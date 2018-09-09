College football scores, winners & losers in Week 2: Ohio State shines while Florida State stumbles

The second week of the college football season provided some great moments, some disastrous games and a coaching debut that fell flat on its face.

Who were the winners and losers this week in college football?

Winners

Ohio State Buckeyes: Remember when Urban Meyer got suspended for three games and the future of Ohio State's 2018 season was -- at least in theory -- in doubt? It's not. Not even close. Under acting head coach Ryan Day, the Buckeyes throttled Rutgers 52-3 in a game that really wasn't as close as the score indicated. Dwayne Haskins went 20-for-23 for 233 yards and four touchdowns to further his Heisman Trophy case, and the defense allowed just 134 yards of offense. Two games into Meyer's suspension, and the Buckeyes are just fine.

Mississippi State RB Kylin Hill: The sophomore running back rushed for 211 yards and two touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass and generally made life miserable for the home-standing Kansas State Wildcats. He might not be a household name. But Hill's emergence opposite dual-threat quarterback Nick Fitzgerald makes the Bulldogs one of the most dangerous teams in college football.

Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor: The Badgers running back entered the season as one of the front-runners for the Heisman Trophy, and hasn't done anything through two games to suggest that the hype was premature. The sophomore rushed for 253 yards and three touchdowns in a win over New Mexico. Through two games, Taylor has 398 rushing yards and five touchdowns. A trip to New York City in early December as a finalist for college football's most prestigious individual prize will be in his future if he keeps this up.

South Florida WR/KR Terrence Horne: If you don't know the name, get to know it. All Horne did vs. Georgia Tech was return back-to-back kickoffs for touchdowns in the first half of the Bulls 49-38 win over Georgia Tech. He racked up 283 total yards in the win, and established himself as one of the most electric newcomers in college football in 2018.

Kansas Jayhawks: It's been a while since Kansas could even be considered a winner. But the Jayhawks snapped a 46-game road losing streak with a 34-7 win at Central Michigan. We could provide in-depth analysis of the game if you wish, but let's just say that this is the same team that lost at home to FCS Nicholls State last week. Finally ... finally ... there's something to be happy about in Lawrence prior to basketball season.

Losers

Florida State Seminoles: Sure it's a win, but the Seminoles had to come back after being dominated for three-and-half quarters to stun Samford 36-26 in Tallahassee. Not Stanford. Samford. What makes this even worse is that Samford turned the ball over five times and not only had a chance, but controlled the game. It just so happens that the fifth was a pick-six to ice the game late in the fourth quarter. The Willie Taggart era? It hasn't gone smoothly through two games.

Notre Dame QB Brandon Wimbush: One week after topping Michigan, Notre Dame struggled with Ball State -- and Wimbush was a big reason why. The senior signal-caller for the Fighting Irish threw three picks in the 24-16 win over the Cardinals and didn't look sharp. He has thrown one touchdown and four interceptions on the season, and hasn't looked like a difference-maker under center. If Notre Dame is going to contend for a College Football Playoff spot, Wimbush has to be more consistent.

Florida Gators: Prior to Saturday night, Florida had won 31 straight games over the Kentucky Wildcats. The last loss for the Gators to the Wildcats was in 1986, when big hair, the original Nintendo and wood-panel station wagons were all the rage. To make matters worse, star cornerback Marco Wilson suffered a serious knee injury and running back/kick returner Adarius Lemons announced his transfer on Twitter less than an hour after the game. It was a really, really bad night in The Swamp.

Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin: If you thought Willie Taggart's first two games with Florida State were bad, let me introduce you to Sumlin's first two games with the Wildcats. Houston dominated Sumlin's crew 45-18 Saturday afternoon, star quarterback Khalil Tate hasn't seemed to adjust to the new offense and they Wildcats fell to 0-2 on the young season. It takes a lot of work to make Tate look average. Somehow, Sumlin has accomplished it by taking away Tate's biggest asset -- his running ability.

Arkansas Razorbacks: Through two games, Colorado State looked like a mess. The Rams lost to Hawaii in Week Zero and the rivalry to Colorado over Labor Day weekend. What's the cure? Arkansas, of course. The Razorbacks gave up 25 straight points over the final quarter-and-a-half to fall to the Rams. It's one thing to have growing pains under a first year coach. That's normal, and something Hog fans should expect under Chad Morris. But it's another thing to epically collapse against a downtrodden Group of Five team.