only guy that matters on that. I don't give a s*** what they think."



– Mike Gundy when asked about Ok State's 2-pt conversion attempt. pic.twitter.com/fVk8fJjJaX — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) November 11, 2018

Washington State: Name me a team having more fun while winning than Washington State. The Cougars easily dispatched Colorado 31-7 and Gardner Minshew mustache mania has made its mark on social media.

This may be my favorite postgame moment of the year...These 2 are one of a kind and have something special going in Pullman. Only @Coach_Leach and @WSUCougFB rolls with this! #FearTheStache pic.twitter.com/DFyrNU665j — Allison Williams (@AllisonW_Sports) November 11, 2018

UAB: Bill Clark should have been -- and, friends, this cannot be stressed enough -- the unanimous pick for coach of the year a season ago. So voters should do right by him this season and unanimously pick him to be coach of the year for every applicable foundation. Full stop. End of story. The Blazers are 9-1 and locked up the Conference USA West division with a 26-23 overtime win over Southern Miss. Two years ago, this program didn't exist. Remarkable.

Davidson: The Wildcats rushed for -- are you ready for it? -- a Division I record 789 yards against San Diego ... and still lost 56-52. Four Davidson rushers went for more than 100 yards on the ground. Unfathomable.