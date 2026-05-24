College football's second-year stars: Sophomore standouts that will define the 2026 playoff race

Every college football season produces a handful of second-year players who stop looking like promising recruits and start resembling future first-round draft picks. The jump from freshman flashes to sophomore superstardom is often where national contenders are made, Heisman campaigns are born and coordinators suddenly realize they've created a weekly matchup problem for the rest of the sport.

Heading into 2026, this sophomore class is loaded with that kind of upside and poised to alter the playoff picture for other contenders.

Several of these former blue-chip prospects spent last fall adjusting to the speed of the college game while playing behind veterans or carving out rotational roles. Now, the spotlight shifts. Expectations rise quickly when talent meets opportunity, and this year's group features explosive quarterbacks, dynamic receivers and defensive playmakers capable of becoming household names before Halloween.

The scary part for opponents? Many of these players already showed enough as freshmen -- many with postseason laurels -- to hint at what's coming next.

Whether it's a quarterback ready to elevate an entire offense, a lockdown corner capable of erasing half the field or a playmaking receiver built for viral moments, the 2026 season could belong to college football's emerging sophomore stars. And by December, several of these names may sit firmly in the sport's national award conversation.

1. Malachi Toney, WR, Miami

If college football's next superstar leap is coming from the sophomore class in 2026, keep your eyes on Toney. The nation's most dangerous playmaker not named Jeremiah Smith, Toney eviscerated defenses after opening the season as a 17-year-old true freshman, then celebrated his birthday with two touchdowns at Florida State.

Toney flashes the kind of effortless explosiveness that separates elite receivers from merely productive ones. He's sudden out of his breaks, dangerous after the catch and has the positional versatility modern offenses crave. Slot? Outside? Motion packages? Doesn't matter. Get him the football and watch the stress level rise for opposing secondaries. Toney's 109 total receptions were a single-season program record and ACC freshman record. In November alone, he caught 41 passes for 418 yards and four scores.

He'll be the featured weapon within a Shannon Dawson offense that includes former Duke standouts Darian Mensah (quarterback) and Cooper Barkate (wide receiver), along with returning star Mark Fletcher Jr. at running back. The scary part for opponents is that Toney's ceiling extends beyond all-conference chatter. He'll be an All-American if the production matches the flash.

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2. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, QB, California

When you're handed the keys to the offense at a Power Four program as a first-year player, growing pains are expected. However, Sagapolutele showed very little hesitation for the Golden Bears as a freshman, especially down the stretch when he completed his throws at a 68.7% clip over Cal's final five games despite 205 passing attempts. Coach Tosh Lupoi made Sagapolutele his top priority when he left his role at Oregon for this vacancy, calling him the most important recruit he was tasked with retaining.

Sagapolutele already looks the part physically with the arm talent to attack every blade of grass, but what makes him especially dangerous is his poise. He doesn't play rushed, even when protection breaks down, and that calm presence matters in the ACC. Cal believes it finally has a quarterback capable of elevating the entire offense rather than simply operating it, and Lupoi's arrival could accelerate that breakout following the hire of Jordan Somerville, formerly the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' passing game coordinator.

3. Brandon Finney Jr., CB, Oregon

Finney checks every box that a premier cornerback should -- physical at the line of scrimmage, fluid in transition and confident playing on an island against elite receivers. The first-round traits were noticeable last fall when the Maryland native worked his way into a loaded secondary as a starter and collected three interceptions, including a pair in Oregon's playoff shutout win over high-powered Texas Tech. Ironically, his other two-takeaway performance came on the road at Iowa after forcing a pair of fumbles. Finney's first career interception came during Oregon's 30-20 loss at Indiana when he swiped Fernando Mendoza's underthrown pass off his back foot early in the fourth quarter and knotted the score at 20.

4. DJ Pickett, CB, LSU

After watching team leader Mansoor Delane come off the board at No. 6 overall in April's NFL Draft, the Tigers turn to Pickett and junior PJ Woodland as their starting cornerbacks this season, leaders on a rebuilt two-deep defense largely renovated through the transfer portal. Pickett was exactly what LSU thought it was getting in a five-star prospect last cycle as a rangy 6-foot-4, 190-pound freshman All-American. He picked off three passes in 13 games (three starts) and finished with 37 tackles and two sacks. Like Derek Stingley Jr. and other top-end cornerbacks before him in Baton Rouge, Pickett will be a three-and-out athlete with two more seasons of high energy and big plays coming.

5. Devin Sanchez, CB, Ohio State

The Buckeyes should be relieved Sanchez played 409 snaps last fall as a freshman, considering their secondary lost first-round safety Caleb Downs and cornerback Davison Igbinosun, the No. 62 overall pick, last month. One of six new starters for Matt Patricia's defense, Sanchez finished the year with 15 tackles, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery, much of that production coming in his lone start at Illinois (five tackles). The No. 1 cornerback and fifth-best player overall in the 2025 class, Sanchez expects to hear his name called on Day 1 two years from now in the NFL Draft as long as his development keeps up.

