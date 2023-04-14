The first major slate of spring games arrives this weekend as a number of the nation's top programs give a sneak preview of their 2023 rosters. Reigning national champion Georgia takes the field on Saturday, while fellow College Football Playoff participants TCU and Ohio State will entertain their fans on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Two of the highest-profile quarterback battles of the offseason will be on display as Georgia and Ohio State try and replace a pair of Heisman finalists. Additionally, No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning will make his debut for Texas, though incumbent starter Quinn Ewers is expected to retain the job come this fall.

Here are some of the key storylines to watch from the first big weekend of spring games, followed by a look at other notable teams that in action on Saturday.

Spring games storylines

Georgia -- Pivotal quarterback battle: For the first time in roughly 57 years, Stetson Bennett IV will not be the starting quarterback at Georgia. Waiting in the wings are three supremely talented quarterback recruits, but none with any starting experience. Adding complication is offensive coordinator Todd Monken returning to the NFL, leaving the 'Dawgs with yet another chapter in alum Mike Bobo's career at offensive coordinator.

Junior Carson Beck is the betting favorite after waiting his turn behind Bennett. Beck was the primary backup over the past two seasons and has thrown 58 passes in his career. Sophomore Brock Vandagriff, the lone five-star recruit in the group and former No. 1 overall QB prospect in the 2021 class, will get a chance to make his case. Freshman Gunner Stockton is a long shot but has plenty of talent, too. All three quarterbacks should get some snaps in the spring game as the staff evaluates how they handle the bright lights of Sanford Stadium.

TCU -- Developing skill talent: The Frogs lose a quarterback who led the program to a national title game appearance as Max Duggan leaves for the NFL, but opening-day starter Chandler Morris should have the position locked up. However, with potential first-round pick Quentin Johnston, All-American lineman Steve Avila and top rusher Kendre Miller removed, the offense is starting from scratch across the board.

TCU raided Alabama for depth pieces, adding former blue-chips in WR JoJo Earle, RB Trey Sanders and OT Tommy Brockermeyer. The Horned Frogs also added receivers Jaylon Robinson from Ole Miss and John Paul Richardson from Oklahoma State. With Duggan's rushing ability gone, TCU can't just maintain its passing game. Morris needs weapons to hit a new level, and early returns will be on display in the spring game.

Ohio State -- Kyle McCord's audition: The Buckeyes have an open quarterback competition, but the dynamic shifted after Devin Brown was ruled out of the spring game with a hand injury. Now, the sophomore McCord has a spotlight to himself to try and show off some of the tools that earned him five-star status as a high school recruit.

I've been talking to our guys about making the routine plays routinely," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said in March. "We need people to take care of the football. We need them to look at the first read, and if it's there, take it, and if not, work to two and three and then have a plan from there."

If McCord can come out strong, hit big plays and avoid turnovers, it will make the decision that much easier for Day heading into summer workouts.

Clemson -- Discovering Garrett Riley's vision: Tigers coach Dabo Swinney went outside the box for the first time in a decade to find an offensive coordinator, nabbing Broyles Award-winning TCU assistant Garrett Riley to the same position. Riley, the brother of USC coach Lincoln Riley, brings a dynamic schematic element to an offense that has grown stale in the years since Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne graduated.

Riley has background in both the Air Raid and zone running schemes at Appalachian State, which gives him a unique vantage point to improve the offense. Helping matters, and he has plenty of familiarity with expected starting quarterback Cade Klubnik after trying to recruit the Texas to SMU. While the spring game won't show off the full complement of plays, look for Klubnik's development in his first showing following a disappointing 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

USC -- Integrating defensive transfers: Lincoln Riley's first season in Los Angeles was a success, but the defense only regressed after Riley brought defensive coordinator Alex Grinch with him to USC. The Trojans gave up more than 40 points a game in their three losses, emphasized by giving up 15 points in four minutes to lose the Cotton Bowl against Tulane.

USC hit the portal hard for a second straight year to fill some of the gaps. Anthony Lucas, a five-star prospect in the 2022 Top247, was a big-time addition that flexed USC's muscles out West. Purdue's Jack Sullivan and Oklahoma State' Mason Cobb should compete for starting roles. Arizona transfer Kyon Barrs was a rare bright spot on a struggling Arizona defense with 4.5 tackles for loss. All will take the field in the spring game and try to improve on the inconsistent defensive campaign.

Spring games schedule, how to watch