As spring practice schedules for college football teams across the country wind down, Saturday brings a huge slate of scrimmages that will give some big-name brands a chance to showcase their programs. For fans yearning for a taste of college football to bridge the gap between bowl games and the kickoff of the 2022 season, there will be plenty of action to pick from as teams take the field for the final time before the dog days of summer.

Some of the splashiest first-year coaches in the sport will be among those in the spotlight as they put a bow on their first practice sessions with new programs. Among them are LSU's Brian Kelly, Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, Oklahoma's Brent Venables, Oregon's Dan Lanning and USC's Lincoln Riley.

None of the new coaches will be eager to put nuances of their schematic systems on display for future opponents to dissect, but that won't stop the fanbases at those schools from drawing conclusions based on the action. In particular, quarterback play will be under the microscope Saturday with many of the programs playing their spring games amid quarterback battles.

Here are some of the key storylines to watch from this round of spring games, followed by a look at the schedule featuring the notable teams in action.

Spring game storylines

Texas, USC, Oklahoma, Oregon, Ole Miss, LSU and others -- new quarterbacks: Among the big-name quarterbacks in new locations to watch on Saturday will be Texas redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers. The former No. 1 overall prospect from the 2021 class is back in his home state after a brief stay at Ohio State. Ewers is competing with Hudson Card, who logged action in seven games for the Longhorns last season. Ewers is one of the most celebrated quarterback prospects of all time, and this will be the general public's introduction to his game after he didn't attempt a pass during his true freshman season with the Buckeyes.

Among the other transfer quarterbacks suiting up for new squads on Saturday will be former Auburn QB Bo Nix, who is now at Oregon. Nix reunites with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who held the same role at Auburn in 2019 during Nix's true freshman season. In order to be Oregon's starting quarterback in 2022, he'll have to beat out redshirt freshman Ty Thompson, who was the No. 40 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite from the 2021 class.

Other transfer quarterbacks worth keeping an eye Saturday are Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (UCF), USC's Caleb Williams (Oklahoma), LSU's Jayden Daniels (Arizona State) and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart (USC).

LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC and others -- new head coaches: Spring games are showcase opportunities for first-year coaches still enjoying the honeymoon phase with their respective schools. Generally, optimism is high a few months into the tenure of a new coach, and that is certainly the case for a few high-profile coaches who will have a chance to market their new programs. While LSU is doing an offense vs. defense format for its first spring game under Kelly instead of a traditional game due to depth issues, expect the buzz around the Tigers to be strong. Kelly has a quarterback battle on his hands with Daniels joining Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier and touted freshman Walker Howard.

LSU fans will be yearning for a glimpse at what the program looks like under Kelly, and the added bonus of seeing a QB competition stocked with quality candidates on display should make for a reasonably compelling show. The first looks at Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Oregon and USC under their new leaders will be fascinating as well. But in the SEC, they say it just means more, and that should be evident in the fan turnout at Tiger Stadium.

Penn State, Oklahoma State and others -- new coordinators: A few of the offseason's top coordinator hires will put their new units on display Saturday, with Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz arguably the most prominent of the group. After a three-year run as Miami's head coach, Diaz is returning to the role that carried him to prominence. Diaz has some big shoes to fill with predecessor Brent Pry departing to become Virginia Tech's head coach, but he's already been a defensive coordinator in the ACC, Big 12 and SEC.

Now he adds the Big Ten to his resume, and it will be fun to get a glimpse at how his first defense in the league is shaping up. Diaz isn't the only former power conference head coach who will be coordinating a new defense on Saturday. Former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason's Oklahoma State defense will be on display as the Cowboys take the field following a 12-2 season.

Mason spent last season as Auburn's defensive coordinator and faces the unenviable task of taking over a unit that finished No. 5 nationally in total defense last season under Jim Knowles, who is now Ohio State's defensive coordinator.

Spring games schedule, how to watch