6. Mason Heintschel, QB, Pittsburgh

An early enrollee for the Panthers in last year's cycle, Heinstechel went 6-3 over nine starts as a true freshman. His speedy development chased three quarterbacks -- Eli Holstein, David Lynch and Cole Gonzales -- to the portal. He completed 201 of 316 passes for 2,354 yards with 16 passing touchdowns and two rushing scores, including three or more touchdown passes in wins over Boston College, NC State and Stanford. With spotlight opportunities this fall against Miami, Louisville and two Friday night showdowns with Virginia Tech and Florida State, Heintschel has a chance to muddy up the ACC title picture for perceived contenders.

7. Dijon Lee, CB, Alabama

Lee made an immediate impact in Tuscaloosa as an all-SEC freshman team honoree after showing coaches he was the most consistent option at cornerback and unseating previous starter, Domani Jackson. A former five-star recruit rated as the No. 1 player out of California in the 2025 cycle for the Crimson Tide, Lee is a physical menace at 6-feet-4 and 205 pounds and runs like a wide receiver on the outside.

8. Elyiss Williams, TE, Georgia

Where are the Bulldogs finding these 6-foot-7, 255-pound terrors to defend at the tight end position? Used primarily in blocking situations last fall as a freshman, given his strength and power at the line of scrimmage, Williams did record seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown -- numbers that'll will be heavily multiplied this season. Behind Lawson Luckie on the depth chart exiting spring, that's merely in principle. Mike Bobo's multi-tight end sets will come in full force with Williams being a dependable third-down and red-zone threat as a sophomore.

9. Bryce Fitzgerald, S, Miami

Fitzgerald led the ACC with six interceptions last season and was one of only six players nationally with at least five picks. He played in every game for the Hurricanes but made only four starts, given the wealth of veteran talent at the back end. Now, even if he's only a sophomore, Fitzgerald will be leaned on to lead. With more snaps coming his way this fall, Fitzgerald's numbers could be record-setting as one of the program's top players at the back end in several years. The single-season record for most interceptions is 10, set by late program legend Sean Taylor in 2003.

10. Carius Curne, OL, Ole Miss

A four-star signee in LSU's 2025 class, Curne started five of the eight games he appeared in as a true freshman and was courted by several programs in the portal -- including Georgia and Arkansas -- before signing with the Rebels. LSU unsuccessfully tried to retain the Arkansas native, who secured a starting spot this spring in Oxford.

11. Mandrell Desir, EDGE, Florida State

This is the more productive of the Desir twins up front for the Seminoles after he recorded 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last season as a freshman before earning All-ACC Honorable Mention and ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up accolades. Desir's sack total was the third-most in program history for a first-year player, and he ended the campaign with at least 0.5 sacks in five consecutive games. Like his brother, Darryll, Mandrell Desir played in every game, starting twice. Florida State retaining the Desir family on its 2026 roster was imperative to its defensive rebuild.

12. Michael Fasusi, OT, Oklahoma

Fasusi is an extremely athletic left tackle for the Sooners, despite his size -- at 6-5, 290 pounds -- being smaller than most SEC left tackles. After anchoring the position last fall, Fasusi beat out fellow sophomore Peyton Joseph for the role in 2026 as the Sooners try to improve on last season's second-half struggles offensively with John Mateer returning at quarterback.

13. Kaliq Lockett, WR, Texas

Are there enough footballs to go around for the Longhorns? That's the only dilemma that could potentially limit Lockett's production as a redshirt freshman on the Forty Acres. One of the program's fastest players, Lockett is option No. 4 in an ultra-talented wideout room and nearly impossible to cover from the slot given his agility. He played in five games to preserve his redshirt in 2025 as a five-star freshman and scored his first career touchdown during the Longhorns' Citrus Bowl victory over Michigan.

14. Gideon Davidson, RB, Clemson

If there's any hope that Dabo Swinney's hire of Chad Morris as offensive coordinator works out this fall, Davidson's production is paramount to that development. He rushed 60 times for 260 yards and had 11 receptions over 190 snaps as a true freshman in 2025 and now gets first-team reps for the first time as a versatile threat of sorts. The Tigers signed Chris Johnson (SMU) in the portal to provide backfield assistance, but Davidson is a former four-star with track speed that this coaching staff expects to have an eye-popping campaign.

15. Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, LB, Michigan

One of six expected new starters defensively for the Wolverines, Owusu-Boateng co-anchors the linebacking core with Nathan Staehling, a transfer from North Dakota State. A former four-star recruit, Owusu-Boateng is the younger brother of NFL linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and shares similar athletic traits, including speed in space. Owusu-Boateng moves like a safety and will be a coveted piece for Kyle Whittingham and Michigan's defensive staff in blitzing and pass-rush situations.

16. Jayden Sellers WR, South Carolina

The younger brother of Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers, Jayden averaged 15.3 yards per catch over 22 receptions in just five games last fall during his first year on campus. His 75-yard touchdown against Coastal Carolina in November was his arrival moment, and that confidence level was further enhanced this spring. Sellers and junior Mazeo Bennett will split reps at the slot during camp before the first-team designation is decided, but Sellers has more upside, it appears.

17. Byron Baldwin, S, Indiana

The highest-ranked recruit in the Hoosiers' 2025 signing class, Baldwin was hampered by an injury as a freshman that kept him off the field for much of the campaign. Considering senior Amare Ferrell is the only returning safety starter within a scheme that uses two players and a nickel at the back end, along with two cornerbacks, Baldwin should see a ton of reps this fall. Indiana replaces veterans Louis Moore and Devan Boykin in the secondary, and Baldwin is one of the next stars in the making.