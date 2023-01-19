Arizona Jedd Fisch 6-18 When Arizona hired Fisch, he was a respected coach who had bounced around the NFL and college levels. Still, no matter how often his name came up for openings, he never landed a job until Arizona pulled the trigger. While a 6-18 mark after two seasons doesn't seem like much, the Wildcats went from 1-11 in Fisch's first season to 5-7 this year. Players have bought into what Fisch is selling, and we could see the Wildcats return to a bowl game for the first time since 2017 next year. B-

Auburn Bryan Harsin 9-12 A hire that felt doomed from the start and ultimately proved to be. Harsin walked in the door at Auburn with people already plotting to get him out. The man survived the college football version of a booster coup after his first season but didn't make it through the second. Better results would've helped, but Harsin went 9-12 and recruiting was not where Auburn wanted it to be. I still think Harsin's a good coach, but Auburn was never the right place for him. F

Illinois Bret Bielema 13-12 Bielema was a hire that raised some eyebrows at the time, but it made sense for the Illini. The program needed an identity, and Bielema wasted no time in giving the program one. After going 5-7 in his first season and nearly reaching a bowl game, the Illini started 2022 with a 7-1 record and reached No. 14 in the AP Top 25 -- the program's first appearance since 2011. The team lost four of its last five but nearly knocked off Michigan in Ann Arbor. His 13 wins in his first two seasons are the most for any Illini coach since John Mackovic went 16-7-1 in the 1988-89 seasons. A

Kansas Lance Leipold 8-17 Kansas is one of the most challenging Power Five jobs in the country and needed somebody who had proven they could build a program from scratch. Enter Leipold, a national champion at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater who helped build Buffalo into one of the MAC's best programs from nothing. The Jayhawks went 2-10 in his first season, but 2-10 at Kansas is an achievement. The Jayhawks then started this season 5-0 and reached No. 19 in the polls before finishing 6-7. Still, this was good enough to earn the Jayhawks their first bowl bid since 2008. A

South Carolina Shane Beamer 15-11 Beamer finally got his first head coaching shot after years of serving as an assistant, and he's quickly proven to be more than a coach with a famous last name. South Carolina is not a program with a long history of football success, but he's brought a jolt of energy to it in his first two seasons. The Gamecocks are 15-11 and 7-9 in the SEC under Beamer and finished the season with a couple of big upsets over No. 5 Tennessee and rival No. 7 Clemson before hanging with Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. There's more optimism surrounding this program than there's been since the Steve Spurrier era, but defections in the portal are concerning. B+

Tennessee Josh Heupel 18-8 When Tennessee hired Heupel, it was a move that made sense to me, but it wasn't one I thought would be anything special. The program was under the threat of NCAA penalties and had not only been disappointing on the field but boring to watch. If nothing else, Heupel's offense would make things fun on Rocky Top. Things have certainly been fun, but I didn't see 2022 coming. The Vols went 11-2 this season, knocked off Alabama for what felt like the first time since the late 1800s, and finished the season with an Orange Bowl win over Clemson. The losses to Georgia and South Carolina, along with an injury to Hendon Hooker, kept them from being a pure fairy tale, but that was the most fun any Vols fan has had watching their football team in a long time. A

Texas Steve Sarkisian 13-12 Is Texas better off under Sarkisian than it was under Tom Herman? Herman went 25-12 in his final three seasons, finishing each of them ranked in the AP Top 25. Sark is 13-12 through two seasons and hasn't finished ranked in either one. I get there are reasons to be optimistic -- hello, Arch Manning! -- but there have been reasons to be optimistic about Texas every offseason for the last 14 years; they've rarely come to fruition. With all the talent on hand, the incoming recruits and a move to the SEC looming, you get the sense Sark and the Horns need to take a dramatic step forward in 2023 or they'll start the cycle again in Austin. C