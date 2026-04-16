Several quarterback competitions and other high-end position battles remain undecided as spring practice comes to an end this weekend at 20 programs across the Power Four ranks. With numerous coaches having elected to skip open scrimmages this month in favor of closed sessions, there are still several schools planning traditional games in front of home fans before the offseason begins.

Spring games are scheduled at the following Power Four schools on Saturday: Auburn, California, Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

Here are a few of the most interesting storylines from across the country entering the weekend.

Michigan: Jason Beck-led offense debuts

No longer utilizing a methodical pro-style scheme, the Wolverines are still planning to lean on the offensive line under first-year offensive coordinator Jason Beck, who followed Kyle Whittingham -- and his physicality-first mindset -- to Michigan.

Bryce Underwood returns for his sophomore season as the former five-star and top recruit in the 2025 cycle moves to a more quarterback-friendly attack. One of the few true freshman starters last fall, Underwood showed flashes of stellar play, but was largely inconsistent after finishing with a 60.3% completion rate, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 126.7 passer efficiency rating (94th nationally). He'll be front and center this weekend along with five-star freshman tailback Savion Hiter, the 12th-ranked player overall in the 2026 cycle. Hiter will play behind Jordan Marshall as the Michigan backfield adjusts to life without Justice Haynes, following his transfer to Georgia Tech.

Kyle Whittingham looks to marry blue-collar development, blue-blood talent at Michigan Brad Crawford

Utah transfer JJ Buchanan is trying to lock down a starting spot, alongside Andrew Marsh and Texas transfer Jaime Ffrench, among others, in the Michigan two-deep at wide receiver.

Ohio State: Major defensive changes at work

With as many as four potential first-round picks to replace from last season's defense, the Buckeyes' coaching staff will get a hard look at numerous two-deep candidates on Saturday. Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles are gone at linebacker, along with multi-time All-American safety Caleb Downs, three players whose production levels even elite-recruiting Ohio State will be unable to replicate in a single offseason.

Payton Pierce is expected to assume one of the lead linebacker roles after playing behind the all-conference pair last fall, while Jaylen McClain could be a breakout performer at the back end in place of Downs. With Devin Sanchez and Jermaine Matthews Jr. likely being Ohio State's two starting corners, the Buckeyes are still having tryouts of sorts for nickel, and that position will be further examined during the final scrimmage.

Miami: High-end transfers, same goals

Miami's roster looks considerably different in spots, but coach Mario Cristobal says expectations have not changed for the Hurricanes coming off last season's run to a College Football Playoff title game appearance. Miami signed the No. 5 class during the 2026 cycle per 247Sports, highlighted by five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. The Hurricanes also welcome the transfer additions of quarterback Darian Mensah, wideout Cooper Barkate and Missouri pass rusher Damon Wilson II.

Wilson is a featured member along a defensive front that replaces dual game-wreckers Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, who are expected to be first-round selections in the NFL Draft next week.

"The expectations for myself and this program are beyond what anybody out there can have," Cristobal said during an appearance this month on the Joe Rose Show. "Miami has slugged around for 25 years and has been irrelevant, and now all of a sudden it is like, whoa, Miami is viewed very differently, and I think everybody has to appreciate that because it is difficult to come out of that hole. This is a time to focus on momentum and process.

"It is important to have positive anger, and if we don't win every game, we are going to be pissed. It is all focused in a direction where it can be constructive and help us get better -- and that is what we are doing."

Mario Cristobal once again brought in a star-studded transfer class in the hopes of getting Miami back to the CFP. Imagn Images

Oklahoma State: A new era begins

Nearly four weeks into his first spring practice with the Cowboys, Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris is finally starting to see a two-deep materialize amongst the 80-plus new players in Stillwater, including more than two dozen of his former players who followed him from North Texas. Morris said this month that he has been strongly encouraged by the level of buy-in from players and mentioned that his offensive line is one area that will be under the microscope as the Cowboys wrap practice.

"I think there are always surprises," Morris said last week. "Guys, that you're like 'holy smokes, didn't think he'd be making these plays like he is right now.' This is a long process of us really figuring it out before we get on the bus, driving an hour east from here to Tulsa (for the season opener) is figuring it out."

No Power Four team signed more transfers this cycle (53) than the Cowboys, who virtually look nothing like the team that finished 2-10 last fall under outgoing program legend Mike Gundy. Included in that group is former North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker, Doak Walker nominee Caleb Hawkins in the backfield and all-everything wideout Wyatt Young. That trio and countless other new faces will perform in front of a crowd inside Boone Pickens Stadium this weekend as Oklahoma State's new era unofficially kicks off.

Georgia: Five-star freshman impresses

First-year players rarely start on Kirby Smart's defense, but he's never been afraid to toss freshmen into the fire on gamedays if they're good enough. That's shaping up to be the case for heralded signee Valdin Sone, who's enjoyed consecutive standout performances during scrimmages for the Bulldogs.

The No. 32 player nationally and third-best defensive tackle in the 2026 class per 247Sports, Sone stands 6-foot-3, 315 pounds and is already drawing significant praise from teammates. A native of Malmo, Sweden, Sone moved to Virginia in 2024 and helped his high school team win a state championship as a junior. He has only improved with more reps since and appears ready to fight opposing SEC offenses as a first-year player.

Texas: Will Muschamp is back

The Longhorns' defensive coordinator is back on the Forty Acres, and it's like he never left. The last time the former program assistant and head coach at Florida and South Carolina formally held a role as defensive coordinator was in 2023 at Georgia. He's now tasked with leading a group headlined by All-American edge rusher Colin Simmons and getting Texas back to the College Football Playoff after missing out on the 12-team bracket last fall.

Muschamp's unit will have its work cut out on Saturday against the Texas first-team offense, which includes a couple of future early-rounders up front and transfer portal additions Cam Coleman (Auburn) and Hollywood Smothers (NC State), among others. Arch Manning led the program to 10 wins as a first-year starting quarterback last season, including a win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. Manning is not expected to participate in Saturday's open practice, which replaces the more traditional spring game, as he continues to rehab from offseason foot surgery.

Auburn: Defense turning a corner

Stop us if you've heard this before in the SEC for a first-year coach -- the defense is ahead of the offense during spring camp. Perhaps that's promising news for Auburn and Alex Golesh, who showcased offensive ingenuity at Tennessee and South Florida before being called on to reverse fortunes on The Plains. Sophomore defensive back Anquon Fegans has been a standout in practices, and he's one of several the Tigers will rely on this season in the secondary.

Given how many newcomers Auburn added to the other side of the football ahead of Golesh's first campaign, including former USF star quarterback Byrum Brown, there's plenty of time to work out the kinks there before the opener, since it sounds like defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin is earning his paycheck.