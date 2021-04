Spring college football is here after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, a handful of teams have already completed their spring drills and games. But for most of the Power Five, drills are getting under way with April and May once again being busy months for spring games.

There's rarely much to deduct from these games -- some have elected not to hold them, especially with COVID-19 still lingering as a concern -- but they are fun chances to see what next fall might look like. Below you can find spring game dates as well as times and television channels (when available) for Power Five teams across the country. This post will be updated with more information as it comes in.

You can view all the Power Five spring game dates below.

ACC

Team Date Time (ET) Channel Boston College Saturday, April 24 TBA ACC Network Clemson Saturday, April 3 1 p.m. ACC Network Duke Saturday, March 27 (completed) -- -- Florida State Saturday, April 10 5 p.m. ACC Network Georgia Tech Friday, April 23 6 p.m. ACC Network Louisville None -- -- Miami F(L) Saturday, April 17 11 a.m. ACC Network North Carolina Saturday, April 24 3 p.m. ACC Network NC State Saturday, April 10 1 p.m. ACC Network Pitt Saturday, April 24 1 p.m. ACC Network Syracuse TBA TBA TBA Virginia Saturday, May 1 TBA TBA Virginia Tech None -- -- Wake Forest None -- --

Big Ten

Team Date Time (ET) Channel Illinois Monday, April 19 8 p.m. Big Ten Network Indiana Canceled -- -- Iowa None -- -- Maryland Saturday, April 24 Noon Big Ten Network Michigan None -- -- Michigan State Saturday, April 24 2 p.m. Big Ten Network Minnesota Saturday, May 1 Noon Big Ten Network Nebraska Saturday, May 1 2 p.m. Big Ten Network Northwestern TBA TBA TBA Ohio State Saturday, April 17 Noon Big Ten Network Penn State None -- -- Purdue None -- -- Rutgers Saturday, May 1 TBA TBA Wisconsin TBA TBA TBA

Big 12

Team Date Time (ET) Channel Baylor Saturday, April 24 1 p.m. TBA Iowa State TBA TBA TBA Kansas Saturday, May 1 TBA TBA Kansas State None -- -- Oklahoma Saturday, April 24 5 p.m. Bally Sports Oklahoma Oklahoma State Saturday, April 24 1 p.m. TBA TCU Saturday, April 17 Noon TBA Texas Saturday, April 24 TBA Longhorn Network Texas Tech Saturday, April 17 2 p.m. TBA West Virginia Saturday, April 24 1 p.m. ESPN+

Pac-12

Team Date Time (ET) Channel Arizona Saturday, April 24 3 p.m. Pac-12 Network Arizona State None -- -- Cal March 20 (completed) -- -- Colorado Friday, April 30 11 a.m. TBA Oregon Saturday, May 1 TBA TBA Oregon State TBA TBA TBA Stanford Saturday, May 22 TBA Pac-12 Network USC Saturday, April 17 4 p.m. Pac-12 Network UCLA TBA TBA TBA Utah Saturday, April 17 2 p.m. Pac-12 Network Washington May 1 3 p.m. TBA Washington State Saturday, April 24 5 p.m. Pac-12 Network

SEC